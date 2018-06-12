Old Dominion Realty Launches Online Listing Advertisements with Adwerx Enterprise

Digital property advertisements provide added visibility for newly listed properties by reaching potential buyers on the websites they already frequent. These ads are launched as soon as a home is listed for sale online to help streamline marketing so that agents can focus on the sales process.

"Delivering quality services that people can rely on is core to our mission at Old Dominion Realty," added Michael Pugh, Broker/Owner of Old Dominion Realty. "Adwerx has created an advertising system that combines effortless execution and precise reporting so that our agents and their clients can see how the home has been advertised online."

Old Dominion Realty was originally founded in 1962 and has expanded to 105 agents in five offices across Virginia and West Virginia. In 2005, Old Dominion Realty joined Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), an association of the best-known local and regional independent real estate firms offering relocation and referral services.

"Old Dominion Realty is a well-known and respected brand in Virginia and West Virginia," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "We are honored to provide a service to help them showcase their listings and delight their sellers with targeted ad campaigns."

The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program was launched in 2017 and has expanded to brokerages around the United States, delivering over 1.4 billion ad impressions to date. Agents using the program have reported a high level of satisfaction with nearly 94 percent stating they felt it would earn them more listings.

About Old Dominion Realty

Old Dominion Realty is a full service established regional real estate firm offering residential real estate services, property management, residential and commercial appraisal services, consulting, relocation services and commercial sales and leasing services. Old Dominion Realty is committed to serving and supporting clients and communities with integrity and quality services that are unmatched in the industry. For more information visit: olddominionrealty.com.

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

