OKX's 27th Consecutive Proof of Reserves: $27.9bn in Primary Assets, Audited by Hacken

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange, today announced the release of its 27th consecutive Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, showing $27.9 billion in primary assets, audited by blockchain security firm Hacken .

Hacken's audit confirms that OKX maintains a 1:1 or greater reserve ratio across 22 of the most commonly traded assets on its platform. The verification process validated over 650,000 unique wallet addresses across 20+ blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon and Bitcoin. The audit found zero discrepancies in reserve validation; OKX's current primary asset ratios are:

BTC: 105%

105% ETH : 102%

102% USDT: 106%

106% USDC: 100%

OKX's primary asset figure grew 99.3% year-on-year, from $14.9 billion in January 2024.

Hacken will continue monthly verification of OKX's PoR program, employing advanced methodologies including zk-STARK proofs and signature validation to validate reserve ownership. The audit process examines public wallet address disclosures and cryptographic proofs while preserving customer privacy through OKX's proprietary zk-STARK implementation.

This move comes as global regulators increasingly emphasize the importance of exchange transparency and consumer protection measures. While specific requirements vary by jurisdiction, OKX's proactive approach to independent reserve verification demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of transparency in the industry.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "When we talk about Proof of Reserves, we're really talking about the foundation of trust in our industry. Our collaboration with Hacken takes our commitment to the next level, providing independent verification of our 100%+ reserve ratio across all major tokens. When you consider that more than two million customers have utilized our self-verification PoR tool, it's clear that the market demands this level of verification - and we're proud to be setting this standard."

Hacken Proof of Reserves Auditor Pedro Bustos said: "Working with OKX's team has been an amazing experience, their 650k+ wallets holding more than $39 billion in funds at time of audit cover all liabilities with at least a one-to-one ratio. This shows how platforms can prove user funds are safe through outside checks, and OKX clearly sets the standard for how crypto companies should verify their holdings."

Over the past two+ years, OKX has enhanced its PoR system by implementing zk-STARK technology, optimizing proof file size from 2.55GB to 598KB and expanding verifiable assets to 22 major cryptocurrencies. The exchange's security framework includes a multi-billion-dollar Insurance Fund*, AI-powered security tools and state-of-the-art encryption protocols.

The exchange also recently launched OKX Protect , a safety-focused hub providing educational resources for critical security features like two-factor authentication (2FA), withdrawal allowlists and device monitoring. The hub offers guidance on avoiding scams and phishing attempts while explaining OKX's advanced security technologies.

*Insurance fund available in specific markets only

