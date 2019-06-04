OLD BAY Knows 'You Don't Just Like It' - So Prove It - During This Summer's Ultimate OLD BAY Fan Contest

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you go crazy for OLD BAY® Seasoning and consider yourself the ultimate fan? Then prove it! OLD BAY is searching for the ultimate fan this summer by launching the #OldBayFanContest on Instagram, asking loyal fans to show their love for the iconic flavor. From tattoos and wedding cakes to family sweaters and cross-stitchings, OLD BAY fans don't just like it.

(PRNewsfoto/OLD BAY)

Here's how the contest works – post a photo or video on Instagram that shows your love for OLD BAY with the hashtag #OldBayFanContest and tag @oldbay_seasoning with a caption explaining your love for a chance to be crowned the ultimate OLD BAY fan and to win the Ultimate OLD BAY fan trophy as well as an OLD BAY electric scooter by summer's end.

"People in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. are wildly passionate about OLD BAY and express their love in extremely creative ways," said Alia Kemet, Creative & Digital Strategic Director, with OLD BAY brand. "Our heritage, tradition and taste are key factors when it comes to the devotion of our fans, who already know you don't just like OLD BAY. What better way to celebrate their love of the product than through a campaign that spotlights and rewards it!"

The #OldBayFanContest launched on June 1 and runs until August 20, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. For complete Official Rules and eligibility, visit OldBay.com/Contest.

Of course, the good, old-fashioned way to show one's love of OLD BAY is by cooking with it. As the official taste of summer, OLD BAY is a staple in favorites like crab cakes, shrimp, summer salads, corn-on-the-cob and more. For recipes, tips, merch and more, visit OldBay.com.

About OLD BAY:

For more than 75 years, this distinctive blend of 18 herbs and spices has been a time-honored taste. Just as the recipe hasn't changed, neither has the iconic yellow and blue can graphics. Once only enjoyed by a lucky few along the Chesapeake Bay, OLD BAY® Seasoning has gained fans all across the country. Best known as THE seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab and other seafood dishes, these days, OLD BAY is used to flavor hamburgers, chicken, pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes and more. For information and recipes, visit www.oldbay.com and www.facebook.com/oldbay.

OLD BAY is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) portfolio brands. As a global leader in flavor, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavor brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.



CONTACTS:

Laurie Harrsen Wendy Tursi McCormick & Company, Inc. Grey New York 410.527.8753 212-601-3070 Laurie_Harrsen@mccormick.com Wendy.Tursi@bcw-global.com

SOURCE OLD BAY