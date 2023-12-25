Olaf Witt: The Chinese Romance of Foreign Faces

25 Dec, 2023

WEIFANG, China, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Olaf Witter, Supply Chain Director of Fox (China) Food Co., Ltd. from Germany, has been working and living in Jingzhi Town, Anqiu City, Weifang, Shandong Province for 12 years.

Jingzhi Town, Anqiu City, where Olaf works, is one of the three ancient towns in Shandong Province, with a history of 5000 years of Baijiu brewing. "Baijiu is a little different from western liquors, and the taste is more spicy." For the evaluation of Baijiu, Olaf thinks it is like a hospitable Shandong people.

"Not far from our factory is the famous Qingdao Beer Factory, and I really like Qingdao Beer." As a German, Olaf admits that he still prefers beer with a dense taste.

In addition to the hospitable Shandong people, Weifang kites also left a deep impression on him. "I know Weifang is the capital of kites in the world." Olaf and his friends participated in this year's Weifang Kite Festival. Although they had also participated in the Berlin Kite Festival before, the scale of the event shocked him greatly. Olaf also brought Weifang kites back to Germany as gifts for family and friends.

"As far as I know, Weifang and its surrounding areas are very large vegetable planting bases in China. I have visited multiple vegetable production bases in Weifang, which left a deep impression on me." Fox is a multinational enterprise engaged in agricultural product processing, and Olaf pays special attention to agriculture. "These vegetables are sold all over the world."

Anqiu is a major county for exporting agricultural products in Weifang, with an annual export of over 400000 tons of vegetables, accounting for 1/7 of the province's export value. It is known as the "number one county for vegetable exports in China".

Speaking of the twelve years spent in China, Olaf bluntly stated that the development here is very fast and the changes are very significant. "In Jingzhi Town, Anqiu City, where I have been living for a long time, the government is constantly striving to improve people's living environment, and the happiness of the people in this city is constantly increasing." Olaf believes that it is the unity and hard work of the Chinese people that has enabled China to develop better and better.

