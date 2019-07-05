Ola Rollén's Acquittal now Final Following the Prosecution's Decision not to Appeal
Jul 05, 2019, 14:23 ET
NACKA STRAND, Sweden, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Norwegian economic crime authority (Økokrim) today announced its decision not to appeal the acquittal verdict in the case against Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén.
Thus, Rollén's acquittal from the insider trading allegation, announced 26 June 2019, is forever final – yet
another
vindication for Rollén who has firmly denied any wrongdoing.
In conclusion:
- Following the most fundamental of principles – innocent until proven guilty by a court of law – has proven to be the right decision for Hexagon and its shareholders
- The Court concluded that Rollén did not receive any inside information when he, in October 2015 and on behalf of the investment company Greenbridge, purchased shares in the Norwegian listed company Next; thus, the trading did not constitute any market abuse
- The public statements made by Rollén's defence team, that the charges were based on a misinterpretation of the factual and legal issues in the matter, are supported in the verdict
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Daniel Johansson, Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46-8-601-26-27, ir@hexagon.com
Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1-404-554-0972, media@hexagon.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/ola-rollen-s-acquittal-now-final-following-the-prosecution-s-decision-not-to-appeal,c2858504
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Hexagon
Share this article