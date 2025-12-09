Old Hickory Bourbon Unveils 12 and 15-Year-Old Releases, Deepening America's Taste for Aged Whiskey

Limited-edition bourbons showcase rich, layered flavors as Old Hickory answers the call for American-made spirits

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Hickory Bourbon (Old Hickory) announced the launch of its Hermitage Reserve 12-year-old Rye and 15-year-old Barrel Proof Whiskey releases today, inviting both collectors and new fans to experience the fullest depth of American whiskey. These age-stated bottles, crafted and rooted in over 150 years of tradition, demonstrate the brand's ability to continue thriving in the face of industry shifts and uncertainties.

After its founding in 1868 in Fayette County, Ky., Old Hickory outlived Prohibition and was revived by Publicker Distilling Co. in 1933; it was later purchased by R.S. Lipman Company in 2011.

"We know our fans want something with history and true depth," said Trisha Cancilla, vice president of marketing and brand strategy at Lipman Brothers and R.S. Lipman Company. "Our new 12 and 15-year-old releases bring the best of Old Hickory's tradition straight to your glass. We take great pride in the time and skill poured into every barrel. Each release reflects our belief that great bourbon is earned, not rushed."

The Old Hickory Hermitage Reserve 15-year-old Barrel Proof Whiskey greets you with bold aromas of butterscotch, cake batter and toasted marshmallow. The first sip reveals sweet spice and layers of brown sugar, leaving a long finish filled with hints of butter and waffle cone.

The Hermitage Reserve 12-year-old Straight Rye Bottled in Bond continues the line's reputation for rich taste and full-bodied character, featuring notes of caramel and vanilla, with aromas of nutmeg, cinnamon and mint. Both releases are crafted with patience and heritage, highlighting the careful work that sets Old Hickory Bourbon apart.

Old Hickory isn't stopping here. The new bottles join a family of standout releases, including Old Hickory White Label Straight Bourbon, Old Hickory Blended Whiskey and the limited-edition Hermitage Reserve 10-year-old Barrel Proof Whiskey. These bottlings are designed for both collectors and the curious, making their mark on a bourbon market where rarity, flavor and brand story hold more weight than ever.

"For us, whiskey is more than a drink; it's a legacy," Cancilla said. "These new releases are our answer to the call for quality and story, shared across the table and over the years."

For questions or more information about Old Hickory Bourbon, contact us at www.oldhickorybourbon.com. You can also follow the brand on Instagram.

About Old Hickory Bourbon

Founded in 1868 and proudly revived by the R.S. Lipman Company in Tennessee, Old Hickory Bourbon carries forward a storied American legacy built on craftsmanship, character and time-honored tradition. Having endured the trials of prohibition and the tides of innovation, Old Hickory remains a name synonymous with patience, pride and authenticity. Each expression reflects a deep respect for heritage and the pursuit of excellence that defines the American whiskey experience.

R.S. Lipman Company, headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., is a family-owned enterprise dedicated to preserving and advancing brands rooted in quality, authenticity and storytelling. From historic spirits to contemporary craft offerings, the company's portfolio celebrates a shared passion for heritage and the art of a well-made drink…because every glass tells a story worth sharing.

