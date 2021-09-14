Old Point National Bank Named Top Workplace

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert Shuford, Jr. said, "We are honored to be included in this list of Top Workplaces. I couldn't be more proud of the Old Point family of employees and how we've pulled together to support each other, our customers, and our community during the many challenges of the last year and a half."

Old Point has received a wide selection of local and national awards for its commitment to its employees, outstanding customer service, and community-minded initiatives. In recent years, Old Point has also been recognized as a Best Bank to Work For by American Banker, Best Place to Work For by COVA Biz Magazine, Retailer of the Year by Retail Alliance, and a Best Local Bank by Coastal Virginia Magazine.

About Old Point National Bank

Old Point National Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) which serves the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia as well as operates a mortgage loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is a locally owned and managed full service community bank offering a wide range of financial services, from solutions focused on individuals and small businesses to comprehensive commercial services. For more information visit OldPoint.com.

For more information, contact Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, at [email protected] or 757.728.1743.

SOURCE Old Point National Bank

Related Links

https://oldpoint.com

