Old Dominion National Bank Names Todd Rowley Capital Region Market Executive

TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Dominion National Bank today announced the appointment of Todd Rowley to serve as the bank's Market Executive for the Capital Region.

As Capital Region Market Executive, Rowley is based in Old Dominion's Tysons Corner executive offices and is responsible for commercial loan and deposit business development throughout the Washington D.C. Metro area. With nearly 40 years of in-market banking experience, he will primarily focus on serving small-and mid-sized businesses through the bank's dedicated specialty groups, including government contracting, professional services, and non-profit.

"Since relocating our executive offices to Tysons Corner in 2016, Old Dominion National Bank has continued to introduce our relationship-based approach to businesses and individuals in the Capital Region," said President and Chief Executive Officer Mark S. Merrill. "Todd's expansive knowledge of and experience in this market will be vital as we continue to grow our presence in the Washington, D.C. metro area."

Rowley reports to Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer Kevin Albrigo, who commented, "Todd is actively and strategically engaged in several leadership roles within our community and embodies Old Dominion's purpose-driven spirit. We are confident that Todd will make a significant impact, not only to the company but in our community."

Rowley joins Old Dominion from United Bank, where he was a Senior Vice President responsible for commercial lending in the Washington metro area following the acquisition of Cardinal Bank, where he had worked since 2014. Prior to that, he held Senior Vice President roles at Capital One Bank from 2010 to 2014 and Wells Fargo from 2001 to 2010. He also worked for First Union National Bank, Signet Bank and First Virginia Bank, where he began his career in 1980.

"As a former colleague of Todd's at Cardinal Bank, I am excited to have him join the ODNB team," said Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending Penny Bladich. "The synergy he will add will help us continue to execute, and accelerate, our plans for loan and deposit growth."

Rowley earned his M.B.A., with Honors, in Finance and Operations Research/Management Science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) Pamplin College of Business, a Graduate Degree in Banking Finance from the University of Delaware Stonier Graduate School of Banking, and a B.A. from Adrian College. He also holds an A.S., Summa Cum Laude, in Information Systems Technology and Cybersecurity from Northern Virginia Community College.

In addition to serving as the Chairman Elect, Board and Executive Committee Member of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Rowley has a long history of involvement in community engagement. He currently serves as a Board Member for the Northern Virginia Community College, a member of the Virginia Tech Pamplin School of Business Advisory Council, a member of Virginia Tech President's Leadership Council, Chairman of the Northern Virginia Workforce Investment Board, a Board Member of GO Virginia, a member of the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) Advisory Council, and a Board Member of LEAD Virginia. Rowley is also a graduate of Leadership Fairfax and LEAD Virginia.

About Old Dominion National Bank

Old Dominion is an independent, locally-owned and managed community bank with executive headquarters in Tysons Corner, Va. and more than $325 million in assets. Old Dominion's Tysons Corner full-service branch serves a growing number of customers across the Washington metropolitan area, and the bank's three full-service locations in the Charlottesville area serve Albemarle County and Central Virginia. Centre1st, a division of Old Dominion National Bank, recently opened a full-service branch in State College, Pa., serving the Central Pennsylvania area. Old Dominion offers a full range of commercial and consumer financial services in the communities it serves. Please visit the bank online at ODNBonline.com.

