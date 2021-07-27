Old Point Releases Second Quarter 2021 Results

HAMPTON, Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (NASDAQ "OPOF") reported net income of $1.8 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.35 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to net income of $2.5 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.48 for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $4.9 million, or $0.93 earnings per diluted common share, and $3.7 million, or $0.72 earnings per diluted common share, respectively.

Robert Shuford, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO of the Company and Old Point National Bank (the Bank) said, "With our investments in banking talent for our commercial, small business, treasury, technology, and operations teams, combined with continued progressive execution of our transformational digital and technological strategies, we believe that Old Point is well positioned for improving economic conditions. Top line revenues increased 5.3% year-over year and our transaction account balances, which are a reflection of the strength of our customer franchise, have grown $81 million from the start of the year. While the significant growth in deposits impacts our net interest margin, our low-cost funding base positions us for success as rates increase and demand for credit expands. As our growth continues, our digital and technological strategies are providing increased scale combined with developing efficiencies. Old Point remains committed to maintaining strong asset quality, liquidity, and capital levels as we focus on organic and strategic growth of the Company."

Highlights of the quarter are as follows:

Total assets were $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021 , growing $48.6 million or 4.0% from December 31, 2020 .

at , growing or 4.0% from . Deposits grew $66.8 million to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2021 from December 31 , 2020.

to at from , 2020. Non-performing assets (NPAs) increased slightly to $2.4 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $2.0 million at December 31, 2020 , but decreased significantly from $7.0 million as of June 30, 2020 . NPAs as a percentage of total assets was 0.19% at June 30, 2021 , which compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2020 and 0.57% at June 30, 2020 .

at compared to at , but decreased significantly from as of . NPAs as a percentage of total assets was 0.19% at , which compared to 0.16% at and 0.57% at . Quarterly average earning assets grew $111.6 million , or 10.5%, to $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2021 compared to $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2020 .

, or 10.5%, to as of compared to as of . Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) at June 30, 2021 increased 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively over March 31, 2021 and 3.0% and 3.1%, respectively from June 30, 2020 .

increased 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively over and 3.0% and 3.1%, respectively from . Net interest income was $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.2 million for the prior quarter, and increasing from $8.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $9.1 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 10.3% from the prior quarter. The linked quarter movement was primarily driven by accelerated recognition of deferred fees and costs related to PPP forgiveness during the first quarter of 2021 that was not repeated during the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, net interest income improved by $633 thousand, or 7.5%, The movement from the prior-year comparative quarter was due to significantly higher balances in average earning assets at lower average earning yields partially offset by higher average interest bearing liabilities at lower interest bearing costs.

The Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.10%, a decrease from 3.58% for the linked quarter and 3.19% for the prior year quarter. On a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), NIM decreased to 3.12% for the second quarter of 2021, down from 3.60% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.21% for the second quarter of 2020. Average loan yields were lower for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 due to the lower interest rate environment which resulted in lower average yields on new loan originations, including PPP loans which earn at a fixed interest rate of 1%, and repricing within the existing loan portfolio. Average loan yields were lower for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the linked quarter due to significantly lower recognition of PPP fees as a result of reduced forgiveness of PPP loans. Loan fees and costs related to PPP loans are deferred at time of loan origination, are amortized into interest income over the remaining term of the loans and are accelerated upon forgiveness or repayment of the PPP loans. Net PPP fees of $449 thousand were recognized in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.6 million in the linked quarter. As of June 30, 2021, unamortized net PPP fees were $1.8 million. While high levels of liquidity invested at lower yielding short-term levels in the low interest rate environment also continue to impact the NIM, the Company believes the balance sheet is well positioned for an eventual rise in interest rates. For more information about these FTE financial measures, please see "Non-GAAP- Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below.

Asset Quality

NPAs totaled $2.4 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $2.2 million as of March 31, 2021 and down from $7.0 million at June 30, 2020. NPAs as a percentage of total assets increased slightly to 0.19%, compared to 0.18% at March 31, 2021 but decreased from 0.57% at June 30, 2020. Non-accrual loans were $1.4 million, increasing slightly from $1.1 million at March 31, 2021 and improving from $5.1 million at June 30, 2020. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased $125 thousand to $993 thousand at June 30, 2021 from $1.1 million at March 31, 2021 and $662 thousand from $1.7 million at June 30, 2020. Of the loans past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2021, approximately $626 thousand were government-guaranteed student loans.

The Company did not recognize a provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $150 thousand during the first quarter of 2021, and $300 thousand during the second quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $9.5 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $9.7 million at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020. The ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.14% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.20% at March 31, 2021 and 1.13% at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.23% at June 30, 2021, 1.30% at March 31, 2021, and 1.29% at June 30, 2020. The decrease in the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment at June 30, 2021 compared to the linked quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, combined with improving historical loss rates. Quarterly annualized net charge offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.09% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.01% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.13% for the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, compared to March 31, 2021, asset quality remains very strong with no significant changes in the overall credit quality of the loan portfolio. While traditional economic indicators are trending positively, management will continue to monitor both macro and micro economic outlooks with specific focus on potential economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including the impact of new COVID-19 variants and related government stimulus efforts, which may be delaying signs of credit deterioration. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, if there are further challenges to the economic recovery, elevated levels of risk within the loan portfolio may require additional increases in the allowance for loan losses. Low levels of past dues, NPAs, and year-over-year quantitative historical loss rates continue to demonstrate improvement. For more information about financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below.

The Company has made loan modifications under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), enacted on March 27, 2020, and subsequently amended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021, which provided that certain loan modifications that were (1) related to COVID-19 and (2) for loans that were not more than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019 are not required to be designated as TDRs. At June 30, 2021, the Company had loan modifications of $54 thousand down from $7.1 million as of March 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the second quarter was $3.5 million, a decrease of $596 thousand from the previous quarter and $420 thousand from the second quarter of 2020. Increases in fiduciary and asset management fees and other service charges, commissions and fees, primarily related to merchant and debit card, over the preceding quarter were offset by decreases in mortgage banking income related to pipeline volume fluctuations. Although fiduciary and asset management fees, other service charges, commissions, and fees, and mortgage banking income increased compared to the prior year quarter, these increases were offset by the impact of non-recurring gains on available for sale securities and fixed assets that were recognized during the second quarter of 2020, which resulted in a decline in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the prior year quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $10.5 million and $10.6 million for the first and second quarters of 2021, respectively, an increase of $1.3 million, from $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year quarter is primarily driven by (i) higher salary and employee benefits related to lower levels of PPP deferred cost recognition; (ii) increased data processing expense related to implementation and transition of bank-wide technology enhancements; and (iii) other operating expenses primarily related to FDIC assessments and bank franchise tax. As part of the Company's 2021 roadmap for implementing bank-wide technology and efficiency initiatives, the Company has fully implemented a new loan origination system and a new online appointment scheduling solution. In addition, the Company remains on track to implement a deposit origination platform and a new online account opening solution, and complete the ATM upgrade project in the third quarter of 2021. The Company plans to complete upgrades to critical infrastructure software related to imaging and to implement a new data analytics solution and teller system during the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company continues to leverage the positive impact from prior year strategic initiatives, maintaining focus on balance sheet repositioning of non-earning assets through disposition of under-utilized real estate and branch optimization. The Company has also benefited from the early retirement transitions to redeploy resources in highly skilled and experienced relationship officers as well as officers with expertise in creating efficiencies through improvements in operations and technology.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets of $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2021 increased by $48.6 million from December 31, 2020. Net loans held for investment decreased $3.6 million, or 0.4% from December 31, 2020 to $823.2 million at June 30, 2021. The change in net loans held for investment was primarily attributed to a decline of $25.7 million in the PPP loan segment due to forgiveness of $74.0 million of PPP loans, partially offset by new PPP originations of $48.3 million. Loan growth in the commercial real estate and construction, land deployment, and other land loan segments was $20.9 million on a combined basis for the same period. Securities available for sale, at fair value, increased $26.8 million from December 31, 2020 to $213.2 million at June 30, 2021, as additional liquidity provided by growth in deposit accounts continues to be deployed in the Company's investment portfolio.

Total deposits of $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2021 increased $66.8 million, or 6.3%, from December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $38.3 million, or 10.6%, savings deposits increased $42.8 million, or 8.3%, and time deposits decreased $14.3 million, or 7.4%. Liquidity continues to be impacted by government stimulus, PPP loan related deposits, and higher levels of consumer savings. Key strategies continue to be expanding the low cost deposit base and re-pricing to reduce interest expense and buffer NIM compression during this low rate environment.

The Company utilized the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank to partially fund PPP loan originations, borrowing $3.3 million as of June 30, 2021, which declined from $28.6 million at December 31, 2020.

The Company's total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2021 increased $2.8 million or 2.4% from December 31, 2020 to $119.9 million. The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.49% at June 30, 2021 as compared to 11.69% at December 31, 2020. The Bank's leverage ratio was 8.52% at June 30, 2021 as compared to 8.56% at December 31, 2020 and was primarily impacted by balance sheet growth from PPP loans and cash and cash equivalents.

On July 14, 2021, the Company completed the issuance of $30.0 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes due in 2031 in a private placement transaction. The subordinated notes will initially bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.5% for five years and at the three month SOFR plus 286 basis points, resetting quarterly, thereafter. The notes were structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes, and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In reporting the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company has provided supplemental financial measures on a tax-equivalent or an adjusted basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company's financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used the Company to evaluate and measure the Company's performance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Statements in this press release, including without limitation, statements made in Mr. Shuford's quotations, which use language such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" and similar expressions, may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Old Point's management, as well as estimates and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying estimates or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation: statements regarding strategic business initiatives, including digital and technological strategies and branch realignment initiatives, and the future financial impact of those initiatives; future financial performance; future financial conditions and loan demand; performance of the investment and loan portfolios; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability of the Company to manage those impacts; revenue generation, efficiency initiatives and expense controls; deposit growth; levels and sources of liquidity; future levels of charge-offs or net recoveries; and levels of or changes in interest rates.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to, changes in or the effects of: interest rates and yields; general economic and business conditions, including unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; steps the Company takes in response to the pandemic, the severity and duration of the pandemic including the impact of the COVID-19 variants, the speed and efficacy of vaccine and treatment developments, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality and potential claims, damages and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company's participation in the administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, as amended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021); demand for loan products; future levels of government defense spending, particularly in the Company's service area; uncertainty over future federal spending or budget priorities of the current administration, particularly in connection with the Department of Defense, on the Company's service area; the impact of changes in the political landscape and related policy changes, including monetary, regulatory, and trade policies; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board and any changes associated with the current administration; the quality or composition of the loan or securities portfolios; changes in the volume and mix of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the effects of management's investment strategy and strategy to manage the net interest margin; the U.S. Government's guarantee of repayment of student or small business loans purchased by Old Point; the level of net charge-offs on loans; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in Old Point's market area; technology; implementation of new technologies; the Company's ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; any interruption or breach of security in the Company's information systems or those of the Company's third party vendors or other service providers; cyber threats, attacks and events; reliance on third parties for key services; the use of inaccurate assumptions in management's modeling systems; the real estate market; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; changes in management; and other factors detailed in Old Point's publicly filed documents, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of date of the release.

Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) is the parent company of Old Point National Bank and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., which serve the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia as well as operate a mortgage loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Old Point National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank which offers a wide range of financial services from checking, insurance, and mortgage products to comprehensive commercial lending and banking products and services. Old Point Trust is the largest wealth management services provider headquartered in Hampton Roads, Virginia, offering local asset management by experienced professionals. Additional information about the company is available at oldpoint.com.

For more information, contact Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, at [email protected] or (757) 728-1743.

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2021 2020

(unaudited)

Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 21,118 $ 21,799 Interest-bearing due from banks 134,377 98,633 Federal funds sold 3 5 Cash and cash equivalents 155,498 120,437 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 213,211 186,409 Restricted securities, at cost 1,033 1,367 Loans held for sale 2,284 14,413 Loans, net 823,200 826,759 Premises and equipment, net 32,419 33,613 Premises and equipment, held for sale 871 - Bank-owned life insurance 28,817 28,386 Goodwill 1,650 1,650 Core deposit intangible, net 297 319 Other assets 15,531 12,838 Total assets $ 1,274,811 $ 1,226,191





Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity









Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 398,908 $ 360,602 Savings deposits 555,744 512,936 Time deposits 179,365 193,698 Total deposits 1,134,017 1,067,236 Overnight repurchase agreements 12,239 6,619 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 3,313 28,550 Other borrowings - 1,350 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,314 5,291 Total liabilities 1,154,883 1,109,046





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,244,635 and 5,224,019 shares outstanding (includes 39,103 and 29,576 of nonvested restricted stock, respectively) 26,028 25,972 Additional paid-in capital 21,373 21,245 Retained earnings 69,456 65,859 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 3,071 4,069 Total stockholders' equity 119,928 117,145 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,274,811 $ 1,226,191







Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2020











Interest and Dividend Income:









Loans, including fees $ 8,814 $ 9,954 $ 8,924 $ 18,768 $ 17,751 Due from banks 52 43 32 95 183 Federal funds sold - - - - 12 Securities:









Taxable 791 770 712 1,561 1,576 Tax-exempt 191 181 137 372 223 Dividends and interest on all other securities 11 30 43 41 89 Total interest and dividend income 9,859 10,978 9,848 20,837 19,834











Interest Expense:









Checking and savings deposits 235 215 298 450 638 Time deposits 511 584 883 1,095 1,855 Federal funds purchased, securities sold under









agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 7 23 15 30 37 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 179 - 413 Total interest expense 753 822 1,375 1,575 2,943 Net interest income 9,106 10,156 8,473 19,262 16,891 Provision for loan losses - 150 300 150 600 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,106 10,006 8,173 19,112 16,291











Noninterest Income:









Fiduciary and asset management fees 1,051 1,027 909 2,078 1,926 Service charges on deposit accounts 700 688 615 1,388 1,510 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,120 948 980 2,068 1,923 Bank-owned life insurance income 204 226 192 430 423 Mortgage banking income 381 1,188 223 1,569 380 Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities, net - - 184 - 184 Gain on sale of fixed assets - - 818 - 818 Other operating income 82 57 37 139 72 Total noninterest income 3,538 4,134 3,958 7,672 7,236











Noninterest Expense:









Salaries and employee benefits 6,227 6,227 5,464 12,454 11,458 Occupancy and equipment 1,123 1,202 1,188 2,325 2,454 Data processing 1,197 1,043 804 2,240 1,623 Customer development 69 78 71 147 185 Professional services 620 545 590 1,165 1,065 Employee professional development 192 141 93 333 313 Other taxes 171 251 158 422 308 ATM and other losses 17 139 60 156 158 Other operating expenses 919 932 776 1,851 1,670 Total noninterest expense 10,535 10,558 9,204 21,093 19,234 Income before income taxes 2,109 3,582 2,927 5,691 4,293 Income tax expense 267 570 433 837 549 Net income $ 1,842 $ 3,012 $ 2,494 $ 4,854 $ 3,744











Basic Earnings per Share:









Weighted average shares outstanding 5,237,479 5,224,501 5,220,137 5,231,026 5,210,139 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.35 $ 0.58 $ 0.48 $ 0.93 $ 0.72











Diluted Earnings per Share:









Weighted average shares outstanding 5,237,479 5,224,501 5,220,262 5,231,026 5,210,573 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.35 $ 0.58 $ 0.48 $ 0.93 $ 0.72











Cash Dividends Declared per Share: $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.24













Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries







Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates























For the quarters ended June 30, (unaudited) 2021 2020



Interest



Interest



Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate** Balance Expense Rate** ASSETS











Loans* $ 831,563 $ 8,826 4.26% $ 828,896 $ 8,937 4.34% Investment securities:











Taxable 162,859 791 1.95% 134,372 712 2.13% Tax-exempt* 32,822 242 2.96% 18,853 173 3.69% Total investment securities 195,681 1,033 2.12% 153,225 885 2.32% Interest-bearing due from banks 150,995 52 0.14% 82,399 32 0.15% Federal funds sold 4 - 0.02% 6 - 0.02% Other investments 1,033 11 4.19% 3,153 43 5.56% Total earning assets 1,179,276 $ 9,922 3.37% 1,067,679 $ 9,897 3.73% Allowance for loan losses (9,619)



(9,626)



Other non-earning assets 106,058



116,890



Total assets $ 1,275,715



$ 1,174,943

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Time and savings deposits:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 70,532 $ 3 0.02% $ 56,465 $ 3 0.02% Money market deposit accounts 372,691 220 0.24% 300,028 283 0.38% Savings accounts 113,963 12 0.04% 93,307 12 0.05% Time deposits 183,936 511 1.11% 212,386 883 1.67% Total time and savings deposits 741,122 746 0.40% 662,186 1,181 0.72% Federal funds purchased, repurchase











agreements and other borrowings 14,505 7 0.21% 33,859 15 0.18% Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 0.00% 42,000 179 1.71% Total interest-bearing liabilities 755,627 753 0.40% 738,045 1,375 0.75% Demand deposits 394,337



319,574



Other liabilities 6,131



3,982



Stockholders' equity 119,620



113,342



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,275,715



$ 1,174,943



Net interest margin*

$ 9,169 3.12%

$ 8,522 3.21%













*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income



by $63 thousand and $49 thousand for June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





**Annualized



















Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries







Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates























For the six months ended June 30, (unaudited) 2021 2020



Interest



Interest



Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate** Balance Expense Rate** ASSETS











Loans* $ 833,446 $ 18,791 4.55% $ 791,803 $ 17,776 4.51% Investment securities:











Taxable 161,196 1,561 1.95% 138,613 1,576 2.29% Tax-exempt* 31,268 471 3.04% 15,038 283 3.78% Total investment securities 192,464 2,032 2.13% 153,651 1,859 2.43% Interest-bearing due from banks 137,744 95 0.14% 65,165 183 0.56% Federal funds sold 4 - 0.03% 1,687 12 1.45% Other investments 1,176 41 6.96% 3,072 89 5.85% Total earning assets 1,164,834 $ 20,959 3.63% 1,015,378 $ 19,919 3.94% Allowance for loan losses (9,633)



(9,631)



Other non-earning assets 101,615



109,995



Total assets $ 1,256,816



$ 1,115,742

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Time and savings deposits:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 69,153 $ 6 0.02% $ 52,844 $ 6 0.02% Money market deposit accounts 360,180 422 0.24% 290,492 600 0.42% Savings accounts 111,128 22 0.04% 89,956 32 0.07% Time deposits 187,597 1,095 1.18% 217,756 1,855 1.71% Total time and savings deposits 728,058 1,545 0.43% 651,048 2,493 0.77% Federal funds purchased, repurchase











agreements and other borrowings 20,347 30 0.30% 21,227 37 0.35% Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 0.00% 40,242 413 2.06% Total interest-bearing liabilities 748,405 1,575 0.42% 712,517 2,943 0.83% Demand deposits 381,278



286,502



Other liabilities 8,008



4,037



Stockholders' equity 119,125



112,686



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,256,816



$ 1,115,742



Net interest margin*

$ 19,384 3.36%

$ 16,976 3.36%













*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income



by $122 thousand and $85 thousand for June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





**Annualized



















Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries As of or for the quarters ended, Selected Ratios (unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020







Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.58 $ 0.48 Book value per share 22.87 22.57 22.19 Tangible Book Value per share (non-GAAP) 22.50 22.19 21.81 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.58% 0.99% 0.85% Return on average equity (ROE) 6.18% 10.30% 8.85% Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.12% 3.60% 3.21% Non-performing assets (NPAs) / total assets 0.19% 0.18% 0.57% Annualized Net Charge Offs / average total loans 0.09% 0.01% 0.13% Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans 1.14% 1.20% 1.13% Efficiency ratio 83.32% 73.88% 74.04% Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 82.91% 73.58% 73.75%







Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)





Nonaccrual loans $ 1,403 $ 1,129 $ 5,111 Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest 993 1,118 1,655 Other real estate owned - - 254 Total non-performing assets $ 2,396 $ 2,247 $ 7,020







Other Selected Numbers





Loans, net $ 823,200 $ 798,000 $ 846,912 Deposits 1,134,017 1,111,558 1,011,920 Stockholders equity 119,928 117,923 115,869 Total assets 1,274,811 1,257,638 1,221,245 Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries 188 30 268 Quarterly average loans 831,563 835,349 828,896 Quarterly average assets 1,275,715 1,237,706 1,174,943 Quarterly average earning assets 1,179,276 1,150,231 1,067,679 Quarterly average deposits 1,135,459 1,082,922 981,760 Quarterly average equity 119,620 118,625 113,342

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures(unaudited)







(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Jun. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2020













Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 9,106 $ 10,156 $ 8,473

$ 19,262 $ 16,891 FTE adjustment 63 59 49

122 85 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 9,169 $ 10,215 $ 8,522

$ 19,384 $ 16,976 Noninterest income (GAAP) 3,538 4,134 3,958

7,672 7,236 Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 12,707 $ 14,349 $ 12,480

$ 27,056 $ 24,212 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 10,535 10,558 9,204

21,093 19,234













Average earning assets $ 1,179,276 $ 1,150,231 $ 1,067,679

$ 1,164,834 $ 1,015,378 Net interest margin 3.10% 3.58% 3.19%

3.33% 3.35% Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.12% 3.60% 3.21%

3.36% 3.36%













Efficiency ratio 83.32% 73.88% 74.04%

78.31% 79.72% Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 82.91% 73.58% 73.75%

77.96% 79.44%













Tangible Book Value Per Share











Total Stockholders Equity (GAAP) $ 119,928 $ 117,923 $ 115,869





Less goodwill 1,650 1,650 1,650





Less core deposit intangible 297 308 341





Tangible Stockholders Equity (non-GAAP) $ 117,981 $ 115,965 $ 113,878



















Shares issued and outstanding 5,244,635 5,225,295 5,221,244



















Book value per share $ 22.87 $ 22.57 $ 22.19





Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.50 $ 22.19 $ 21.81



















ALLL as a Percentage of Loans Held for Investment











Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) (GAAP) $ 832,673 $ 807,661 $ 856,613





Less PPP originations 60,306 66,805 102,489





Loans held for investment, (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $ 772,367 $ 740,856 $ 754,124



















ALLL $ 9,473 $ 9,661 $ 9,701



















ALLL as a Percentage of Loans Held for Investment 1.14% 1.20% 1.13%





ALLL as a Percentage of Loans Held for Investment, net of PPP originations 1.23% 1.30% 1.29%











