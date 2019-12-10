Old Navy and Postmates Team Up for On-Demand Gift Delivery this December

"We're always looking for ways to create an incredible shopping experience for our customers regardless of where, when and how they choose to shop with us. Last year, we launched Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, offering customers the option to pick up an online order in their local store within two hours," said Jamie Gersch, Old Navy Global CMO. "Partnering with Postmates to provide same-day, on-demand delivery creates an even deeper convenience proposition during the bustling holiday shopping season."

"The term 'Postmate It' has become synonymous with on-demand delivery and that includes clothing orders which have grown 60% year-over-year on Postmates," said Eric Edge, SVP Marketing and Communications at Postmates. "This partnership with Old Navy showcases the power of two important brands collaborating to meet the demand of consumers and evolve the way we shop."

Old Navy and Postmates aim to be holiday heroes, fulfilling urgent gifting needs, fixing fashion emergencies and outfitting customers in a flash for any occasion. To take advantage, customers within the delivery radius can place their orders on OldNavy.com and select the Buy Online, Pickup In-Store option. They will be notified when their order is ready for pickup and can select the option for a Postmate to pick up the items on their behalf and deliver it straight to the customer's doorstep or wherever the holidays may take them. Learn more at OldNavy.com/ samedaydelivery .

Also this month, Postmates will launch its annual #BetterThanSanta program, a social media movement that encourages the spirit of giving and helps grant holiday wishes submitted through Twitter.

Download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates' subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, at only $9.99 per month.

ABOUT OLD NAVY

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,100 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of ondemand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 4,000+ cities across the U.S. and provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

[1] Fees may vary and apply. Store and offer availability based on user location. Limit 1 use per customer. Offer only valid December 21st, 2019 through December 23rd, 2019. Customers with multiple Postmates accounts may be excluded from this promotion. Offer is not sharable or transferable. Offer only valid for Old Navy pre-paid orders. Maximum offer value up to $8.99. Offer cannot be redeemed for cash or like exchanges. Postmates reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Other restrictions may apply.

