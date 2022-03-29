Old Mutual Limited Extends BPM Partnership with SS&C

South African insurer adopts SS&C Chorus for digital transformation initiatives

WINDSOR, Conn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that South African life insurer Old Mutual Limited, with approximately ZAR 800 billion in assets under management, has extended its relationship with SS&C. The firm has adopted SS&C Chorus BPM, a cloud-based digital process automation and analytics solution for Old Mutual Corporate, its business serving institutional customers.

"Old Mutual Corporate is pleased to announce that together with our longstanding partners SS&C we are set to move our server-based work solution that SS&C has supported for many years to their new cloud workflow solution, Chorus," said Hugh Hacking, Chief Operating Officer, Old Mutual Corporate at Old Mutual Limited. "This change brings about many benefits to our business, including increased agility and advances in our ability to serve customers." Customer benefits include improved time to service due to improvement in straight-through processing and a powerful communication engine ensuring that Old Mutual Corporate can communicate with clients in the medium and time they prefer.

"We are pleased to be extending our 30-year relationship with Old Mutual," said Gautam Moorjani, General Manager, Intelligent Automation Solutions at SS&C. "We are committed to seamlessly transitioning organizations to digitized and optimized business processes at scale. We look forward to supporting Old Mutual with modern, smart, flexible technologies to simplify workflows and help the business achieve digital transformation."

SS&C Chorus optimizes intelligent technology, such as machine learning, robotic process automation and natural language processing, to help customers transform and manage their business processes at scale. The solution is available via SS&C's secure private cloud, on-premise and through public cloud offerings.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in Asia. With over 176 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities they serve and the broader society on the continent. For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit www.oldmutual.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

