Old Dominion Freight Line's First Quarter 2018 Conference Call on the Internet

An online, real-time webcast of Old Dominion's quarterly conference call will be available at www.odfl.com on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available through May 4, 2018, at 719‑457‑0820, confirmation number 8205556.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ("LTL"), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, which include ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery through a single integrated organization. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing.

