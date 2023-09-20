Old Pepper® Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon Wins Double Gold in New York

James Pepper Distilling Co.

20 Sep, 2023, 16:38 ET

Old Pepper Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has been awarded the highest distinction, a Double Gold medal, in a blind tasting at the prestigious 2023 New York World Spirits Competition, surpassing some of the finest bourbon whiskies on the market.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Pepper Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was awarded a Double Gold medal at the esteemed 2023 New York World Spirits Competition.

The 'Old Pepper' label, proudly produced by Colonel James E. Pepper during his lifetime, was marketed as 'The Oldest and Best Brand of Whiskey made in Kentucky.' Colonel Pepper's advocacy on behalf of the bourbon industry led to it being the first label in Kentucky to be bottled at the distillery. His invention of the 'signature strip label' seal over the bottle stopper was later incorporated into the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, assuring consumers of the whiskey's quality.

Distilled and bottled at the historic James E. Pepper Distillery in Lexington, Kentucky (DSP-KY-5), this newly released whiskey is a unique blend of distinct mash bills, including Corn, Rye, Malted Barley, and Malted Rye. It is aged in toasted and charred barrels made from Kentucky Oak, air-seasoned for a minimum of 18-24 months. The suggested retail price is $50.

A Double Gold Medal was also awarded to Old Pepper Single Barrel KY Straight Rye Whiskey.

2023 NEW YORK WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION - STRAIGHT BOURBON

BRAND NAME

PRODUCT NAME

MEDAL

Blue Run Spirits

Reflection I Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Silver

Blue Run Spirits

High Rye Bourbon KY Straight Bourbon

Silver

Eagle Rare

Eagle Rare 10 YO

Bronze

EH Taylor

E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof

Silver

OLD PEPPER

BOTTLED-IN-BOND BOURBON

DOUBLE GOLD

W. L. Weller

W.L. Weller Antique

Gold

W. L. Weller

W. L. Weller 12 Year Old

Silver

W. L. Weller

W.L. Weller CYPB

Silver

W. L. Weller

W.L. Weller Special Reserve

Gold

Old Pepper Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon is available in CA, CT, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MO, NJ, NY, ND, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, WA, WI. 

More can be learned at:

www.JamesEPepper.com
www.NYWSComp.com

