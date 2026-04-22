Old Forester Debuts "The Perfecta" An All-New Cocktail for the Kentucky Derby

New 86 Proof Cocktail and Branded Vintage-Style Cup Deliver Innovation

Beyond the Classic Mint Julep at Derby Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester is raising the bar this Kentucky Derby season with the introduction of "The Perfecta," a refreshing new cocktail designed to complement the traditional Mint Julep experience. The new offering will be served in a limited-edition vintage-style branded cup, available exclusively at Old Forester's signature bars throughout Derby week.

Old Forester The Perfecta Cocktail

"While the Mint Julep has rightfully remained a Derby mainstay for generations, we wanted to create something that speaks to today's cocktail enthusiast," said Master Taster Melissa Rift. "The Perfecta delivers a perfectly balanced, refreshing option that brings new excitement to Churchill Downs and to bars and restaurants nationwide."

The Perfecta features a bright, flavor profile: 1.5 oz of Old Forester 86 Proof, 1 oz pineapple juice, and 3 oz ginger beer, expertly balanced and served over ice in the branded cup with a lime and mint garnish.

The Perfecta will be available at select Old Forester signature bars throughout Kentucky Derby week.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

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SOURCE Old Forester