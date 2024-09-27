OKX's 'My Fabric' Campaign Continues with McLaren F1 Team Driver Oscar Piastri's Motorsport Journey

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading onchain technology company and an Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, today released the second installment of its 'My Fabric' campaign featuring McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri. In the video, the rising star reflects on his journey from young junior driver to his breakthrough success in the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1.

OKX's 'My Fabric' campaign showcases the perseverance, resilience and personal experiences that shape extraordinary individuals. In this new episode, Oscar Piastri, in the midst of his second F1 season with McLaren, shares the story of his determination to reach the highest levels of motorsport. Growing up near Melbourne's Albert Park, Oscar recalls the inspiration that the Australian Grand Prix provided and the sacrifices he made to pursue his dreams.

In the video, Piastri reflects on his early motorsport experience and recalls the challenges he faced moving abroad at a young age in order to chase his F1 dream. Piastri said: "Leaving home at 14 was tough, but my family trusted me to make it happen. Knowing the sacrifices they made, signing that F1 contract was an incredibly special moment."

The campaign also captures Oscar's thoughts on his debut win at the Hungarian Grand Prix, a significant milestone in his career: "The win meant a lot to me. It was something I dreamed of as a little kid. I was just very proud of the whole weekend and the performance I had. Hopefully it's the first of many, but it was a childhood dream ticked off and an unforgettable feeling."

OKX's 'My Fabric' campaign has also featured stories from global ambassadors, including fellow McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris, and Manchester City football stars Jack Grealish, Rúben Dias and Ederson Santana de Moraes, women's team star Alex Greenwood, as well as legendary manager Pep Guardiola. These campaigns underline OKX's commitment to showcasing the drive and perseverance of individuals who have reached the top of their fields.

In May 2022, OKX and McLaren Racing announced a multi-year partnership that made OKX a Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and McLaren Shadow F1 Sim Racing Team. OKX and McLaren Racing expanded their partnership in January 2024, with the OKX logo featuring on the side pods of the McLaren F1 car livery for 20 races during the 2024 F1 season, in addition to other OKX branding placements on the car. OKX also recently launched a free-to-mint 'Race Reward' digital collectibles (NFT) drop, providing fans with a commemorative artifact from each grand prix.



