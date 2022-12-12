Old Gringo Opens Its First-Ever Flagship Store in the Fort Worth Stockyards

The Iconic Boot Brand's New Location Features Over 100 Styles of Its Bold Footwear and Original Apparel

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of anticipation, the iconic Western footwear brand Old Gringo has just debuted its first-ever flagship store in Fort Worth, Texas. Located within the Northeast corner of the historic Stockyards Station, the retail shop features over 100 styles of Old Gringo's trademark bold-style boots including in-store exclusives. Handmade in León, Mexico by way of a meticulous over 275-step process, Old Gringo is widely recognized as having the largest handmade boot factory in the world.

Founded in 2000 by Ernie Tarut and Yan Ferry, Old Gringo is also expanding its offerings to include original apparel such as handbags, belts, jackets, and custom hats which are available for purchase in the new store. Inside, guests can expect an ode to Fort Worth's rich history including modern Western displays and a cozy bar as well as a covered patio to take in the city's twice-daily cattle drive. Originally headquartered in San Diego, California, the brand-new Cowtown location as well as the move of its corporate business signals the store's commitment to growing within the heart of Texas.

Old Gringo is located at 140 E Exchange Ave, Suite 305. Within its mixed-use three-floor space, future plans also include the very first Old Gringo Grill, specializing in fresh seafood with a wood-fired grill and large covered balcony. For more information on Old Gringo, visit www.oldgringoboots.com.

ABOUT OLD GRINGO

Old Gringo is a Western footwear brand founded in 2000 by Ernie Tarut and Yan Ferry and now serves as the largest handmade boot factory in the world. Known for its bold styles, each pair of boots is handmade in León, Mexico with a meticulous over 275-step process. Old Gringo is located at 140 E Exchange Ave, Suite 305, Fort Worth, TX 76164. For more information on Old Gringo, visit www.oldgringoboots.com.

