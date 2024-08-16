OKX's 'my fabric' Campaign Showcases McLaren F1 Team Driver Lando Norris' Journey to F1 Victory

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company and Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, today released its latest 'my fabric' campaign video starring McLaren F1 team driver Lando Norris, who earlier this year celebrated his first career win for the team at the Miami Grand Prix.

OKX's 'my fabric' campaign highlights the grit, determination and resilience of individuals who have ascended to the top of their fields, contributing to the fabric of their identities. In the latest episode, Lando reflects on his journey to becoming a McLaren F1 Team driver, culminating in his maiden win for the team at the Miami Grand Prix on May 5.



Lando also reflected on the tenacity, perseverance and experiences that led to his moment of victory. In the campaign video, Lando shared the range of emotions he felt upon his first career win for the McLaren F1 team, stating: "My emotions when crossing the line in Miami were a mix of so many thoughts, happiness, relief and you kind of just think back to all of the moments that helped you get to that point."

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "Our 'my fabric' campaign aims to draw parallels between the competitive world of sports and our own life journeys. It's about how our triumphs and setbacks, along with our experiences, weaved together to form the fabric of our character. Lando's relentless pursuit of excellence and continuous self-improvement exemplifies this universal path."

To date, OKX's 'my fabric' campaign has featured stories from OKX global ambassadors, including Manchester City men's team players Jack Grealish, Rúben Dias and Ederson Santana de Moraes, women's team star Alex Greenwood, as well as legendary manager Pep Guardiola.



In May 2022, OKX and McLaren Racing announced a multi-year partnership that made OKX a Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and McLaren Shadow Esports team. OKX and McLaren Racing expanded their partnership in January 2024, with the OKX logo featuring on the side pods of the McLaren F1 car livery for 20 races during the 2024 F1 season, in addition to other OKX branding placements on the car. OKX also recently launched a free-to-mint 'Race Reward' digital collectibles (NFT) drop, providing fans with a commemorative artifact from each grand prix.



Learn more at okx.com



ENDS

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.



As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 500,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).



OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide (i) investment advice or an investment recommendation, (ii) an offer, solicitation, or inducement to buy, sell or hold digital assets, or (iii) financial, accounting, legal or tax advice. Digital assets, including stablecoins and NFTs, are subject to market volatility, involve a high degree of risk, and can lose value. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances. Not all products are offered in all regions. For more details, please refer to the OKX Terms of Service and Risk & Compliance Disclosure. OKX Web3 Wallet and its ancillary services are subject to separate terms of service.

SOURCE OKX