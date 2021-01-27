OLASTEO Presents: Black History Month Speaker Series

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OLASTEO (our lives as seen through each other) is excited to honor Black excellence via their Black History Month Speaker Series. This community speaker series will feature three distinct and influential guests who will address the most relevant issues facing the Black community. All three virtual speaker series events will be accessible via Zoom and presented free of charge.

"The OLASTEO Black History Month Speaker Series is composed of three powerful February conversations designed to bring a deeper understanding of the Black experience through unique and authentic viewpoints," said Aaron Friedman, Executive Director and co-founder of OLASTEO.

Kicking things off on Monday, February 1, will be Leslie E. Redmond , a passionate activist, the youngest President of the Minneapolis NAACP, and founder of the Don't Complain, Activate (DCA) campaign.

Then, on Tuesday, February 23 , we are honored to be joined by artist, political strategist, and the Executive Director and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, Patrisse Cullors .

We will wrap up our BHM Speaker Series on Thursday, February 25, with Spencer Paysinger , a Super Bowl champion, entrepreneur, and Executive Consultant of CW's All American.

The story of Black History Month began in 1915, when historian Carter G. Woodson and minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). The organization sponsored the first national Negro History Week in 1926, choosing the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Negro History Week was expanded to Black History Month in 1976, the nation's bicentennial. President Gerald R. Ford urged Americans to "seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history."

"It is important to us that we listen to our students and hear from voices that are most impactful to them. The 2021 OLASTEO Black History Month Speaker Series lineup will produce the kind of discussion topics and dialogue that our scholars want and need during these challenging times," said Jareck Horton, OLASTEO Board Member & Speaker Series Moderator.

ABOUT OLASTEO

At OLASTEO (our lives as seen through each other), our mission is to create experiences that empower students to serve as catalysts for social impact. We do this by curating a roster of influential speakers, interactive workshops, and immersive trips, exposing our scholars to a broad range of perspectives and possibilities. With expanded mindsets, OLASTEO alumni are better prepared to take on the world and give back to their communities. Our work is centered in and around the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, where we provide diverse and unique opportunities within and beyond LA.

