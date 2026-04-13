Ola Sol Leads the Low-ABV Cocktail Category with a Three-Product Ecosystem That Gives Any Beer and Wine-Licensed Establishment the Ability to Serve Cocktails

Two years after launching, the premium agave wine brand boasts a 93-point Wine Enthusiast rating, 325+ points of distribution in California and 1,000% year-over-year sales growth.

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after launching, Ola Sol has done something the beverage alcohol industry rarely sees: built a category from scratch and made itself the undisputed leader in it. Ola Sol now offers a three-product system based on premium agave wine—an emerging product that is fermented and fortified, not distilled, and functions and tastes like an agave spirit with half the ABV and calories—spanning a flagship Blanco Agave Wine, Classic Margarita Mixer, and Ready-to-Drink Margarita. Together, they give any wine-licensed establishment the tools to run a high-quality agave cocktail program with speed, consistency, and ease. Because of its classification, Ola Sol can be served anywhere with a beer-and-wine license, dramatically expanding the universe of potential accounts beyond spirits-licensed venues.

Ola Sol Classic Margarita Mix Ola Sol Ready to Drink Margarita, Boxed

Ola Sol is positioned at the convergence of beverage alcohol's three fastest-growing segments—agave-based, ready-to-drink, and low-ABV cocktails—and it's leading the charge as the first and only premium agave wine brand shaping the category. California sales grew 1,000% year-over-year from 2024 to 2025, and Q1 2026 accelerated further: order volume more than doubled (221%) and case volume more than tripled (325%), with March 2026 marking the brand's best sales month to date. The company now counts 327 distribution points within California, over 90% of which are independent on-premise accounts, with a reorder rate exceeding 70%, establishment owners reporting record-high cocktail sales volumes and profits, and increasingly satisfied guests who have more agency over how they drink. U.S. alcoholic drinks claiming "low/reduced alcohol" have increased 457% over the past five years—a massive, largely ignored market that Ola Sol is only just beginning to tap.

"We've created systems to overcome the biggest challenges we're facing right now: inertia and fear. Up until this point, there wasn't a way for businesses without a liquor license—of which there are more than 25,000 in California alone—to serve low-ABV cocktails in a way that was easily achievable and profitable," says Alexis Beechen, co-founder and CEO of Ola Sol. "We work hand-in-hand with each of our on-premise partners to build a system that works for their specific needs. We've created Ola Sol frozen margarita machines for fast-casual chains, Ola Sol kegs for brewery draftlines, and ingredient-driven cocktails for Michelin-starred restaurants. No matter the type of establishment, we will devise a product, system, and cocktails that meet you where you are."

Ola Sol pairs its product ecosystem with a high-touch, technology-driven field operation that helps wine-licensed accounts build thriving low-ABV cocktail programs. Local market managers—hospitality veterans with over a decade of experience, embedded in every major metro where the brand operates—use a proprietary artificial intelligence system to identify and contact wine-licensed establishments in their regions, an efficient, highly targeted approach rarely seen in the alcohol industry. From there, the work is human: they advise on how to price low-ABV cocktails, select glassware and garnishes, and train staff on batching ahead of service. As a result, operators report between $2,000 and $20,000 in additional monthly profits, and over 70% of them reorder cases of Ola Sol to keep up with demand.

"Any establishment with a wine license can build a cocktail program around Ola Sol, and we'll help them do it," says Steve Seigel, co-founder of Ola Sol. "The team at Hog Island Oyster Co. in Napa uses fresh oyster brine in their signature Ola Sol cocktail, which has quickly become a guest favorite. At Best Pizza & Brew in San Diego, we repurposed one of their draft lines into a margarita on tap. The staff batches it once a week, it stays fresh in the keg, and service is as easy as pulling a draft beer."

With each of its on-premise partners, Ola Sol creates systems simple enough for anyone on the floor to execute, so guests get a high-quality, consistent cocktail every time. Ola Sol's product lineup is composed of:

Ola Sol Blanco Agave Wine : Fermented, not distilled, from single-estate agave sourced in Jalisco and Oaxaca, Ola Sol Blanco delivers the same tasting notes as tequila at 24% ABV and 30 calories per oz—half the alcohol and calories of a spirit. It is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher, with no added sugar, sulfites, or coloring. The first agave wine to earn a 93-point rating from Wine Enthusiast. Wholesale from $19 per 750 mL bottle.

: Fermented, not distilled, from single-estate agave sourced in Jalisco and Oaxaca, Ola Sol Blanco delivers the same tasting notes as tequila at 24% ABV and 30 calories per oz—half the alcohol and calories of a spirit. It is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher, with no added sugar, sulfites, or coloring. The first agave wine to earn a 93-point rating from Wine Enthusiast. Wholesale from $19 per 750 mL bottle. Ola Sol Classic Margarita Mixer : A non-alcoholic mixer crafted with only eight clean ingredients, including agave nectar, lime juice, sea salt, and monk fruit, with 7.5 calories per oz. Combined in equal parts with Ola Sol Blanco, it produces a 75-calorie margarita. Wholesale $8.50 per 1L bottle or $0.25 per oz.

: A non-alcoholic mixer crafted with only eight clean ingredients, including agave nectar, lime juice, sea salt, and monk fruit, with 7.5 calories per oz. Combined in equal parts with Ola Sol Blanco, it produces a 75-calorie margarita. Wholesale $8.50 per 1L bottle or $0.25 per oz. Ola Sol Ready-to-Drink Classic Margarita: Combines Ola Sol Blanco and the Classic Margarita Mixer for seamless, no-prep service at 14% ABV and 90 calories per serving. Available in a 3L bag-in-box format at $41/box or $0.41/oz ($1.64 pour cost per 4 oz margarita) and a 20L disposable keg at $140/keg or $0.21/oz ($0.83 pour cost per 4 oz margarita).

"Working with Ola Sol has been a game-changer for our beverage program," says Ari Ampudia, owner of Loqui in Los Angeles. "Their support with our beer & wine license allowed us to expand our offerings effortlessly and focus on delivering a better guest experience."

Ola Sol is distributed by Serendipity in California, Fedway in New Jersey, and LibDib in New York, with nationwide direct-to-consumer shipping available through the website. Ola Sol is actively expanding its distributor network as it scales into new markets.

About Ola Sol

Ola Sol was founded by Steve Seigel, Miles Beckett, and Alexis Beechen, whose expertise spans consumer products, technology, and beverage branding. Together, they identified a gap between the rapid growth of tequila culture and the increasing consumer preference for mindful drinking — and built Ola Sol to sit at the crossroads of three of the fastest-growing segments in the beverage alcohol industry: agave-based, ready-to-drink, and low-ABV cocktails. To learn more, visit olasol.com or follow @drinkolasol on Instagram.

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SOURCE Ola Sol