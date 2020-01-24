Old Pal Provisions Partners With Subliminal Projects to Launch Legalize Humanity Gallery Pop-Up

The Legalize Humanity art exhibition will bring together artists to support equality and marginalized communities through their works, provoking viewers to experience empathy and and inspire people to take action and join a movement that brings humanity together. Contributing artists will include Buckley, Camilla Engstrom, Ed Templeton, Ernesto Yerena Montejano, Hilda Palafox (aka Poni), LAND, Matt McCormick, Paul Windle, Petecia Le Fawnhawk-Maggiori, Sofia Enriquez, Shepard Fairey, Sterling Bartlett, and more.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Old Pal Provisions will be selling Legalize Humanity campaign t-shirts, art prints, and accessories, designed by LAND that reinforce the project's central message. A portion of the proceeds from art sales and merchandise will benefit RAICES to support their mission in defending the rights of immigrants and refugees and ensure human dignity for each and every person at the border.

"It is our human values of compassion and the desire for harmony that strengthens connection and helps build community—a distinction that we can all sometimes take for granted," said Allison Pankow, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Pal. "Moving forward with hope, trust, and love, Old Pal's vision is to help people realize their power to create real change for humanity, communities and the environment, with the emphasis that everyone in this world deserves the right to live with dignity and the support of their fellow humans. Even small steps in choosing who and what we support with our dollar can make a lasting impact."

ABOUT OLD PAL

We created Old Pal Provisions with a simple mission: to offer a collection of quality, artisan goods built for the free spirits who enjoy the higher side of life. It's all about community and sharing our love for adventure, so we've compiled a batch of provisions built to inspire the mind, boost your mood, and transform the home. Our collection includes products made by our friends and neighbors, offering a range of unique items that expand horizons and spread a healthy dose of love.

For More information about Old Pal, visit oldpalprovisions.com, or follow them on Instagram @oldpal.

ABOUT RAICES

The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees. With legal services, social programs, bond assistance, and an advocacy team focused on changing the narrative around immigration in this country, RAICES is operating on the national frontlines of the fight for immigration rights.

ABOUT SUBLIMINAL PROJECTS

"The driving principle of Subliminal Projects is that art should be accessible to everyone and that art can come from many different perspectives and cultural niches. Good art is good art, whether it's done on an album cover, a skateboard, canvas, or found cardboard." – Shepard Fairey

Subliminal Projects is a multi-functional project space and gallery established by Shepard Fairey and Blaize Blouin in 1995 as a way to introduce skateboard culture and design to the art world. The concept grew and found roots later in Los Angeles, at a time when many artists found themselves shut out by the "art scene." Subliminal Projects emerged as a gallery that championed emerging and marginalized artists, built out of cultural importance to serve as a center for the community to openly express and spark dialogue about art, music and activism. Now located in the historic neighborhood of Echo Park, Subliminal Projects continues to offer a platform for artistic exploration and innovation.

For more information about Subliminal Projects, visit subliminalprojects.com or follow us on Instagram @subliminalprojects.

CONTACT:

Renee Cotsis, renee@mattio.com

SOURCE Old Pal

Related Links

http://oldpalprovisions.com

