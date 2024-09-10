Old Navy Celebrates 30 Years of Inviting Everyone to Play with Style

The iconic American brand is taking it back to 1994 with a Limited-Edition Product Drop, Campaign, and '90s Throwback Party to honor the brand's past and usher in a bold new future.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For 30 years, Old Navy has been woven into the fabric of America, uniting generations with iconic products and memorable fashion moments. In celebration of the brand's anniversary, we're inviting everyone to come play with style by bringing back and modernizing some of our greatest hits from the '90s, reconnecting with longtime fans, and welcoming new tastemakers into the brand.

Old Navy has cemented itself as an iconic American brand, famous for the democratization of fashion and an irreverent take on style, inviting everyone from Carrie Donovan to RuPaul into the brand over its 30 year history. Today, Old Navy is one of North America's largest apparel brands, with more than 1,200 company-owned and franchise stores.

"To mark our 30th year, we're celebrating our heritage while creating new history and reasserting our place in culture," said Haio Barbeito, CEO of Old Navy. "It's such an iconic American brand, that it's hard to find someone who has not bought something from Old Navy. As we head into our next chapter, we're focused on inviting customers to play with style by delivering amazing experiences and products that meet them where they are."

"At Old Navy it's not just about the fashion, but the joy we experience in it," said Zac Posen, Chief Creative Officer, Old Navy. "If we look back at the '90s, it was a moment of moving from possibilities to reality, the juxtaposition of pop culture meeting indie culture, meeting hip hop. It was a time that allowed people to express themselves and their self identity – and that's what the team has re-created with the '94 Reissue collection. Come play and reimagine style with us."

Timed to its 30th anniversary celebration, the brand is unlocking core memories and reconnecting with longtime fans, as well as welcoming new friends into the brand by:

LAUNCHING A LIMITED EDITION COLLECTION that brings it back to 1994.

From deep in the vault: the '94 Reissue is a feel-good, limited-edition collection that brings NOWstalgia to life by modernizing Old Navy's iconic '90s designs while staying true to the brand's heritage as an iconic American retailer.

The nostalgic collection revives Old Navy's most iconic pieces from the brand's golden era: from baby tees, baggy jeans and cargos, to matching tracksuits, bucket hats and the beloved Performance Fleece.

The collection, which launches Friday, September 13 offers nearly 200 styles for the entire family (across men's, women's, kids, toddler, and baby) and will be available on www.oldnavy.com and select Old Navy stores.

CELEBRATING IN STYLE, OLD NAVY AND THE CUT HOST 90S THROWBACK PARTY

Hosted by Zac Posen, Chief Creative Officer of Old Navy, and Lindsay Peoples, Editor-in-Chief of The Cut, Old Navy and The Cut will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Old Navy and The Cut's Fall Fashion issue with a '90s throwback party. The New York Fashion Week event, held at Webster Hall, will showcase the '94 Reissue collection and will also include special performances by Ja Rule, En Vogue and HANSON!

REINVIGORATING THE BRAND WITH THE "ONCE MORE '94" CAMPAIGN

A feel-good celebration across all consumer touch points including in-store, and out of home placements in New York City, digital media, social, and Old Navy brand channels. Additionally, a limited-edition, '90s-inspired "zine" will be available both digitally at OldNavy.com, and printed in stores for consumers to further experience the collection.

For more details, follow along @oldnavy.

