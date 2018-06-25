Old Mother Hubbard Introduces Grain-Free Dog Treat Recipes for More Snack Love

TEWSKBURY, Mass., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for new ways to show your pup some snack love? Old Mother Hubbard® is expanding its line of naturally-delicious dog treats with four new recipes. These new additions represent two firsts for the treats brand: its first grain-free treats and the introduction of a fan-submitted flavor that's now becoming a permanent part of its delicious assortment.

The grain-free treats come in three unique flavor combinations: "All The Fixins" (Turkey & Sweet Potato Flavored), "Pick of the Patch" (Pumpkin & Carrot Flavored), and "P-Nuttier 'N Nanners" (Peanut Butter & Banana Flavored). A wheat-free Chicken Pot Pie flavor is also being introduced after it was selected as the winning flavor from the brand's 2017 Battle of the Biscuits contest. The contest called on pet parents to submit their favorite flavor ideas—from the wacky and wild to the more comforting and hearty—to become the next classic Old Mother Hubbard biscuit recipe.

Each of the new flavors continue to build on Old Mother Hubbard's tradition of making snack time more wholesome, delicious and fun for pets and their parents.

"Snack time is one of the best parts of the day—for you and your dog—and while pet parents love our current flavors, we wanted to make sure dogs with grain sensitivities could also enjoy our delicious oven-baked dog biscuits," says Chris Hood, Senior Brand Manager. "With each of our new unique flavor combinations we're giving pet parents more options to mix up snack time. So when they reach into the cupboard, they can treat their furry friends with an assortment of exciting flavors that they'll love."

All of the new recipes will be available in July in mini bone-shaped biscuits. To learn more about the new treats and find a store near you, visit www.oldmotherhubbard.com.

Since 1926, Old Mother Hubbard®, a proud member of the WellPet® family of brands, has used the same simple methods to bake our snacks for dogs. Each home-style recipe is carefully crafted from wholesome ingredients that allow dog owners to feel good about giving their dogs a reward that is healthy and heartfelt. Follow Old Mother Hubbard on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit www.oldmotherhubbard.com to learn more.

