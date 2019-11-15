Old Estate Rums, also known as "History in a bottle," launches new US home delivery just in time for Santa's workers

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For years Old Estate Rums has supplied small batch, handmade rums and liqueurs to the US Virgin Islands for both travelers and residents. In fact, their products have even survived multiple hurricanes and storms as one of the most memorable and sought-after tasting experiences.

Old Estate Rums is famous for being called "history in a bottle." The products are named after Botany Bay, Havensight, and Perseverance Bay which are all registered, historic estates or plantations known for blending Caribbean rums for their own consumption and that of visiting dignitaries. The Virgin Islands were sugar producers and exporters in the mid-1700s, but when oversupply caused the sugar market to collapse in the 1820s, the islands turned to rum production to fill the void. Rum has played an important role throughout history, and it owes much of its success to the small estates in the Virgin Islands.

Some rum brands usually use large column stills that strip out much of the flavor. They rely heavily on flavors, sometimes nicknamed spices (hence spiced rum) at the point of bottling. But not Old Estate Rums. Their rum provides the true flavor that only 100%-barrel aging offers, and their three blends of premium rum are packaged in old style bottles just like rum producers of the 1800s. These hand made rum blends could never be mass produced by any single distillery. The small-batch, barrel aged rum is rich in flavor and superior to many of its competitors.

With the launch of its new US home delivery option, consumers can relive this history and experience the real "whiskey of the Virgin Islands." As increased tourism in the Virgin Islands is creating high demand in the states for returning tourists, these famous handmade blends of premium rum have made expansion possible for the smallest rum company with the biggest heart. Product quality over quantity! That's what Old Estate Rums stands for.

Taste for yourself or learn more about Old Estate Rums fascinating history on their online store. Rums are available for home delivery to select states. Must be 21+ to order.

Contact: Chip Weismiller, chip@botanybayrum.com

