Old Amsterdam won a Gold Medal in the Young Gouda Category at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest in Wisconsin and became 'Best of Class.' Old Amsterdam Mild received an amazing score of 99.725, the highest score among 40 cheeses entered by a great variety of producers from four different nations. This award speaks to the extraordinary appreciation for high-quality standards that Old Amsterdam strives to uphold.

Old Amsterdam Premium Mild Gouda 48+ Wins "Gold Medal"

Old Amsterdam Mild Gouda 48+ is a young Gouda aged for four months with a creamy and semi-soft texture with a buttery sweetness of Dutch milk. The semi-soft texture makes this an excellent melting cheese and is great for snacking. This Gouda pairs well with ham & mustard on a sandwich and with green apples on sourdough bread.

About the World Championship Cheese Contest

The World Championship Cheese Contest is established in 1957 and is held every two years. It is a technical evaluation that uses an objective measure of cheese defects to select products in each class which best exemplify perfection. The highest scoring cheeses earn a gold medal, with silver and bronze medals awarded to second and third place finishers in each class.

About Old Amsterdam

Old Amsterdam is a Gouda brand with a character all of its own. Its Gouda and Goat Gouda products have a rich, full- flavor, with hints of butterscotch or caramel and a creamy or smooth texture with. The mature aged products are full with ripening crystals. The products are the result of an authentic family recipe and tireless passion for cheese. Old Amsterdam is a brand of the family-owned Westland company, founded in 1936 and located in Huizen (Holland). Westland exports Old Amsterdam to more than 60 countries around the world.

