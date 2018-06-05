SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Olarm – a customizable, simple and cost-effective home security alarm system, packing seven capabilities into a single device – is now available on Kickstarter.

Olarm is a revolutionary next generation home security system that's powered by an all-in-one "peel and stick" O-ring smart sensor that connects to mobile devices through a brain/hub and activates multi-purpose functionalities such as – door/window sensor, motion sensor, water leak, temperature/humidity, and smoke detector.

Olarm, the Smartest Peel & Stick Home Alarm System, Kicks Off on Kickstarter

"For the past two years, our R&D team has been working on developing the smartest, most reliable, cost-effective and easy-to-use 'all-in-one' alarm system," said Olarm Founder and CEO Joe Faltaous. "It is the only alarm system that learns your lifestyle and adapts to it. Olarm is a patent pending new industry-disruptive technology that will change the way homeowners think about home security systems."

With Olarm, users eliminate the need for professional installation or hard wiring, since the whole system can be installed and setup in minutes. Thanks to an intuitive mobile app, users are guided through the process so that anyone can set up Olarm security system quickly and easily.

Users can choose a free monitoring option, which includes self-monitoring and/or authorizing a family member or friend to receive Olarm's notifications while they are away from home, or users can opt-in to use the company's professional monitoring service, 24/7 surveillance monitoring for only $10 a month for more peace of mind.

"We are originally a security service provider and a licensed commercial monitoring company, so we wanted to offer professional monitoring as a monthly add-on service, but unlike the excessively-overpriced plans offered by existing providers," added Faltaous.

Those who already own some smart home devices (e.g. smart door locks, cameras, smart light control, etc.) can easily integrate them with Olarm. The company has made Olarm compatible with the majority of the existing home automation and security devices (e.g. Nest, Arlo, Phillips Hue and August DoorSense™) – giving users the ease of controlling and monitoring their homes from one place.

For more information about the features of the Olarm Home Security System and for their early bird special of only $99 during crowdfunding, visit the Olarm campaign page on Kickstarter.

About Olarm

Olarm is a patent pending revolutionary third generation home security system, powered by an all-in-one "peel and stick" smart sensor that connects to your mobile device through a brain/hub and activates multipurpose functionalities – door/window sensor, motion sensor, water leak, temperature/humidity, and smoke detector. Olarm is the only system that learns your lifestyle and adapts to it, avoiding false alarms. It is the most robust and reliable product with its built-in backup system. The brain/hub will automatically switch to a cellular connection in case of Wi-Fi/Internet interruptions, ensuring consistent protection. Olarm is also a licensed commercial monitoring company, offering a professional monitoring option for more peace of mind.

For more information, visit: http://www.olarm.com/

Contact:

Mary Schmidt-Krebs, APR

760-707-3038

196608@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olarm-the-smartest-peel--stick-home-alarm-system-kicks-off-on-kickstarter-300660015.html

SOURCE Olarm

Related Links

http://www.olarm.com

