OLD HICKORY FURNITURE ANNOUNCES NEW OWNERSHIP

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Hickory Furniture today announced a leadership transition under President Beau Parsons, positioning the 125-year-old American manufacturer for strategic growth across the hospitality and luxury residential sectors. The transition reinforces the company's commitment to U.S.-based production while expanding partnerships serving high-end resorts, boutique hospitality projects, and premium residential developments nationwide.

Founded in 1899 and manufactured in Shelbyville, Indiana, Old Hickory is one of America's oldest continuously operating furniture makers. Under new ownership, the company will preserve its legacy of handcrafted hickory furniture while expanding capabilities in custom case goods, millwork, and large-scale project installations for hospitality and design-build partners.

"This transition marks an exciting new era for Old Hickory," said Parsons. "We are committed to honoring our heritage of American craftsmanship while thoughtfully scaling the business to meet growing demand in the hospitality and luxury residential markets. Our focus is on strengthening U.S. manufacturing, expanding strategic partnerships, and building long-term value."

A key component of this next phase is the company's collaboration with Nassar Development, a Colorado-based luxury land and building firm. Through this partnership, Old Hickory serves as the exclusive maker of reclaimed wood case goods, cabinetry, and bespoke millwork for Nassar's high-end mountain communities across the Mountain West—integrating furniture manufacturing into large-scale residential development.

In parallel, Old Hickory continues to expand its product leadership through design collaborations such as the Max Humphrey Lodge Collection, the company's first co-designed line. The collection introduces a contemporary interpretation of the brand's historic lodge aesthetic and broadens its reach within the residential design market.

With renewed leadership, strengthened partnerships, and expanded manufacturing focus, Old Hickory is positioned to build on more than a century of American production while scaling into new growth channels nationwide.

About Old Hickory Furniture

Founded in 1899, Old Hickory Furniture is one of America's oldest furniture manufacturers, known for its handcrafted rustic wood furnishings made in Shelbyville, Indiana. The company's pieces have furnished national parks, historic lodges, private residences, and hospitality properties for more than 125 years. Learn more at www.oldhickory.com .

