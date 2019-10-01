Old Point National Bank Announces Appointment Of Susan R. Ralston As Chief Operating Officer

In addition to having over 30 years of experience in banking, Mrs. Ralston earned her B.A. in Business Administration from Washington and Jefferson College in Pennsylvania, her MBA from Old Dominion University, and is a Professional Certified Coach with her associate certified coach credential from the International Coach Federation. She was awarded Washington and Jefferson College's Cleveland Waltersdorf Award for Innovative Leadership in 2018, as well as Inside Business' Women in Business Achievement Award in 2010.

"Susan joins us with a wealth of operational and financial expertise, which will be a great asset as we continue with our strategies for growth and efficiency," said Rob Shuford, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Point National Bank. "I have tremendous confidence in Susan's ability to help further Old Point's success."

About Old Point

Old Point National Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPOF) with branches throughout the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. It is a full service community bank offering a wide range of financial services from checking, insurance, and mortgage products, to comprehensive commercial services. Additional information about the company is available at www.OldPoint.com.

