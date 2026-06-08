Old Forester® Celebrates National Bourbon Day with Return of President's Choice

News provided byOld Forester
Jun 08, 2026, 10:00 ET
The coveted President's Choice Single Barrel returns with limited bourbon and rye selections nationwide
- Old Forester® releases its next iteration of President's Choice, returning the Rye expression for the second consecutive year.
- Tasters can enjoy President's Choice Bourbon and President's Choice Rye beginning June 13, commemorating both National Bourbon Day and the eighth anniversary of Old Forester's Distillery opening on Main Street.
- The two bottles will be released in limited quantities and retail for $225.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester® today announced the return of President's Choice, its rarest and most highly anticipated annual release. This year's expressions, President's Choice Bourbon and President's Choice Rye, will be available nationally in limited quantities starting June 13 ahead of National Bourbon Day.
Inspired by private single barrels offered in 1964 by former Old Forester president George Garvin Brown II, President's Choice showcases Old Forester's most exceptional barrels selected for their maturity, complexity and distinct character.
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