Olababy Won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olababy was a winner of this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, the Silicone Suction Bowl with Lid, won in the discipline of product design, in the baby product category. Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.

Olababy

The Suction Bowl with Lid won over the 98-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its strong suction base and simple release tab. The Olababy 100% Silicon Suction Bowl with Lid is designed to be the perfect feeding bowl for toddlers to help achieve feeding independence. The strong suction base sticks to any flat surface like highchair trays and tables to create a stress-free and no mess mealtime. The spill-proof silicone lid enables easy transfer and storage. Its smooth surface is bacterial-resistant and easy to clean! The competition was intense: almost 10,000 entries were submitted from 52 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

More information about Olababy's Silicone Suction Bowl with Lid can be found in the "Winners" section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE.

About Olababy

Olababy is a Portland, Oregon based company specializing in designing products that are not only safe, but also more sustainable for fostering baby's growth. Founders Paul Wang and Qiao Lin set out to create a brand geared towards functional, innovative products that enlighten your child and make parents lives easier. The founders had one major goal in mind when starting Olababy; to create products that would modernize the feeding experience. For more information, please visit Olababy.com.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI). All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE and in the iF design app.

