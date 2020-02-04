Old Pal Announces California Distribution Partnership With Kiva Sales and Service (KSS)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Pal, California's best-selling brand of classic shareable cannabis, today announced an exclusive distribution partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), the states' leading distribution operator. KSS will be Old Pal's exclusive distribution partner and the first to service the entire state of California for Old Pal. The agreement between these two iconic California cannabis brands is projected to more than double Old Pal's retail availability and will expand KSS's portfolio of products.

The Oakland-based Kiva Sales and Service will start shipping Old Pal's full portfolio of sharable cannabis products to licensed dispensaries in California effective immediately. KSS's logistic capabilities will increase Old Pal's speed to market and meet the consistently rising demand from California consumers for Old Pal's products.

"Cannabis consumption goes above and beyond merely a product, and we are constantly discovering elevated, lifestyle cannabis brands to complement and join our growing product portfolio," said Kiva Sales and Service Co-Founder Scott Palmer. "We applaud Old Pal for creating a lifestyle brand built upon the idea of communal cannabis consumption, and we can't wait to continue to offer their collection of shareable cannabis goods with California consumers."

"Old Pal and Kiva have a lot of common threads. Both are industry leading brands who are focused on bringing people together through cannabis. We have a deep level of cross pollination on our teams, and we are fully committed to servicing our retail partners and consumers," said Charlie Cangialosi, Old Pal Chief Operating Officer and former Director of Kiva Sales & Service.

The partnership further establishes Kiva Sales and Service as the industry-leading sales and distribution company, offering cannabis dispensaries a comprehensive portfolio of brands across multiple categories including ingestibles, inhalables and topicals. KSS and Old Pal are collectively reshaping and democratizing the cannabis experience by offering accessible, intuitive and quality products to a diverse array of cannabis consumers.

About Old Pal

Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal's vision is simple: It's just weed, y'all. Neighbor grown and meant to be shared, our cannabis is all natural and sun-kissed. Available in three simple varieties: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid—this is weed for the people. Old Pal is an ode to simpler times, when weed was just weed and joints were passed around to old pals and new ones. When neighbors knew each other by name and community meant something. So grab a bag of Old Pal and pass it around. It's time we took care of each other. For more information, visit https://oldpal.com/ .

About Kiva Sales & Service

In 2010 we at Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customer until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners executed by a single distributor for all of your California strategy. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together. For more information, visit https://kivaconfections.com/ .



