OLASTEO Presents: 2021 Spring Virtual Experience

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OLASTEO (our lives as seen through each other) is pleased to announce their 2021 Spring Virtual Experience, which will occur on Friday, May 14, and Friday, May 21.

This free, powerful, and transformative event marks OLASTEO's third experience of its kind, after hosting 25 scholars in February for their Winter Virtual Experience and 20 scholars in August for their Summer Virtual Experience .

OLASTEO 2021 Spring Virtual Experience

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to afflict the communities OLASTEO serves, the Spring Virtual Experience will once again be hosted remotely via Zoom. Taking advantage of this online space, OLASTEO has prepared two afternoons of next-level conversations and workshops where students will hear from and speak directly with inspirational speakers.

Friday, May 14:

OLASTEO welcomes legendary actor, social justice advocate, humanitarian, and restaurateur Danny Trejo , followed by Charles and Dynasty Taylor, the father-daughter co-directors of Mental Health in the Hood , an initiative dedicated to expanding awareness about mental health stigmas.

Friday, May 21:

OLASTEO scholars will hear from Samantha Fuentes , survivor of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and gun control advocate. The concluding session features Noelle Rodriguez , a dancer, and choreographer who uses her social media platform to promote body positivity.

Supplementing these experiential learning sessions, OLASTEO provides special lunches and snacks from our local food partners: Trejo's Tacos, Trejo's Coffee & Donuts , Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen , Southern Girl Desserts , East Los Sweets , Tamales Elena Y Antojitos , Pipcorn , and PathWater .

The meals will be delivered directly to the scholars' doors in a safe and socially distanced manner. Student participants will also receive special welcome packages, including OLASTEO gear, clothing from Hybrid Nation , and more. At the conclusion of the event, scholars are presented with appreciation gift bags that include books, gift cards, and a few surprises!

"Since the pivot to virtual experiences, our goal has always been to replicate the immersive experience of our Excursions in our scholars' homes to the best of our abilities. Overcoming challenges in real-time, like finding local, healthy food partners for lunch orders and ensuring stable internet connectivity for our scholars, gave us a deeper understanding of the communities we serve. From all this change, one thing has stayed the same: These kids never cease to amaze us," said Greg Root, OLASTEO Board Member.

ABOUT OLASTEO

At OLASTEO (our lives as seen through each other), our mission is to create experiences that empower students to serve as catalysts for social impact. We do this by curating a roster of influential speakers, interactive workshops, and immersive trips. With expanded mindsets, OLASTEO alumni are better prepared to take on the world and give back to their communities. Our work is centered in and around the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, where we provide diverse and unique opportunities within and beyond LA.

