Old Forester® Marks a New Chapter for its Main Street Distillery with newest 117 Series expression: Triple Char

The release is the first Old Forester expression crafted entirely from whiskey distilled at the Main Street distillery

Old Forester ® unveils Triple Char, the newest expression in The 117 Series and the first release crafted entirely from whiskey distilled at Old Forester Distillery on Louisville's historic Main Street.

unveils Triple Char, the newest expression in The 117 Series and the first release crafted entirely from whiskey distilled at Old Forester Distillery on Louisville's historic Main Street. Triple Char is matured in barrels that are charred three times longer than Old Forester's standard specification, creating a bold bourbon with intensified oak character and layered complexity.

Triple Char will be available in limited quantities at the Old Forester Distillery and select Kentucky retailers for a suggested retail price of $64.99 per 375 mL bottle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester, America's first bottled bourbon, today announced Triple Char Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, the newest release in its limited 117 Series and the first Old Forester expression to be crafted entirely from whiskey distilled at Old Forester Distillery on Louisville's historic Main Street.

Photo Credits: Old Forester Photo Credits: Old Forester

The milestone marks a new chapter for the distillery, which since 2018, has welcomed bourbon fans from around the world while serving as a working distillery dedicated to producing the next generation of Old Forester whiskey. To commemorate the milestone, the bourbon was aged in barrels charred three times longer than traditional Old Forester expressions. The extended char intensifies the interaction between whiskey and oak, producing a rich, layered bourbon that reflects both the craftsmanship behind the spirit and the significance of the moment.

"Triple Char is an exciting new chapter for Old Forester and our 117 Series," Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo said. "Not only is it the first expression made entirely from whiskey distilled at our Main Street distillery, but the extended barrel char allows us to showcase that spirit in a completely new way. The result is a bourbon with remarkable richness, intense spice and a depth of oak that demonstrates both our heritage and our continued spirit of innovation."

Triple Char joins Old Forester's acclaimed 117 Series, a collection that highlights distinctive barrels, production techniques and experimental releases while showcasing the craftsmanship and innovation behind every bottle. First debuted in 2021, previous release expressions include 1910 Extra Extra Old, Whiskey Row Fire and High Angels' Share.

Release Details:

Expression: Old Forester The 117 Series, Triple Char Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky

Old Forester The 117 Series, Triple Char Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky Proof / Alc. By Vol.: 115 /57.5%

115 /57.5% Size: 375 mL

375 mL D.S.P.: KY-354

KY-354 Release Date: July 24, 2026

July 24, 2026 Pricing: $64.99

Tasting Notes:

Nose – Pecan praline, crisp juicy apple and bright notes of stone fruit present with undertones of cardamom, honeysuckle and sweet leather.

– Pecan praline, crisp juicy apple and bright notes of stone fruit present with undertones of cardamom, honeysuckle and sweet leather. Taste – Buttery baked apple cobbler coats the palate while cinnamon spice and pepper add texture as notes of oak char lead to the finish.

– Buttery baked apple cobbler coats the palate while cinnamon spice and pepper add texture as notes of oak char lead to the finish. Finish – Rich oak leads the finish with soft leather and subtle hints of sweet licorice.

The limited release will be available at the Old Forester Distillery (119 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202) and select Kentucky retailers. For more information on Old Forester, please visit OldForester.com.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

Please sip responsibly.

Old Forester Whisky, 43-57.5% Alc. by Vol., Old Forester Distilling Company at Louisville in Kentucky. OLD FORESTER is a registered trademark. ©2026 Brown-Forman Distillery, Inc. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE Old Forester