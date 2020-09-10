Old Point National Bank Expands Into Greater Richmond Area With New Commercial Lending Office

Old Point's Chairman, President and CEO, Robert F. Shuford, Jr. said, "We have been funding commercial transactions in the Richmond area for a few years now. That, coupled with Richmond and Hampton Roads coming closer together as a market as interstate 64 improves, has led to the natural next step of having a dedicated team serving the area. We are proud to have Phil and Linnett join the Old Point family and we look forward to offering our comprehensive and competitive commercial and wealth management offerings in the Greater Richmond market."

Phil Hager added, "We are excited to join the talented Old Point team and to foster successful partnerships in the area which I know well and am passionate about supporting."

Phil Hager has been appointed Senior Vice President and Market Executive with Old Point's Commercial Lending Division. Along with over 25 years of commercial lending and banking experience, Phil holds a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the University of Virginia. Phil's strong connection to the business community and broad financial knowledge will be an asset as he leads the Old Point Commercial Lending Division in Richmond.

Linnett Fortner has been appointed Portfolio Manager with Old Point National Bank's Commercial Lending Division. Linnett is a seasoned financial professional with over 30 years of experience in commercial lending and banking. She is passionate about providing superior service to her clients making the entire process positive.

About Old Point National Bank

Old Point National Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) with retail branches throughout Hampton Roads, Virginia. It is a full service bank offering a wide range of financial services, from solutions focused on individuals and small businesses to comprehensive commercial services. For more information visit OldPoint.com.

For more information, contact Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, at [email protected] or 757.728.1743.

SOURCE Old Point National Bank

