Old Point Releases First Quarter 2023 Results

HAMPTON, Va., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (NASDAQ "OPOF") reported net income of $3.1 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.62 for the first quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $2.0 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.39 for the first quarter of 2022.

Robert Shuford, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of the Company and Old Point National Bank (the Bank) said, "Old Point's first quarter results reflect our consistent and traditional banking franchise and the strength of our balance sheet. During a period characterized by heightened market volatility, we maintained strong asset quality, increased our capital position, and grew loans and deposits. We continued to generate strong earnings in the first quarter of 2023, although NIM began to tighten due to the current interest rate environment and our funding needs. Deposit costs, while rising, continue to show the benefits of our strong deposit base which is very seasoned and diversified. During our 100th anniversary year, Old Point remains focused on serving the needs of our community and customers, maintaining asset quality, capital levels, and liquidity sources, while carefully identifying opportunities that align with our forward-looking strategies."

Highlights of the first quarter are as follows:

Net loans held for investment grew $53.2 million , or 5.2%, from December 31, 2022 . Loans held for investment, (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP (non-GAAP), grew $54.2 million , or 5.3%, from December 31, 2022 and $233.1 million , or 27.5%, from March 31, 2022 .

, or 5.2%, from . Loans held for investment, (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP (non-GAAP), grew , or 5.3%, from and , or 27.5%, from . Total deposits increased $43.6 million , or 3.8%, from December 31, 2022 .

, or 3.8%, from . Return on average equity (ROE) increased to 12.5% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 11.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 7.0% for the prior year quarter.

Net income improved $440 thousand , or 16.7%, to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $1.1 million , or 51.8%, from $2.0 million in the 2022 comparative quarter.

, or 16.7%, to for the first quarter of 2023 from for the fourth quarter of 2022, and , or 51.8%, from in the 2022 comparative quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) was 4.02% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.14% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.14% in the first quarter of 2022. NIM on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) was 4.04% in the first quarter of 2022, 4.17% in the linked quarter and 3.16% in the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023, decreased $96 thousand , or 0.7%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $3.2 million , or 33.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

, or 0.7%, compared to the prior quarter and increased , or 33.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Provision for credit losses of $376 thousand was recognized for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $633 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $101 thousand for the first quarter of 2022.

was recognized for the first quarter of 2023, compared to for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense decreased $119 thousand , or 1.0%, to $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 but increased $1.5 million , or 13.6%, from the first quarter of 2022.

, or 1.0%, to for the first quarter of 2023, compared to for the fourth quarter of 2022 but increased , or 13.6%, from the first quarter of 2022. On January 1, 2023 , the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in a decrease to opening retained earnings of $991 thousand .

For more information about financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets of $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2023 increased by $60.8 million from December 31, 2022. Net loans held for investment increased $53.2 million, or 5.2% from December 31, 2022 to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2023, driven by diversified loan growth in the following segments: construction, land development, and other land loans of $8.7 million, residential real estate of $17.1 million, and indirect automobile of $25.0 million. Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, decreased $1.6 million from December 31, 2022 to $224.0 million at March 31, 2023.

Total deposits of $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2023 increased $43.6 million, or 3.8%, from December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $13.4 million, or 3.2%, savings deposits increased $45.0 million, or 7.7%, and time deposits increased $12.1 million, or 7.9%, driven by depositors seeking increased yields. Overnight repurchase agreements, federal funds purchased, and short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $14.6 million to $77.0 million at March 31, 2023 from $62.5 million at December 31, 2022, as the Company used additional borrowings to help fund loan growth during the first quarter.

The Company's total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2023 increased $3.9 million, or 3.9%, from December 31, 2022 to $102.6 million. The increase was primarily related to improvement in unrealized losses in the market value of securities available-for-sale, which are recorded as a component of accumulated other comprehensive loss, and earnings, partially offset by the adoption of CECL. The unrealized loss in market value of securities available-for-sale was a result of rising market interest rates rather than credit quality issues. The Company does not expect these unrealized losses to affect the earnings or regulatory capital of the Company or its subsidiaries. The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.12% at March 31, 2023 as compared to 10.82% at December 31, 2022. The Bank's leverage ratio was 9.74% at March 31, 2023 as compared to 9.43% at December 31, 2022.

Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $1.7 million as of March 31, 2023 compared to $4.8 million as of March 31, 2022 and $2.1 million at December 31, 2022. NPAs as a percentage of total assets was 0.12% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.36% at March 31, 2022 and 0.15% at December 31, 2022. Non-accrual loans were $1.0 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease from $4.2 million at March 31, 2022 and $1.2 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in non-accrual loans from the prior year comparative quarter was related to resolution of one large commercial relationship. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased $118 thousand to $722 thousand at March 31, 2023 from $840 thousand at December 31, 2022 but increased $98 thousand from $624 thousand at March 31, 2022.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $376 thousand during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $633 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $101 thousand during the first quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 reflected a provision of $563 thousand for loans and a recovery provision for unfunded commitments of $187 thousand. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $11.8 million and included an allowance for credit losses on loans of $11.6 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $214 thousand. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans during the first quarter of 2023 was due primarily to growth in the portfolio and the adoption of CECL, which resulted in an implementation adjustment on January 1, 2023 of $641 thousand. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.07% at March 31, 2023 compared to 1.11% at March 31, 2022 and 1.02% at December 31, 2022. Quarterly annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.07% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.21% for the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2023, asset quality remains very strong with no significant changes in the overall credit quality of the loan portfolio. Management believes the level of the allowance for credit losses is sufficient to absorb expected losses in the loan portfolio; however, if elevated levels of risk are identified, provision for credit losses may increase in future periods.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $12.8 million, a decrease of $96 thousand, or 0.7%, from the prior quarter and increase $3.2 million, or 33.0%, from the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the linked quarter is due primarily to higher average interest-bearing liabilities at higher average rates partially offset by higher average earning asset balances at higher average yields. The increase from the prior-year comparative quarter was due primarily to: (i) deployment of lower yielding cash to fund growth in higher yielding loans and investments; (ii) higher average yields on earning asset balances due to the effect of rising market interest rates; partially offset by (iii) higher average interest-bearing liabilities at higher average rates.

The Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the first quarter of 2023 was 4.02%, a decrease from 4.14% for the linked quarter and an increase from 3.14% for the prior year quarter. On a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP), NIM was 4.04%, compared to 4.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.16% for the first quarter of 2022. Average earning asset balances increased $45.2 million period-over-period with yields on average earning assets increasing 135 basis points due to deployment of liquidity into higher earning assets and the effects of the rising interest rate environment. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $61.2 million with costs increasing 68 basis points. The higher interest cost on liabilities was due to higher interest rates on money market and time deposits as well as additional borrowing costs associated with federal funds purchased and short term FHLB advances during the period to help fund loan growth.

Average loans increased $192.0 million, or 22.2%, for the first quarter compared to the same period of 2022. Average yields on loans and investment securities were 69 basis points and 154 basis points higher in the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to the effects of rising interest rates. During 2022 and continuing into 2023, market interest rates increased, and while the Company expects asset yields to continue to rise, the cost of funds is expected to rise at a faster pace. The extent to which rising interest rates will ultimately affect the Company's NIM is uncertain. For more information about these FTE financial measures, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income was $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. Increases during the first quarter of 2023 in fiduciary and asset management fees, mortgage banking income, and other service charges, commissions and fees were partially offset by decreases in service charges on deposit accounts and other operating income compared to the linked quarter. Although fiduciary and asset management fees, service charges on deposit accounts, other service charges, commissions and fees, and bank-owned life insurance increased compared to the prior year quarter, these increases were offset by lower mortgage banking income and other operating expense. The decrease in mortgage banking income for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022 was due to declines in volume of mortgage originations attributable to changes in mortgage market conditions. Gains on sales of fixed assets of $1.7 million and losses on sales of available-for-sale securities of $1.9 million in a reinvestment strategy were recognized during the fourth quarter of 2022 which impacted the quarterly comparatives and were not repeated.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the linked quarter of $119 thousand was related increases in salary and benefits and employee professional development costs offset by decreases in all other noninterest expense areas. The increase over the prior year quarter was primarily driven by increased salary and benefit expense, data processing, ATM and other losses, and other operating expenses. The increase in salary and benefits was primarily driven by the addition of revenue producing officers, a return to normalized position vacancy levels, incentive compensation expense, and lower deferred loan costs. The Company completed negotiations with a major vendor relationship during the fourth quarter of 2022 which began reducing certain existing cost structures during the first quarter of 2023 and will provide an opportunity for operational leverage for future growth at fixed cost levels. Several other major vendor contracts and relationships continue to be assessed and negotiated as a key component of efforts to reduce noninterest expense levels while improving operational efficiency.

Capital Management and Dividends

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company declared dividends of $0.14 per share, representing a 7.7% increase from the prior quarter dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend represents a payout ratio of 22.7% of earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company continually reviews the amount of cash dividends per share and the resulting dividend payout ratio in light of changes in economic conditions, current and future capital requirements, and expected future earnings.

Total equity increased $3.9 million at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, due primarily to lower unrealized losses in the market value of securities available-for-sale, which are recognized as a component of accumulated other comprehensive loss, and net income, partially offset by the adoption of CECL. The Company's securities available-for-sale are fixed income debt securities, and their unrealized loss position is a result of increases in market interest rates rather than credit quality issues. The Company expects to recover its investments in debt securities through scheduled payments of principal and interest and unrealized losses are not expected to affect the earnings or regulatory capital of the Company or its subsidiaries.

At March 31, 2023, the book value per share of the Company's common stock was $20.52, and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $20.14. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In reporting the results as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company has provided supplemental financial measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible or adjusted basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company's financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company to evaluate and measure the Company's performance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Statements in this press release, including without limitation, statements made in Mr. Shuford's quotation, which use language such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" and similar expressions, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Old Point's management, as well as estimates and assumptions made by, and information available to, management, as of the time such statements are made. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying beliefs, estimates, or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance, achievements, or trends could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation: statements regarding strategic business initiatives, including vendor review initiatives and new vendor relationships, and the future financial impact of those initiatives; future financial performance; future financial and economic conditions, industry conditions, and loan demand; impacts of economic uncertainties; performance of the investment and loan portfolios; revenue generation, efficiency initiatives and expense controls; deposit growth; levels and sources of liquidity; future levels of the allowance for loan losses, charge-offs or net recoveries; levels of or changes in interest rates; and statements that include other projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results, or otherwise are not statements of historical fact.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to, changes in or the effects of: interest rates and yields and their impacts on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, Old Point's funding costs and Old Point's loan and securities portfolios; inflation and its impacts on economic growth and customer and client behavior; general economic and business conditions in the United States generally and particularly in the Company's service area, including higher inflation, slowdowns in economic growth, an increase in unemployment levels, the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the impacts on customer and client behavior; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board and any changes associated with the current administration; conditions in the banking industry and the financial condition and capital adequacy of other participants in the banking industry, and market reactions thereto; the quality or the composition of the loan or securities portfolios and changes therein; effectiveness of expense control initiatives; an insufficient ACL; potential claims, damages and fines related to litigation or government actions; demand for loan products; future levels of government defense spending, particularly in the Company's service area; uncertainty over future federal spending or budget priorities, particularly in connection with the Department of Defense, on the Company's service area; the impact of changes in the political landscape and related policy changes, including monetary, regulatory, and trade policies; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts, geopolitical conflicts (such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), and governmental and societal responses to the foregoing, on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality; changes in the volume and mix of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the effects of management's investment strategy and strategy to manage the net interest margin; the U.S. government's guarantee of repayment of small business loans purchased by Old Point; the level of net charge-offs on loans; deposit flows; the Company's ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies; demand for financial services in Old Point's service area; technological risks and developments; implementation of new technologies; the Company's ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; any interruption or breach of security in the Company's information systems or those of the Company's third party vendors or other service providers; cyber threats, attacks and events; reliance on third parties for key services; the use of inaccurate assumptions in management's modeling systems; the real estate market; changes in accounting principles, standards, policies guidelines, and interpretations, and the related impact on the Company's financial statements; changes in management; and other factors detailed in Old Point's publicly filed documents, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of date they are made.

The Company does not intend or assume any obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time or on behalf of the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Information about Old Point Financial Corporation

Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) is the parent company of Old Point National Bank and Old Point Wealth Management, which serve the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia as well as operate a mortgage loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Old Point National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank which offers a wide range of financial services from checking, insurance, and mortgage products to comprehensive commercial lending and banking products and services. Old Point Wealth Management is the largest wealth management services provider headquartered in Hampton Roads, Virginia, offering local asset management by experienced professionals. Additional information about the company is available at oldpoint.com.

For more information, contact Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, at [email protected] or (757) 728-1743.

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022

(unaudited)

Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 16,253 $ 15,670 Interest-bearing due from banks 12,594 3,580 Federal funds sold 222 - Cash and cash equivalents 29,069 19,250 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 223,913 225,518 Restricted securities, at cost 4,479 3,434 Loans held for sale 325 421 Loans, net 1,069,714 1,016,559 Premises and equipment, net 30,604 31,008 Premises and equipment, held for sale 987 987 Bank-owned life insurance 34,304 34,049 Goodwill 1,650 1,650 Core deposit intangible, net 220 231 Other assets 20,886 22,228 Total assets $ 1,416,151 $ 1,355,335





Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity









Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 405,160 $ 418,582 Savings deposits 629,483 584,527 Time deposits 164,972 152,910 Total deposits 1,199,615 1,156,019 Overnight repurchase agreements 4,517 4,987 Federal funds purchased - 11,378 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 72,500 46,100 Long term borrowings 29,570 29,538 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,351 8,579 Total liabilities 1,313,553 1,256,601





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,000,311 and 4,999,083 shares outstanding (includes 46,989 of nonvested restricted stock, respectively) 24,767 24,761 Additional paid-in capital 16,727 16,593 Retained earnings 79,539 78,147 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (18,435) (20,767) Total stockholders' equity 102,598 98,734 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,416,151 $ 1,355,335

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries





Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022







Interest and Dividend Income:





Loans, including fees $ 13,041 $ 12,234 $ 9,184 Due from banks 64 65 73 Federal funds sold 6 3 1 Securities:





Taxable 1,764 1,527 989 Tax-exempt 212 262 209 Dividends and interest on all other securities 66 29 14 Total interest and dividend income 15,153 14,120 10,470







Interest Expense:





Checking and savings deposits 854 275 176 Time deposits 537 410 361 Federal funds purchased, securities sold under





agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 37 66 1 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 617 165 - Long term borrowings 295 295 295 Total interest expense 2,340 1,211 833 Net interest income 12,813 12,909 9,637 Provision for credit losses 376 633 101 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,437 12,276 9,536







Noninterest Income:





Fiduciary and asset management fees 1,116 1,011 1,072 Service charges on deposit accounts 753 791 722 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,109 1,044 1,053 Bank-owned life insurance income 254 256 231 Mortgage banking income 95 78 220 (Loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities, net - (1,870) - Gain on sale of fixed assets - 1,690 - Other operating income 94 125 217 Total noninterest income 3,421 3,125 3,515







Noninterest Expense:





Salaries and employee benefits 7,363 7,201 6,422 Occupancy and equipment 1,195 1,232 1,161 Data processing 1,179 1,183 1,090 Customer development 113 175 93 Professional services 673 758 630 Employee professional development 234 222 264 Other taxes 213 212 213 ATM and other losses 255 309 14 Other operating expenses 943 995 826 Total noninterest expense 12,168 12,287 10,713 Income before income taxes 3,690 3,114 2,338 Income tax expense 607 471 307 Net income $ 3,083 $ 2,643 $ 2,031







Basic Earnings per Common Share:





Weighted average shares outstanding 4,999,887 4,998,173 5,186,354 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.62 $ 0.53 $ 0.39







Diluted Earnings per Common Share:





Weighted average shares outstanding 5,000,020 4,998,173 5,186,431 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.62 $ 0.53 $ 0.39







Cash Dividends Declared per Share: $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries







Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates

























For the quarters ended March 31, (unaudited) 2023 2022



Interest



Interest



Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate** Balance Expense Rate** ASSETS











Loans* $ 1,055,878 $ 13,042 5.01 % $ 863,897 $ 9,196 4.32 % Investment securities:











Taxable 186,292 1,764 3.84 % 201,940 989 1.99 % Tax-exempt* 38,206 268 2.85 % 37,007 265 2.90 % Total investment securities 224,498 2,032 3.67 % 238,947 1,254 2.13 % Interest-bearing due from banks 6,596 64 3.94 % 137,601 73 0.22 % Federal funds sold 577 6 4.23 % 4,441 1 0.09 % Other investments 3,632 66 7.32 % 1,142 14 4.90 % Total earning assets 1,291,181 $ 15,210 4.78 % 1,246,028 $ 10,538 3.43 % Allowance for credit losses (11,339)



(9,989)



Other non-earning assets 104,511



93,796



Total assets $ 1,384,353



$ 1,329,835

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Time and savings deposits:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 70,254 $ 3 0.02 % $ 75,129 $ 3 0.02 % Money market deposit accounts 428,941 842 0.80 % 389,368 163 0.17 % Savings accounts 115,880 9 0.03 % 126,258 10 0.03 % Time deposits 148,563 537 1.47 % 167,859 361 0.87 % Total time and savings deposits 763,638 1,391 0.74 % 758,614 537 0.29 % Federal funds purchased, repurchase











agreements and other borrowings 7,959 37 1.91 % 4,589 1 0.10 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 52,626 617 4.69 % - - 0.00 % Long term borrowings 29,551 295 4.00 % 29,419 295 4.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 853,774 2,340 1.11 % 792,622 833 0.43 % Demand deposits 421,779



414,080



Other liabilities 8,347



5,368



Stockholders' equity 100,453



117,765



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,384,353



$ 1,329,835



Net interest margin*

$ 12,870 4.04 %

$ 9,705 3.16 %



*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income by $57 thousand and $68 thousand for March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. **Annualized

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries As of or for the quarters ended, Selected Ratios (unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022







Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.53 $ 0.39 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.90 % 0.79 % 0.62 % Return on average equity (ROE) 12.45 % 10.96 % 6.99 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 4.04 % 4.17 % 3.16 % Efficiency ratio 74.95 % 76.63 % 81.46 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 74.69 % 76.30 % 81.04 % Book value per share 20.52 19.75 21.12 Tangible Book Value per share (non-GAAP) 20.14 19.37 20.75 Non-performing assets (NPAs) / total assets 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.36 % Annualized Net Charge Offs / average total loans 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.21 % Allowance for credit losses / total loans 1.07 % 1.02 % 1.11 %







Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)





Nonaccrual loans $ 980 $ 1,243 $ 4,187 Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest 722 840 624 Other real estate owned - - - Total non-performing assets $ 1,702 $ 2,083 $ 4,811







Other Selected Numbers





Loans, net $ 1,069,714 $ 1,016,559 $ 845,714 Deposits 1,199,615 1,156,019 1,178,889 Stockholders' equity 102,598 98,734 108,099 Total assets 1,416,151 1,355,335 1,325,385 Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries 179 40 446 Quarterly average loans 1,055,878 999,687 863,897 Quarterly average assets 1,384,353 1,332,076 1,329,835 Quarterly average earning assets 1,291,181 1,236,004 1,246,028 Quarterly average deposits 1,185,417 1,172,279 1,172,694 Quarterly average equity 100,453 95,683 117,765

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022







Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income





Net interest income (GAAP) $ 12,813 $ 12,909 $ 9,637 FTE adjustment 57 70 68 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 12,870 $ 12,979 $ 9,705 Noninterest income (GAAP) 3,421 3,125 3,515 Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 16,291 $ 16,104 $ 13,220 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 12,168 12,287 10,713







Average earning assets $ 1,291,181 $ 1,236,004 $ 1,246,028 Net interest margin 4.02 % 4.14 % 3.14 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 4.04 % 4.17 % 3.16 %







Efficiency ratio 74.95 % 76.63 % 81.46 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 74.69 % 76.30 % 81.04 %







Tangible Book Value Per Share





Total Stockholders Equity (GAAP) $ 102,598 $ 98,734 $ 108,099 Less goodwill 1,650 1,650 1,650 Less core deposit intangible 220 231 264 Tangible Stockholders Equity (non-GAAP) $ 100,728 $ 96,853 $ 106,185







Shares issued and outstanding 5,000,331 4,999,083 5,118,193







Book value per share $ 20.52 $ 19.75 $ 21.12 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 20.14 $ 19.37 $ 20.75









Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 ALLL as a Percentage of Loans Held for Investment





Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) (GAAP) $ 1,081,265 $ 1,027,085 $ 855,234 Less PPP loans outstanding 471 530 7,509 Loans held for investment, (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $ 1,080,794 $ 1,026,555 $ 847,725







Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 11,551 $ 10,526 $ 9,520







Allowance for credit losses on loans as a Percentage of Loans Held for Investment 1.07 % 1.02 % 1.11 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a Percentage of Loans Held for Investment, net of PPP originations 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.12 %

SOURCE Old Point Financial Corporation