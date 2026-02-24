OLAPLEX Unveils the Next Evolution of Bond Repair with No.3PLUS -- A 3-Minute Hair Transformation

A new campaign starring OLAPLEX Chief Hair Officer Chloe Fineman brings the brand's most advanced repair science to life: 3 Minutes. 3 Bonds. 3x Stronger. 3x Softer.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLAPLEX Holdings, Inc. ("OLAPLEX"), the company that pioneered bond-building science and reshaped how the world repairs hair, introduces the next evolution of its iconic treatment with No.3PLUS Complete Repair Treatment, a breakthrough pre-shampoo treatment designed to deliver stronger, softer, healthier-looking hair in just three minutes.

HERO - OLAPLEX X CHLOE

Powered by OLAPLEX's patented Bond Building Technology™ and its new Damage Defense Cationic Complex, No.3PLUS brings professional-grade repair into a faster, simpler, more modern ritual that fits seamlessly into real life and delivers results consumers can see and feel instantly, from cortex to cuticle, from the inside out.

Since its original launch, No.3 Hair Perfector transformed how consumers think about hair repair by bringing advanced bond technology out of the salon and into everyday routines. With No.3PLUS, OLAPLEX continues to advance the category it introduced, evolving bond repair to how hair is treated today while helping defend against the damage of tomorrow.

"At OLAPLEX, our focus has always been on addressing hair damage at its source," said Amanda Baldwin, CEO of OLAPLEX. "Chemical services remain the most significant cause of structural damage to hair, and meaningful repair must begin there. But no one is immune to damage — from heat styling and brushing to environmental exposure, we can all benefit from a healthy hair routine. That's why bond repair shouldn't be reserved for extreme damage; it should be a foundational part of everyone's routine. No.3PLUS represents the next chapter of bond repair by delivering long-term hair health in a format that fits how people live today."

In just three minutes, No.3PLUS works deep inside every strand, from cortex to cuticle, to rebuild all three bonds- disulfide bonds, salt bonds, and hydrogen bonds- in the hair's structure, delivering 360° repair for past and present damage, while strengthening hair against future stress. The result is hair that is visibly transformed with clinically proven results: 3x stronger, 3x softer, and healthier-looking hair after one use.

The formula is clinically proven to reverse hair damage after one use, and over time delivers 75% stronger internal hair structure, helping reduce breakage and support long-term length retention. The formula is protein-free, sulfate-free, color-safe, and suitable for chemically treated hair, making it easy to incorporate into any routine, for any client, on any hair type. No.3PLUS repairs daily wear, chemical processing, heat styling, and environmental stress in one fast, easy step before shampoo.

"What makes this formula so exciting is not only the speed of the results, but the depth of the repair," said Lavinia Popescu, Chief Science and Innovation Officer at OLAPLEX. "In today's market, many products promise instant transformation. Very few actually reconnect the internal architecture of the hair. No. 3PLUS rebuilds all three bonds inside the fiber, improving structural strength with lasting results, not momentary impact."

For professionals, No.3PLUS reinforces what they have long trusted: that OLAPLEX sets the gold standard in bond repair. As celebrity stylist and OLAPLEX Global Ambassador Tracey Cunningham explains, "What makes No.3PLUS different is that the hair doesn't just look better — it behaves better. It's stronger, more resilient, and easier to work with over time. Bond repair is a non-negotiable in between appointments because it protects the integrity of the hair and preserves the work your stylist is doing. That's what allows great hair to actually stay great."

To mark the launch of No.3PLUS, OLAPLEX introduces a new creative lens through "Science Never Looked So Good," inviting consumers into the OLAPLEX lab to discover the innovation behind the formulas that have defined the bond-repair category for over a decade. The work features actor and comedian Chloe Fineman, OLAPLEX's Chief Hair Officer, whose longtime relationship with the brand through her stylist, OLAPLEX Ambassador Jacob Schwartz, offers an authentic perspective on how advanced hair repair shows up in real life. The campaign brings joy and approachability to complex hair science, reinforcing the OLAPLEX's transparent, science-led, and future-focused approach to haircare innovation. Chloe Fineman pairs her comedic expertise with OLAPLEX's scientific authority in the hero campaign video to educate consumers on what truly sets bond repair apart.

"I've learned way too much about hair damage and bond repair to ever skip this step," said Chloe Fineman, Chief Hair Officer at OLAPLEX. "No.3 has always been my ride-or-die, and No.3PLUS somehow makes it even better. It gives me that instant softness and strength that lets my hair keep up with everything I'm doing—costume changes, heat tools, red carpets, you name it. Three minutes, total reset, and I'm back to pretending I didn't just put my hair through absolute chaos."

The new product is available at OLAPLEX.com, Sephora, Ulta, SalonCentric, Beauty Systems Group (BSG),TikTok Shop and Amazon. With No.3PLUS, OLAPLEX once again elevates what bond repair can be, proving that when science leads, transformation follows.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is a foundational health and beauty company powered by breakthrough innovation and the professional hairstylist. Born in the lab and brought to the chair, our products are designed to enable Pros and their clients to achieve their best results and to provide consumers with a holistic healthy hair regimen. Founded in 2014, OLAPLEX revolutionized prestige hair care with its category creating Complete Bond Technology™, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking all three bonds during and after hair services. Since then, OLAPLEX has expanded into a full suite of hair health formulas. OLAPLEX's award-winning products are sold globally through an omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

