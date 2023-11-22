Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Old Point Financial Corporation

22 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

HAMPTON, Va., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on its common stock to be paid on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 6, 2023. This dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter's dividend and based on the stock's closing price of $17.75 on November 21, 2023, the annual dividend yield is approximately 3.15%. 

ABOUT OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) is the parent company of Old Point National Bank and Old Point Wealth Management, which serve the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia as well as operate a mortgage loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Old Point National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank which offers a wide range of financial services from checking, insurance, and mortgage products to comprehensive commercial lending and banking products and services. Old Point Wealth Management is the largest wealth management services provider headquartered in Hampton Roads, Virginia, offering local asset management by experienced professionals. Additional information about the company is available at oldpoint.com.

Contact: Laura Wright, VP/Marketing Director, 757.728.1743

SOURCE Old Point Financial Corporation

Also from this source

Old Point Releases Third Quarter 2023 Results

Old Point Releases Third Quarter 2023 Results

Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (NASDAQ "OPOF") reported net income of $1.4 million and earnings per diluted common share...
OLD POINT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PAUL M. PICKETT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

OLD POINT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PAUL M. PICKETT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Paul M. Pickett has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPOF) and Executive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.