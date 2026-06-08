Old Forester® Celebrates National Bourbon Day with Return of President's Choice

"It's always an exciting time for us to bring the next iteration of President's Choice to whiskey enthusiasts who truly cherish exceptional taste," Master Taster Melissa Rift said. "Our process of tasting each barrel is rooted in the history of this label, and this year's release is no exception."

For the second consecutive year, President's Choice will be available in both bourbon and rye expressions. Each barrel is aged between 7-to-9 years and bottled at proof points ranging from 110 to 125 proof. Both expressions have a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $225.

This year's national debut will launch at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 13. Old Forester Distillery will be releasing a limited number of bottles for in-person purchase at the distillery and in our online store at shop.oldforester.com for shipping to states where it is legal (D.C., KY, NE, NH, ND only).

"Bringing this coveted bottle to audiences means tasting for the highest, most extraordinary depth of our best barrels, which are always hand selected and tasted by us," Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo said. "Craftsmanship is at the heart of every Old Forester bottle and both this bourbon and rye selection are the peak expressions we offer."

For more information on Old Forester, please visit OldForester.com.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

Please sip responsibly.

Old Forester Whisky, 43-57.5% Alc. by Vol., Old Forester Distilling Company at Louisville in Kentucky. OLD FORESTER is a registered trademark. ©2025 Brown-Forman Distillery, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Old Forester