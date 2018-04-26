Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

HAMPTON, Va., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (NASDAQ: OPOF) reported net income of $942 thousand ($0.19 per diluted share) for the three months ended March 31, 2018. This compares to net income of $942 thousand ($0.19 per diluted share) for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) were $1.1 million ($0.23 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $205 thousand or 21.8% from $942 thousand ($0.19 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2017. Net operating earnings for the first quarter of 2018 exclude $205 thousand in after-tax merger-related expenses. The Company's first quarter 2018 net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) increased $366 thousand, or 46.9%, from the preceding quarter.

Robert Shuford, Jr., President and CEO of Old Point National Bank said, "We are very pleased with our start in 2018. We continue to see momentum in building customer relationships and new account acquisition through a focus on our internal sales management processes. Revenue growth continued to be a positive in the quarter, and we experienced notable improvement in charge-off levels and past dues. Net loan growth slowed during the quarter on some accelerated pay-downs and our first sale of a pool of consumer automobile loans, but pipelines remain strong as we move into the second quarter. Certainly adding to our positive momentum is the completion of the acquisition of Citizens National Bank (Citizens) of Windsor, Virginia on April 1, 2018, which moved our Company past the $1 billion threshold in total assets for the first time. We are excited to bring the Citizens team into the Old Point family and expect their lenders to add momentum and complement our lending strategies."

Highlights of the quarter are as follows:

  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses improved to $7.2 million, an increase of 12.3% over the previous quarter and 11.3% over the first quarter of 2017.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.38% compared to (1.19%) in the prior quarter and 0.42% in the first quarter of 2017. Net operating ROA (Non-GAAP) was 0.46% compared to 0.32% and 0.43% in the fourth and first quarters of 2017, respectively.
  • Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans improved to 0.13% from 0.41% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 0.24% in the first quarter of 2017.
  • Total assets increased to $993.8 million, representing growth of $11.9 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2017 and $71.0 million, or 7.7%, from March 31, 2017.
  • The Company completed its acquisition of Citizens on April 1, 2018. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Citizens shareholders received 0.1041 shares of Old Point stock and $2.19 in cash for each share of Citizens stock. Systems integration is scheduled to be completed in late May. The Company's first quarter results do not include the financial assets of Citizens.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $7.7 million, an increase of $79 thousand, or 1.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2017 and an increase of $608 thousand, or 8.5%, from the first quarter of 2017. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in net interest income are attributable to higher average earning asset balances, partially offset by higher funding costs. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter was 3.48%, down from 3.57% in the prior quarter and 3.69% in the same period a year ago. The margin contractions were due to increased rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act also negatively impacted the margin. The lowering of the federal corporate income tax rate to 21% reduced the benefit of the Company's interest income from tax-exempt state and municipal securities.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $16.5 million as of March 31, 2018, up from $16.1 million at December 31, 2017 and $15.1 million at March 31, 2017. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 1.66%, which compares to 1.64% at December 31, 2017 and 1.63% at March 31, 2017. Non-accrual loans increased to $14.1 million from $12.9 million at December 31, 2017 and $11.0 million at March 31, 2017. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased to $2.2 million from $3.2 million at December 31, 2017 and $3.0 million at March 31, 2017. Of the loans past due 90 days or more at March 31, 2018, approximately $2.0 million were government-guaranteed student loans. Other real estate owned was $203 thousand at March 31, 2018 after one property was added during the first quarter. The Company had no other real estate owned at December 31, 2017 and $1.1 million at March 31, 2017.

The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $9.7 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $9.4 million at December 31, 2017 and $8.5 million at March 31, 2017. The ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.33% at March 31, 2018 compared to 1.28% at December 31, 2017 and 1.34% at March 31, 2017. Net loans charged-off during the quarter totaled $243 thousand, which compares to net charge-offs of $738 thousand and $372 thousand in the preceding quarter and first quarter of 2017, respectively. On an annualized basis, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.13% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 0.41% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 0.24% in the first quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the quarter was $3.4 million, down $88 thousand, or 2.6%, from the previous quarter but up $192 thousand, or 6.1% from the first quarter of 2017. The quarter-over-quarter decline resulted from lower deposit service charges and mortgage banking income, which was partially offset by increases in gains from sales of available-for-sale securities, bank-owned life insurance income, and other service charges, commissions and fees. The increase in noninterest income relative to the year ago period was largely due to higher mortgage banking income and securities gains.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $9.6 million for the first quarter of 2018. This represents a decrease of $3.2 million, or 25.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2017 and an increase of $923 thousand, or 10.6%, from the first quarter of 2017. The decline relative to the preceding quarter was principally related to a nonrecurring charge of $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 associated with the termination and settlement of the Company's defined benefit pension plan.  Increases in merger-related expenses, salaries and employee benefits, professional services, data processing, and FDIC insurance expenses were responsible for the year-over-year increase in noninterest expense.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets as of March 31, 2018 were $993.8 million, an increase of $11.9 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2017. Net loans held for investment decreased $5.9 million during the quarter. The strong loan growth experienced over recent quarters moderated during the first quarter in part due to accelerated payoffs. Also, the Company sold an $8.8 million pool of consumer automobile loans during the quarter at approximately book value as part of a strategy to maintain a balanced loan portfolio. Cash and cash equivalents increased $29.0 million from December 31, 2017.

Total liabilities increased $13.3 million, or 1.5%, during the quarter. Total deposits increased $5.4 million, or 0.7%, to $789.0 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $5.6 million, or 2.5%, and savings deposits increased $4.8 million, or 1.4%, while time deposits declined by $5.0 million, or 2.4%. Overnight repurchase agreements increased $15.4 million, or 74.7%, and Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $2.5 million, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2017.

Total stockholders' equity declined 1.4% from December 31, 2017 to $95.0 million. This was the result of a $2.0 million increase in the net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities, a component of accumulated other comprehensive loss on the consolidated balance sheets. This was driven by increases in market rates during the quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – In addition to the Company's results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including net operating earnings, net operating earnings per share, and net operating ROA.  A schedule reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.  The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its internal analysis of financial and operating performance and the Company's management believes that they provide greater transparency regarding management's view of the Company's performance.  These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP results.  In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Statements in this press release which use language such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Old Point's management, as well as estimates and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying estimates or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation: statements regarding the pending acquisition of Citizens National; future financial performance; future impacts of the Tax Act on the Company's operations; performance of the investment and loan portfolios, including performance of the consumer auto loan portfolio and the purchased student loan portfolio; the effects of diversifying the loan portfolio; strategic business initiatives; management's efforts to reposition the balance sheet; deposit growth; levels and sources of liquidity; use of proceeds from the sale of securities; future levels of charge-offs or net recoveries; the impact of increases in NPAs on future earnings; write-downs and expected sales of other real estate owned; and changes in interest rates.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Citizens will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; Citizens may not be integrated into Old Point successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected. Other factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to, changes in: interest rates and yields; general economic and business conditions, including unemployment levels; demand for loan products; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board and any changes associated with the current administration; the quality or composition of the loan or securities portfolios; changes in the volume and mix of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the effects of management's investment strategy and strategy to manage the net interest margin; the U.S. Government's guarantee of repayment of student loans purchased by Old Point; the level of net charge-offs on loans; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in Old Point's market area; technology; reliance on third parties for key services; the use of inaccurate assumptions in management's modeling systems; the real estate market; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors detailed in Old Point's publicly filed documents, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of date of the release.

Old Point Financial Corporation ("OPOF" - Nasdaq) is the parent company of The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus, a locally owned and managed community bank serving all of Hampton Roads and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a Hampton Roads wealth management services provider. Web: www.oldpoint.com. For more information, contact Jeffrey Farrar, Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President/Finance of Old Point Financial Corporation at 757-728-1248, or Erin Black, Senior Vice President/Marketing Director, Old Point National Bank at 757-251-2792.

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

2018

2017

(unaudited)

Assets




Cash and due from banks

$        37,019

$        13,420

Interest-bearing due from banks

3,866

908

Federal funds sold

2,552

84

Cash and cash equivalents

43,437

14,412

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

146,057

157,121

Restricted securities

4,023

3,846

Loans held for sale

715

779

Loans held for investment, net

723,144

729,092

Premises and equipment, net

36,754

37,197

Bank-owned life insurance

26,190

25,981

Goodwill

621

621

Other real estate owned, net

203

-

Other assets

12,629

12,777

Total assets

$      993,773

$      981,826



Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity




Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$      231,345

$      225,716

Savings deposits

349,881

345,053

Time deposits

207,801

212,825

Total deposits

789,027

783,594

Federal funds purchased

-

10,000

Overnight repurchase agreements

36,141

20,693

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

70,000

67,500

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,607

3,651

Total liabilities

898,775

885,438



Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

5,020,784 and 5,019,703 shares outstanding

(includes 2,245 shares of nonvested restricted stock)

25,093

25,087

Additional paid-in capital

17,298

17,270

Retained earnings

55,267

54,738

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(2,660)

(707)

Total stockholders' equity

94,998

96,388

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$      993,773

$      981,826

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries


Consolidated Statements of Operations


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

(unaudited)

Interest and Dividend Income:


Interest and fees on loans

$          7,895

$          7,659

$          6,780

Interest on due from banks

4

3

5

Interest on federal funds sold

2

2

3

Interest on securities:


Taxable

494

490

496

Tax-exempt

344

369

427

Dividends and interest on all other securities

60

57

14

Total interest and dividend income

8,799

8,580

7,725




Interest Expense:


Interest on savings deposits

104

102

64

Interest on time deposits

616

609

519

Interest on federal funds purchased, securities sold under


agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

10

12

5

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

324

191

-

Total interest expense

1,054

914

588

Net interest income

7,745

7,666

7,137

Provision for loan losses

525

1,235

650

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

7,220

6,431

6,487




Noninterest Income:


Fiduciary and asset management fees

983

966

966

Service charges on deposit accounts

870

1,030

927

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,067

1,041

1,016

Bank-owned life insurance income

209

179

198

Mortgage banking income

141

183

6

Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities, net

80

7

-

Other operating income

5

37

50

Total noninterest income

3,355

3,443

3,163




Noninterest Expense:


Salaries and employee benefits

5,477

5,213

5,097

Pension termination settlement

-

3,350

-

Occupancy and equipment

1,477

1,517

1,449

Data processing

516

455

414

FDIC insurance

191

156

96

Customer development

182

124

144

Professional services

488

668

373

Employee professional development

192

143

236

Loan related expenses

126

133

60

Other taxes

170

141

143

ATM and other losses

97

232

177

Merger expenses

205

241

-

Other operating expenses

508

481

517

Total noninterest expense

9,629

12,854

8,706

Income (loss) before income taxes

946

(2,980)

944

Income tax expense (benefit)

4

(91)

2

Net income (loss)

$             942

$         (2,889)

$            942




Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share:


Average shares outstanding 

5,020,075

5,018,093

4,977,267

Net income (loss) per share of common stock

$            0.19

$           (0.58)

$           0.19




Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share:


Average shares outstanding 

5,020,146

5,018,093

4,991,864

Net income (loss) per share of common stock

$            0.19

$           (0.58)

$           0.19




Cash Dividends Declared per Share:

$            0.11

$            0.11

$           0.11

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income* And Rates*

For the quarter ended March 31,

2018

2017


Interest

Interest

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate**

Balance

Expense

Rate**

(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS





Loans held for investment*

$    744,620

$  7,901

4.24%

$     616,357

$  6,811

4.42%

Loans held for sale

756

9

4.76%

-

-

0.00%

Investment securities:





Taxable

94,387

494

2.09%

107,141

496

1.85%

Tax-exempt*

57,929

436

3.01%

72,441

647

3.57%

Total investment securities

152,316

930

2.44%

179,582

1,143

2.55%

Interest-bearing due from banks

1,150

4

1.39%

2,108

5

0.95%

Federal funds sold

455

2

1.76%

1,598

3

0.75%

Other investments

4,415

60

5.44%

970

14

5.77%

Total earning assets

903,712

$  8,906

3.94%

800,615

$  7,976

3.98%

Allowance for loan losses

(9,842)

(8,392)

Other non-earning assets

93,388

108,220

Total assets

$    987,258

$     900,443








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Time and savings deposits:





Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$     27,597

$        3

0.04%

$      28,226

$        2

0.03%

Money market deposit accounts

231,035

91

0.16%

236,060

52

0.09%

Savings accounts

85,505

10

0.05%

79,997

10

0.05%

Time deposits

211,641

616

1.16%

207,138

519

1.00%

Total time and savings deposits

555,778

720

0.52%

551,421

583

0.42%

Federal funds purchased, repurchase





agreements and other borrowings

28,353

10

0.14%

20,632

5

0.10%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

80,333

324

1.61%

-

-

0.00%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

664,464

1,054

0.63%

572,053

588

0.41%

Demand deposits

223,056

228,062

Other liabilities

3,452

5,846

Stockholders' equity

96,286

94,482

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    987,258

$     900,443

Net interest margin

$  7,852

3.48%

$  7,388

3.69%







*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate in 2018 and a 34% rate in 2017

**Annualized



Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries


Selected Ratios

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.48%

3.57%

3.69%

NPAs/total assets

1.66%

1.64%

1.63%

Annualized net charge offs/average total loans

0.13%

0.41%

0.24%

Allowance for loan losses/total loans

1.33%

1.28%

1.34%

Efficiency ratio (FTE)

86.04%

113.76%

82.76%








Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) (in thousands)


Nonaccrual loans

$        14,131

$        12,882

$        11,032

Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest

2,167

3,182

2,957

Non-performing restructured loans

-

-

-

Other real estate owned

203

-

1,067

Total non-performing assets

$        16,501

$        16,064

$        15,056








Other Selected Numbers (in thousands)


Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries

$             243

$             738

$             372

Quarterly average loans

$      745,376

$      719,619

$      616,357

Quarterly average assets

$      987,258

$      968,290

$      900,443

Quarterly average earning assets

$      903,712

$      884,348

$      800,615

Quarterly average deposits

$      778,834

$      785,475

$      779,483

Quarterly average equity

$        96,287

$        97,560

$        94,482

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

(unaudited)




Net income (loss)

$             942

$          (2,889)

$             942

Less:


Compensation expense for benefit plan termination (after tax)

-

2,211

-

Merger-related costs (after tax)

205

241

-

Tax expenses for tax asset reevaluation

-

1,218

-

Net operating earnings

$           1,147

$              781

$              942




Weighted average shares outstanding (assuming dilution)

5,020,146

5,018,603

4,991,864

Earnings per share (GAAP)

$             0.19

$            (0.58)

$             0.19

Net operating earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$             0.23

$             0.16

$             0.19




Quarterly average assets

$       987,258

$       968,290

$       900,443

ROA (GAAP)

0.38%

(1.19%)

0.42%

Net operating ROA (non-GAAP)

0.46%

0.32%

0.42%




Efficiency ratio (FTE)

86.04%

113.76%

82.76%

Operating efficiency ratio (FTE)

84.21%

92.06%

82.76%

  

 

