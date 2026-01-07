OLAY Debuts New Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream with Triple Collagen Peptide, Joined by Ambassador Sarah Michelle Gellar

The upgraded formula strengthens cellular bonds, improves elasticity and delivers visibly firmer, smoother, more radiant skin in 7 days — advancing OLAY's legacy of science-backed skin longevity

CINCINNATI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLAY unveils the most significant evolution of its iconic Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream in more than 20 years. Backed by over 70 years of skin science and more than 50 years of peptide research, the upgraded formula is powered by OLAY's new Triple Collagen Peptide. This synergistic blend of pro-longevity skin care ingredients delivers anti-aging moisture and visible skin firming by strengthening cellular bonds, supporting natural collagen and improving skin structure for visibly firmer, smoother, more radiant skin in just 7 days.

OLAY and partner Sarah Michelle Gellar debut the newly upgraded Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream – now powered by Triple Collagen Peptide, Niacinamide and Pro-Vitamin B5 for firmer, smoother, more radiant skin in just 7 days.

This breakthrough formula upgrade marks an important milestone for one of the world's most beloved moisturizers — honored as People Magazine's "Best Face Moisturizer of All Time", winner of more than 60 beauty awards, holder of 55,000+ five-star reviews and purchased once every 12 seconds in the U.S. It also marks the reunion of OLAY with the iconic Sarah Michelle Gellar, who rejoins as the brand's newest ambassador to help introduce this next chapter of Micro-Sculpting Cream.

"I've been in this industry long enough to know you never stop evolving — and I don't want to," said Gellar. "I don't need or want to look like I did 20 years ago. I want skin that feels strong, supported and like me. I grew up watching my mom use OLAY every day, and decades later it's still the brand I trust. This upgraded Micro-Sculpting Cream reflects everything I believe in: science-backed, trusted skin care that strengthens your skin. No filters, no extremes."

Key Benefits of the New Micro-Sculpting Cream:

Strengthens cellular bonds to support natural collagen

Improves elasticity and reinforces internal skin structure

Provides deep hydration starting Day 1

Delivers visibly firmer, smoother, more radiant skin in 7 days

Visibly lifted skin with reduced deep wrinkles by Day 28

Clinically tested: 97% of women saw visible results +

More than half of users reported delaying or postponing a cosmetic procedure based on results++

The upgraded formula reflects new insights from OLAY's decades of research into skin longevity and the science of cellular aging. As skin ages, cellular metabolism slows and collagen and elastin production decline, weakening cellular bonds. This reduces skin's ability to repair and regenerate, contributing to visible signs of aging including dryness, dullness, fine lines, wrinkles and a weakened barrier.

Drawing from findings in OLAY's landmark Multi-Decade Ethnicity Study, which analyzed more than 20,000 genes to understand how skin behaves over time, scientists identified ingredient combinations that help skin act more like that of "exceptional agers" — women whose skin maintained more youthful activity across decades. These insights directly shaped the development of Triple Collagen Peptide, now at the center of the new Micro-Sculpting Cream.

The upgraded OLAY Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream also includes Pro-Vitamin B5 for deep cellular hydration, Niacinamide to strengthen and brighten skin and additional clinically proven actives that improve elasticity and support the skin's natural barrier.

"At OLAY, we never stop innovating to help women feel confident in their skin at every age," said Stephanie Headley, Senior Vice President of North American Skin Care at Procter & Gamble. "This breakthrough formula represents our most advanced science yet, strengthening cell bonds to turn skin care into cell care. The new Micro-Sculpting Cream upgrades our best formula to deliver even more meaningful results from the iconic red jar that women have come to love for over two decades."

OLAY's mission goes beyond innovation — it's rooted in empowering women to feel confident in their skin. Recent global research revealed that 1 in 10 women avoid mirrors, and 42% feel less likely to show their face on social media due to aging-related skin concerns. OLAY invests in listening to thousands of women every year to understand their real needs, ensuring its formulas deliver accessible, high-performance results for every skin type and tone.

This commitment has long been part of OLAY's DNA: when women feel confident in their skin, they can face anything.

The new OLAY Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream is available at OLAY.com and major retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $24.99 (pricing at the discretion of retailers).

About OLAY

OLAY is a worldwide leader in skin care and has been trusted by women for over 70 years. In 2021, it became the first mass skin care brand in the US to commit to zero skin retouching in all advertising to show real results. With a belief in an inclusive beauty standard, as the #1 anti-aging skin care brand, Only OLAY can deliver innovative, high performing products backed by proven science and trusted results that work for all skin tones. Among its award-winning portfolio are the Most Awarded Serum* (Super Serum), the #1 Most Awarded Retinol** (Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer) and the Most Awarded Facial Cleanser Collection^ (Cleansing Melts).

For more information, visit OLAY.com and follow on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

* Based on a 6-year review of major beauty awards ending March 2025

** Based on a 6-year review of major beauty awards ending June 2025

^ Based on a 12-month review of major beauty awards ending December 2024

+After two weeks of use.

++In a survey of over 1,900 women

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE OLAY