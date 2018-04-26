Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) were $1.1 million ($0.23 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $205 thousand or 21.8% from $942 thousand ($0.19 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2017. Net operating earnings for the first quarter of 2018 exclude $205 thousand in after-tax merger-related expenses. The Company's first quarter 2018 net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) increased $366 thousand, or 46.9%, from the preceding quarter.

Robert Shuford, Jr., President and CEO of Old Point National Bank said, "We are very pleased with our start in 2018. We continue to see momentum in building customer relationships and new account acquisition through a focus on our internal sales management processes. Revenue growth continued to be a positive in the quarter, and we experienced notable improvement in charge-off levels and past dues. Net loan growth slowed during the quarter on some accelerated pay-downs and our first sale of a pool of consumer automobile loans, but pipelines remain strong as we move into the second quarter. Certainly adding to our positive momentum is the completion of the acquisition of Citizens National Bank (Citizens) of Windsor, Virginia on April 1, 2018, which moved our Company past the $1 billion threshold in total assets for the first time. We are excited to bring the Citizens team into the Old Point family and expect their lenders to add momentum and complement our lending strategies."

Highlights of the quarter are as follows:

Net interest income after provision for loan losses improved to $7.2 million , an increase of 12.3% over the previous quarter and 11.3% over the first quarter of 2017.

, an increase of 12.3% over the previous quarter and 11.3% over the first quarter of 2017. Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.38% compared to (1.19%) in the prior quarter and 0.42% in the first quarter of 2017. Net operating ROA (Non-GAAP) was 0.46% compared to 0.32% and 0.43% in the fourth and first quarters of 2017, respectively.

Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans improved to 0.13% from 0.41% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 0.24% in the first quarter of 2017.

Total assets increased to $993.8 million , representing growth of $11.9 million , or 1.2%, from December 31, 2017 and $71.0 million , or 7.7%, from March 31, 2017 .

, representing growth of , or 1.2%, from and , or 7.7%, from . The Company completed its acquisition of Citizens on April 1, 2018 . Under the terms of the merger agreement, Citizens shareholders received 0.1041 shares of Old Point stock and $2.19 in cash for each share of Citizens stock. Systems integration is scheduled to be completed in late May. The Company's first quarter results do not include the financial assets of Citizens.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $7.7 million, an increase of $79 thousand, or 1.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2017 and an increase of $608 thousand, or 8.5%, from the first quarter of 2017. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in net interest income are attributable to higher average earning asset balances, partially offset by higher funding costs. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter was 3.48%, down from 3.57% in the prior quarter and 3.69% in the same period a year ago. The margin contractions were due to increased rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act also negatively impacted the margin. The lowering of the federal corporate income tax rate to 21% reduced the benefit of the Company's interest income from tax-exempt state and municipal securities.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $16.5 million as of March 31, 2018, up from $16.1 million at December 31, 2017 and $15.1 million at March 31, 2017. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 1.66%, which compares to 1.64% at December 31, 2017 and 1.63% at March 31, 2017. Non-accrual loans increased to $14.1 million from $12.9 million at December 31, 2017 and $11.0 million at March 31, 2017. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased to $2.2 million from $3.2 million at December 31, 2017 and $3.0 million at March 31, 2017. Of the loans past due 90 days or more at March 31, 2018, approximately $2.0 million were government-guaranteed student loans. Other real estate owned was $203 thousand at March 31, 2018 after one property was added during the first quarter. The Company had no other real estate owned at December 31, 2017 and $1.1 million at March 31, 2017.

The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $9.7 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $9.4 million at December 31, 2017 and $8.5 million at March 31, 2017. The ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.33% at March 31, 2018 compared to 1.28% at December 31, 2017 and 1.34% at March 31, 2017. Net loans charged-off during the quarter totaled $243 thousand, which compares to net charge-offs of $738 thousand and $372 thousand in the preceding quarter and first quarter of 2017, respectively. On an annualized basis, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.13% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 0.41% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 0.24% in the first quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the quarter was $3.4 million, down $88 thousand, or 2.6%, from the previous quarter but up $192 thousand, or 6.1% from the first quarter of 2017. The quarter-over-quarter decline resulted from lower deposit service charges and mortgage banking income, which was partially offset by increases in gains from sales of available-for-sale securities, bank-owned life insurance income, and other service charges, commissions and fees. The increase in noninterest income relative to the year ago period was largely due to higher mortgage banking income and securities gains.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $9.6 million for the first quarter of 2018. This represents a decrease of $3.2 million, or 25.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2017 and an increase of $923 thousand, or 10.6%, from the first quarter of 2017. The decline relative to the preceding quarter was principally related to a nonrecurring charge of $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 associated with the termination and settlement of the Company's defined benefit pension plan. Increases in merger-related expenses, salaries and employee benefits, professional services, data processing, and FDIC insurance expenses were responsible for the year-over-year increase in noninterest expense.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets as of March 31, 2018 were $993.8 million, an increase of $11.9 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2017. Net loans held for investment decreased $5.9 million during the quarter. The strong loan growth experienced over recent quarters moderated during the first quarter in part due to accelerated payoffs. Also, the Company sold an $8.8 million pool of consumer automobile loans during the quarter at approximately book value as part of a strategy to maintain a balanced loan portfolio. Cash and cash equivalents increased $29.0 million from December 31, 2017.

Total liabilities increased $13.3 million, or 1.5%, during the quarter. Total deposits increased $5.4 million, or 0.7%, to $789.0 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $5.6 million, or 2.5%, and savings deposits increased $4.8 million, or 1.4%, while time deposits declined by $5.0 million, or 2.4%. Overnight repurchase agreements increased $15.4 million, or 74.7%, and Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $2.5 million, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2017.

Total stockholders' equity declined 1.4% from December 31, 2017 to $95.0 million. This was the result of a $2.0 million increase in the net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities, a component of accumulated other comprehensive loss on the consolidated balance sheets. This was driven by increases in market rates during the quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – In addition to the Company's results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including net operating earnings, net operating earnings per share, and net operating ROA. A schedule reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its internal analysis of financial and operating performance and the Company's management believes that they provide greater transparency regarding management's view of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP results. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Statements in this press release which use language such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Old Point's management, as well as estimates and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying estimates or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation: statements regarding the pending acquisition of Citizens National; future financial performance; future impacts of the Tax Act on the Company's operations; performance of the investment and loan portfolios, including performance of the consumer auto loan portfolio and the purchased student loan portfolio; the effects of diversifying the loan portfolio; strategic business initiatives; management's efforts to reposition the balance sheet; deposit growth; levels and sources of liquidity; use of proceeds from the sale of securities; future levels of charge-offs or net recoveries; the impact of increases in NPAs on future earnings; write-downs and expected sales of other real estate owned; and changes in interest rates.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Citizens will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; Citizens may not be integrated into Old Point successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected. Other factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to, changes in: interest rates and yields; general economic and business conditions, including unemployment levels; demand for loan products; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board and any changes associated with the current administration; the quality or composition of the loan or securities portfolios; changes in the volume and mix of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the effects of management's investment strategy and strategy to manage the net interest margin; the U.S. Government's guarantee of repayment of student loans purchased by Old Point; the level of net charge-offs on loans; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in Old Point's market area; technology; reliance on third parties for key services; the use of inaccurate assumptions in management's modeling systems; the real estate market; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors detailed in Old Point's publicly filed documents, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of date of the release.

Old Point Financial Corporation ("OPOF" - Nasdaq) is the parent company of The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus, a locally owned and managed community bank serving all of Hampton Roads and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a Hampton Roads wealth management services provider. Web: www.oldpoint.com. For more information, contact Jeffrey Farrar, Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President/Finance of Old Point Financial Corporation at 757-728-1248, or Erin Black, Senior Vice President/Marketing Director, Old Point National Bank at 757-251-2792.

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2018 2017

(unaudited)

Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 37,019 $ 13,420 Interest-bearing due from banks 3,866 908 Federal funds sold 2,552 84 Cash and cash equivalents 43,437 14,412 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 146,057 157,121 Restricted securities 4,023 3,846 Loans held for sale 715 779 Loans held for investment, net 723,144 729,092 Premises and equipment, net 36,754 37,197 Bank-owned life insurance 26,190 25,981 Goodwill 621 621 Other real estate owned, net 203 - Other assets 12,629 12,777 Total assets $ 993,773 $ 981,826





Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity









Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 231,345 $ 225,716 Savings deposits 349,881 345,053 Time deposits 207,801 212,825 Total deposits 789,027 783,594 Federal funds purchased - 10,000 Overnight repurchase agreements 36,141 20,693 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 70,000 67,500 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,607 3,651 Total liabilities 898,775 885,438





Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:



Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;



5,020,784 and 5,019,703 shares outstanding



(includes 2,245 shares of nonvested restricted stock) 25,093 25,087 Additional paid-in capital 17,298 17,270 Retained earnings 55,267 54,738 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (2,660) (707) Total stockholders' equity 94,998 96,388 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 993,773 $ 981,826

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries





Consolidated Statements of Operations





(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2017

(unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income:





Interest and fees on loans $ 7,895 $ 7,659 $ 6,780 Interest on due from banks 4 3 5 Interest on federal funds sold 2 2 3 Interest on securities:





Taxable 494 490 496 Tax-exempt 344 369 427 Dividends and interest on all other securities 60 57 14 Total interest and dividend income 8,799 8,580 7,725







Interest Expense:





Interest on savings deposits 104 102 64 Interest on time deposits 616 609 519 Interest on federal funds purchased, securities sold under





agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 10 12 5 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 324 191 - Total interest expense 1,054 914 588 Net interest income 7,745 7,666 7,137 Provision for loan losses 525 1,235 650 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,220 6,431 6,487







Noninterest Income:





Fiduciary and asset management fees 983 966 966 Service charges on deposit accounts 870 1,030 927 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,067 1,041 1,016 Bank-owned life insurance income 209 179 198 Mortgage banking income 141 183 6 Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities, net 80 7 - Other operating income 5 37 50 Total noninterest income 3,355 3,443 3,163







Noninterest Expense:





Salaries and employee benefits 5,477 5,213 5,097 Pension termination settlement - 3,350 - Occupancy and equipment 1,477 1,517 1,449 Data processing 516 455 414 FDIC insurance 191 156 96 Customer development 182 124 144 Professional services 488 668 373 Employee professional development 192 143 236 Loan related expenses 126 133 60 Other taxes 170 141 143 ATM and other losses 97 232 177 Merger expenses 205 241 - Other operating expenses 508 481 517 Total noninterest expense 9,629 12,854 8,706 Income (loss) before income taxes 946 (2,980) 944 Income tax expense (benefit) 4 (91) 2 Net income (loss) $ 942 $ (2,889) $ 942







Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share:





Average shares outstanding 5,020,075 5,018,093 4,977,267 Net income (loss) per share of common stock $ 0.19 $ (0.58) $ 0.19







Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share:





Average shares outstanding 5,020,146 5,018,093 4,991,864 Net income (loss) per share of common stock $ 0.19 $ (0.58) $ 0.19







Cash Dividends Declared per Share: $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income* And Rates*

For the quarter ended March 31,

2018 2017



Interest



Interest



Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/

Balance Expense Rate** Balance Expense Rate**

(dollars in thousands) ASSETS











Loans held for investment* $ 744,620 $ 7,901 4.24% $ 616,357 $ 6,811 4.42% Loans held for sale 756 9 4.76% - - 0.00% Investment securities:











Taxable 94,387 494 2.09% 107,141 496 1.85% Tax-exempt* 57,929 436 3.01% 72,441 647 3.57% Total investment securities 152,316 930 2.44% 179,582 1,143 2.55% Interest-bearing due from banks 1,150 4 1.39% 2,108 5 0.95% Federal funds sold 455 2 1.76% 1,598 3 0.75% Other investments 4,415 60 5.44% 970 14 5.77% Total earning assets 903,712 $ 8,906 3.94% 800,615 $ 7,976 3.98% Allowance for loan losses (9,842)



(8,392)



Other non-earning assets 93,388



108,220



Total assets $ 987,258



$ 900,443

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Time and savings deposits:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 27,597 $ 3 0.04% $ 28,226 $ 2 0.03% Money market deposit accounts 231,035 91 0.16% 236,060 52 0.09% Savings accounts 85,505 10 0.05% 79,997 10 0.05% Time deposits 211,641 616 1.16% 207,138 519 1.00% Total time and savings deposits 555,778 720 0.52% 551,421 583 0.42% Federal funds purchased, repurchase











agreements and other borrowings 28,353 10 0.14% 20,632 5 0.10% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 80,333 324 1.61% - - 0.00% Total interest-bearing liabilities 664,464 1,054 0.63% 572,053 588 0.41% Demand deposits 223,056



228,062



Other liabilities 3,452



5,846



Stockholders' equity 96,286



94,482



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 987,258



$ 900,443



Net interest margin

$ 7,852 3.48%

$ 7,388 3.69%













*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate in 2018 and a 34% rate in 2017 **Annualized









Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries





Selected Ratios March 31, December 31, March 31,

2018 2017 2017 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.48% 3.57% 3.69% NPAs/total assets 1.66% 1.64% 1.63% Annualized net charge offs/average total loans 0.13% 0.41% 0.24% Allowance for loan losses/total loans 1.33% 1.28% 1.34% Efficiency ratio (FTE) 86.04% 113.76% 82.76%















Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) (in thousands)





Nonaccrual loans $ 14,131 $ 12,882 $ 11,032 Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest 2,167 3,182 2,957 Non-performing restructured loans - - - Other real estate owned 203 - 1,067 Total non-performing assets $ 16,501 $ 16,064 $ 15,056















Other Selected Numbers (in thousands)





Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries $ 243 $ 738 $ 372 Quarterly average loans $ 745,376 $ 719,619 $ 616,357 Quarterly average assets $ 987,258 $ 968,290 $ 900,443 Quarterly average earning assets $ 903,712 $ 884,348 $ 800,615 Quarterly average deposits $ 778,834 $ 785,475 $ 779,483 Quarterly average equity $ 96,287 $ 97,560 $ 94,482

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2017

(unaudited)







Net income (loss) $ 942 $ (2,889) $ 942 Less:





Compensation expense for benefit plan termination (after tax) - 2,211 - Merger-related costs (after tax) 205 241 - Tax expenses for tax asset reevaluation - 1,218 - Net operating earnings $ 1,147 $ 781 $ 942







Weighted average shares outstanding (assuming dilution) 5,020,146 5,018,603 4,991,864 Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.19 $ (0.58) $ 0.19 Net operating earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ 0.19







Quarterly average assets $ 987,258 $ 968,290 $ 900,443 ROA (GAAP) 0.38% (1.19%) 0.42% Net operating ROA (non-GAAP) 0.46% 0.32% 0.42%







Efficiency ratio (FTE) 86.04% 113.76% 82.76% Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) 84.21% 92.06% 82.76%

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-point-releases-first-quarter-2018-results-300637675.html

SOURCE Old Point Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://www.oldpoint.com

