Old Man Winter Arrives Early: New Jersey American Water Urges Customers to Prepare Pipes and Conserve Water

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frigid temperatures have arrived earlier than usual across the Northeast, and New Jersey American Water is reminding customers to take steps now to protect their plumbing and avoid costly repairs. Preparing pipes before freezing conditions set in can help prevent damage and keep water bills manageable during the holiday season.

Protect Your Pipes This Winter

"Cold snaps can catch anyone off guard," said Ben Morris, vice president of operations at New Jersey American Water. "That's why taking simple steps now helps avoid costly repairs and keeps water bills lower, especially during a time when every dollar counts." Morris added, "And if you're worried about costs, check out our assistance programs. We're here to help you stay warm, safe, and stress-free this winter."

Taking time to prepare your home now is simple and can save stress later. To avoid frozen pipes and expensive repairs:

Locate and test your main water shut-off valve and tag it for quick access in emergencies.

and tag it for quick access in emergencies. Wrap exposed pipes with insulation or heat tape (even fabric or newspaper can help).

(even fabric or newspaper can help). Drain irrigation systems and disconnect hoses.

Insulate pipes in crawl spaces, garages and exterior walls.

Let a small trickle of water run overnight to keep water flowing though the pipes.

to keep water flowing though the pipes. Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate.

If pipes freeze:

Shut off the water immediately. Do not attempt to thaw pipes without turning off the main water shut-off valve.

Do not attempt to thaw pipes without turning off the main water shut-off valve. Warm the air around the frozen pipe using a hair dryer, space heater or hot water. Do not leave space heaters unattended and avoid using kerosene heaters or open flames.

using a hair dryer, space heater or hot water. Do not leave space heaters unattended and avoid using kerosene heaters or open flames. Slowly turn the water back on once pipes are thawed, and check for cracks or leaks

When customers are away from home:

Set your thermostat at 55 degrees to prevent freezing.

to prevent freezing. Ask a friend, relative or neighbor to check the property regularly to ensure the heat is working and pipes have not frozen.

to ensure the heat is working and pipes have not frozen. Consider purchasing a freeze alarm that calls a user-selected phone number if the inside temperature drops below 45 degrees.

Find more tips at newjerseyamwater.com/wintertips.

Affordability remains a priority for New Jersey American Water. The company offers customer assistance programs like H2O Help to Others Program™ and flexible payment options to support customers during the winter months. These resources help reduce financial stress when seasonal expenses rise. Customers can learn more and apply online by visiting: www.newjerseyamwater.com/h2oprogram

While focusing on cold weather preparation, it's important to remember that New Jersey remains under a drought watch. This means the state has been experiencing significantly below-average rainfall, and conserving water is critical. Customers can monitor their water usage and find ways to use water more wisely online through their MyWater account. Additional indoor and outdoor water-saving tips can be found on New Jersey American Water's website or at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Water Conservation Website.

