A Preakness Stakes partnership and MICA artist collaboration celebrate Maryland tradition, Baltimore creativity and the brand's return to its iconic original tin packaging

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLD BAY®, the iconic Chesapeake Bay seasoning, is celebrating Maryland tradition with two limited-edition collectible tins that spotlight the region's flavor, creativity and seasonal rituals — including one inspired by the 151st Preakness Stakes and another created in partnership with students from the Maryland Institute College of Art.

OLD BAY® Honors Charm City with Two Collectible Tins, Just in Time for Crab Season

As the official seasoning of the 151st Preakness Stakes, OLD BAY is unveiling a black-eyed susan–inspired commemorative tin that captures the pageantry, color and energy of race day. The tin is available now on the OLD BAY website, while supplies last. Also at the track, OLD BAY will be included in the full Preakness experience – as a featured seasoning on menu items, and as the official sponsor of The Gallorette Stakes.

"Preakness and OLD BAY are both woven into the fabric of the Chesapeake Bay region," said Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company. "This collaboration celebrates traditions that bring us together; whether we're gathering around the track or around a table covered with crabs."

"We're proud to again partner with OLD BAY® to bring this beloved taste of Maryland to this year's 151st Preakness Stakes," said John Suley, Senior Vice President, Hospitality & Venue at 1/ST. "As an iconic part of the region's culinary identity, OLD BAY® enhances our menu and the overall guest experience. This collaboration celebrates the local flavor that defines Preakness weekend while continuing a beloved tradition for fans."

Continuing its celebration of local pride and creativity, OLD BAY has also partnered with students from the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) to reimagine its iconic tin through an artist's lens. The result is a second limited-edition tin developed between MICA students and the McCormick design team.

The project invited emerging artists to interpret OLD BAY heritage and blended history, community and contemporary design into a fresh visual story. The MICA collaboration tin will debut on May 15 during MICA's ArtWalk opening event as well as online and in-person at the MICA Store. It will also be available directly from the OLD BAY website and at select local retailers, while supplies last.

"OLD BAY has always been more than a seasoning – it's a symbol of place and pride," DiLegge added. "Partnering with MICA celebrates Baltimore creatives and the power of design to tell local stories."

"We are honored that McCormick, a global leader in flavor, chose to partner with Maryland Institute College of Art faculty and students to create a unique OLD BAY tin for this summer season," said Cecilia M. McCormick, President of the Maryland Institute College of Art. "This partnership is a perfect example of how the MICA Design and Innovation Hub expands learning beyond the classroom. For 200 years, MICA's education has transformed ideas into a real-world impact for Baltimore and beyond."

The brand's wildly popular return to tin continues with these collectibles. While maintaining its fan-favorite colors and logo, these designs highlight the best Maryland has to offer this time of year. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit OLDBAY.com or follow @OLDBAYSeasoning on social.

Media Contact:

McCormick & Company

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About OLD BAY:

For more than 75 years, this distinctive blend of 18 herbs and spices has been a time-honored taste. Just as the recipe hasn't changed, neither has the iconic yellow and blue can graphics. Once only enjoyed by a lucky few along the Chesapeake Bay, OLD BAY® Seasoning has gained fans all across the country. Best known as THE seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab and other seafood dishes, these days, OLD BAY is used to flavor hamburgers, chicken, pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes and more. For information and recipes, visit www.oldbay.com and www.facebook.com/oldbay.

OLD BAY is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With over $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group's 1/ST business (pronounced "First") is North America's preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company's premier racetracks, training centers and premier events including: Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); and The Preakness Stakes (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and 1/ST TV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track.

Stronach Properties Inc. is responsible for the development of the company's live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). For more information, visit www.1st.com or follow @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

About the Maryland Institute College of Art

Founded in 1826, the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) is a premier epicenter of art and design education and the nation's oldest continuous degree-granting college of art and design. Based in Baltimore, MICA is entering its third century with renewed purpose and a deep commitment to its city and the wider world. MICA delivers an education that combines a rigorous fine arts foundation with design, liberal arts, and real-world experience—preparing students to apply art and design to real-world challenges. Through creative entrepreneurship, professional practice, and community and industry partnerships, MICA graduates build sustainable careers, launch ventures, and contribute meaningfully to the creative economy. For more information, visit mica.edu. To learn more about MICA's Bicentennial, visit mica.edu/200.

SOURCE McCormick & Company