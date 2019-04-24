Old Point Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

HAMPTON, Va., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (NASDAQ "OPOF") reported net income of $2.0 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.39 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as compared to net income of $942 thousand or $0.19 earnings per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018. Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2019 were also $2.0 million or $0.39 per diluted common share, which compares to $1.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018.

Robert Shuford, Jr., President and CEO of Old Point National Bank (the Bank) said, "We are pleased to report earnings of $2.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019. Our Company experienced solid revenue growth and expense control during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2018, with continuing improvement in asset quality."

Highlights of the quarter are as follows:

Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.80% compared to 0.53% in the prior quarter and 0.39% in the first quarter of 2018. Net operating ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.80% compared to 0.54% and 0.47% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2018, respectively.

Return on average equity (ROE) was 7.94% compared to 5.45% in the prior quarter and 3.97% in the first quarter of 2018. Net operating ROE (non-GAAP) was 7.94% compared to 5.50% and 4.83 % in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2018, respectively.

Net interest income declined slightly to $8.4 million compared to $8.6 million in the prior quarter but increased from $7.7 million in the first quarter of 2018.

compared to in the prior quarter but increased from in the first quarter of 2018. Net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) improved to 3.67% from 3.52% in the first quarter of 2018 and decreased from 3.69% in the prior quarter.

Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $12.9 million as of March 31, 2019 , down from $14.7 million at December 31, 2018 and down from $16.5 million at March 31, 2018 . NPAs as a percentage of total assets improved to 1.26% at March 31, 2019 which compares to 1.42% at December 31, 2018 and 1.66% at March 31, 2018 .

as of , down from at and down from at . NPAs as a percentage of total assets improved to 1.26% at which compares to 1.42% at and 1.66% at . The efficiency ratio improved to 78.34% compared to 78.51% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 85.65% in the first quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $8.4 million, a decrease of $243 thousand, or 2.8%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $614 thousand, or 7.9%, from the first quarter of 2018. The year-over-year growth was positively impacted by higher average earning asset balances and higher yields which was partially offset by higher funding costs. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in net interest income was principally the result of lower average earning assets combined with increasing funding costs. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter was 3.67%, down from 3.69% in the prior quarter and up from 3.52% in the same period a year ago. The margin compression during the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowings.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $12.9 million as of March 31, 2019, down from $14.7 million at December 31, 2018 and $16.5 million at March 31, 2018. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 1.26%, which compares to 1.42% at December 31, 2018 and 1.66% at March 31, 2018. Non-accrual loans decreased to $11.2 million from $12.1 million at December 31, 2018 and $14.1 million at March 31, 2018. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased $819 thousand to $1.7 million from $2.5 million at December 31, 2018 and decreased by $488 thousand compared to $2.2 million at March 31, 2018. Of the loans past due 90 days or more at March 31, 2019, approximately $1.4 million were government-guaranteed student loans.

The provision for loan losses was $226 thousand for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.0 million for the prior quarter and $525 thousand for the first quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $10.1 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 compared to $9.7 million at March 31, 2018. The ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.32% at March 31, 2019, up slightly from 1.31% at December 31, 2018 and down slightly from 1.33% at March 31, 2018. Annualized net charge offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.13% for the first quarter of 2019, which compares to 0.58% in the preceding quarter and 0.13% in the first quarter of 2018. Improving asset quality positively impacted the level of provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019, while the fourth quarter 2018 provision for loan losses was impacted by a $573 thousand charge-off.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the quarter was $3.4 million, an increase of $84 thousand from the previous quarter and an increase of $274 thousand, or 8.7% from the first quarter of 2018. Increases in other service charges, commissions and fees and mortgage banking income over the preceding quarter and the prior year quarter were partially offset by fluctuations in fiduciary and management fees and service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of $149 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decrease of $125 thousand from the first quarter of 2018. Adjusting for the impact of merger expenses of $205 thousand in the first quarter of 2018, adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) increased $80 thousand or 0.9% comparing first quarter of 2019 to the same period in 2018. For the linked quarter, decreases in occupancy and equipment and professional services offset increases in salaries and employee benefits.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets as of March 31, 2019 were $1.0 billion, essentially unchanged from December 31, 2018. Net loans held for investment decreased $11.1 million, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2018 to $752.8 million. Securities available for sale, at fair value, increased $9.6 million to $157.8 million at March 31, 2019.

Total deposits as of March 31, 2019 decreased $7.0 million, or 0.8%, to $836.2 million from December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $13.3 million, or 5.4%, savings deposits increased $4.3 million, or 1.2%, and time deposits increased $2.1 million, or 0.9%.

The Company's total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2019 increased $3.0 million or 3.0% from December 31, 2018 to $105.0 million. The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.24% at March 31, 2019 as compared to 10.90% at December 31, 2018. The Bank's leverage ratio was 9.60% at March 31, 2019 as compared to 9.34% at December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – In addition to the Company's results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including net operating earnings, net operating earnings per share, net operating ROA, net operating ROE, and operating efficiency ratio. A schedule reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its internal analysis of financial and operating performance and the Company's management believes that they provide greater transparency regarding management's view of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP results. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Statements in this press release which use language such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Old Point's management, as well as estimates and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying estimates or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation: statements regarding future financial performance; performance of the investment and loan portfolios, including performance of the consumer auto loan portfolio and the purchased student loan portfolio; the effects of diversifying the loan portfolio; strategic business initiatives; management's efforts to reposition the balance sheet; deposit growth; levels and sources of liquidity; use of proceeds from the sale of securities; future levels of charge-offs or net recoveries; the impact of changes in NPAs on future earnings; write-downs and expected sales of other real estate owned; and changes in interest rates.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to, changes in: interest rates and yields; general economic and business conditions, including unemployment levels; demand for loan products; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board and any changes associated with the current administration; the quality or composition of the loan or securities portfolios; changes in the volume and mix of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the effects of management's investment strategy and strategy to manage the net interest margin; the U.S. Government's guarantee of repayment of student loans purchased by Old Point; the level of net charge-offs on loans; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in Old Point's market area; technology; cyber threats, attacks and events; reliance on third parties for key services; the use of inaccurate assumptions in management's modeling systems; the real estate market; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors detailed in Old Point's publicly filed documents, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of date of the release.

Old Point Financial Corporation ("OPOF" - Nasdaq) is the parent company of The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus, a locally owned and managed community bank serving all of Hampton Roads and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a Hampton Roads wealth management services provider. Web: www.oldpoint.com. For more information, contact Jeff Farrar, Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President/Finance of Old Point Financial Corporation at 757-728-1248, or Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, Old Point National Bank at 757-728-1743.

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31,

December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2019

2018

(unaudited)



Assets













Cash and due from banks $ 16,993

$ 19,915 Interest-bearing due from banks 15,128

20,000 Federal funds sold 678

2,302 Cash and cash equivalents 32,799

42,217 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 157,819

148,247 Restricted securities, at cost 3,691

3,853 Loans held for sale 649

479 Loans, net 752,799

763,898 Premises and equipment, net 36,677

36,738 Bank-owned life insurance 26,955

26,763 Goodwill 1,650

1,650 Other real estate owned, net -

83 Core deposit intangible, net 396

407 Other assets 13,445

13,848 Total assets $ 1,026,880

$ 1,038,183







Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity













Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 232,954

$ 246,265 Savings deposits 372,189

367,915 Time deposits 231,034

228,964 Total deposits 836,177

843,144 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings -

- Overnight repurchase agreements 24,643

25,775 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 55,000

60,000 Other borrowings 2,400

2,550 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,641

4,708 Total liabilities 921,861

936,177







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

5,185,151 and 5,184,289 shares outstanding (includes 13,689

nonvested restricted stock, respectively) 25,857

25,853 Additional paid-in capital 20,763

20,698 Retained earnings 59,015

57,611 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (616)

(2,156) Total stockholders' equity 105,019

102,006 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,026,880

$ 1,038,183

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018











Interest and Dividend Income:









Loans, including fees $ 8,862

$ 8,998

$ 7,895 Due from banks 57

104

4 Federal funds sold 7

6

2 Securities:









Taxable 620

576

494 Tax-exempt 266

285

344 Dividends and interest on all other securities 64

81

60 Total interest and dividend income 9,876

10,050

8,799











Interest Expense:









Checking and savings deposits 251

219

104 Time deposits 870

828

616 Federal funds purchased, securities sold under









agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 37

37

10 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 359

364

324 Total interest expense 1,517

1,448

1,054 Net interest income 8,359

8,602

7,745 Provision for loan losses 226

1,012

525 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,133

7,590

7,220











Noninterest Income:









Fiduciary and asset management fees 959

922

983 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,053

1,115

870 Other service charges, commissions and fees 925

880

854 Bank-owned life insurance income 192

197

209 Mortgage banking income 216

171

141 Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities, net 26

-

80 Gain on acquisition of Old Point Mortgage -

-

- Other operating income 45

47

5 Total noninterest income 3,416

3,332

3,142











Noninterest Expense:









Salaries and employee benefits 5,699

5,561

5,477 Pension termination settlement -

-

- Occupancy and equipment 1,393

1,499

1,477 Data processing 363

334

302 FDIC insurance 127

164

191 Customer development 162

151

182 Professional services 514

788

488 Employee professional development 186

154

192 Other taxes 150

134

170 ATM and other losses 62

50

97 Loss (gain) on other real estate owned (2)

-

- Merger expenses -

12

205 Other operating expenses 637

593

635 Total noninterest expense 9,291

9,440

9,416 Income before income taxes 2,258

1,482

946 Income tax expense 231

94

4 Net income $ 2,027

$ 1,388

$ 942











Basic Earnings per Share:









Weighted average shares outstanding 5,184,586

5,183,720

5,020,075 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.39

$ 0.27

$ 0.19











Diluted Earnings per Share:









Weighted average shares outstanding 5,184,599

5,183,909

5,020,146 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.39

$ 0.27

$ 0.19











Cash Dividends Declared per Share: $ 0.12

$ 0.11

$ 0.11

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates





For the quarter ended March 31, (unaudited) 2019

2018





Interest









Interest





Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance

Expense

Rate**

Balance

Expense

Rate** ASSETS





















Loans* $ 771,143

$ 8,876

4.67%

$ 745,376

$ 7,910

4.30% Investment securities:





















Taxable 103,264

620

2.43%

94,387

494

2.12% Tax-exempt* 43,648

337

3.13%

57,929

436

3.05% Total investment securities 146,912

957

2.64%

152,316

930

2.48% Interest-bearing due from banks 9,933

57

2.33%

1,150

4

1.41% Federal funds sold 1,124

7

2.53%

455

2

1.78% Other investments 3,783

64

6.86%

4,415

60

5.51% Total earning assets 932,895

$ 9,961

4.33%

903,712

$ 8,906

4.00% Allowance for loan losses (10,462)









(9,842)







Other non-earning assets 102,043









93,388







Total assets $ 1,024,476









$ 987,258































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Time and savings deposits:





















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 28,145

$ 3

0.04%

$ 27,597

$ 3

0.04% Money market deposit accounts 251,086

226

0.37%

231,035

91

0.16% Savings accounts 87,949

22

0.10%

85,505

10

0.05% Time deposits 230,091

870

1.53%

211,641

616

1.18% Total time and savings deposits 597,271

1,121

0.76%

555,778

720

0.53% Federal funds purchased, repurchase





















agreements and other borrowings 25,220

37

0.59%

28,353

10

0.14% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 58,222

359

2.50%

80,333

324

1.64% Total interest-bearing liabilities 680,713

1,517

0.90%

664,464

1,054

0.64% Demand deposits 235,381









223,056







Other liabilities 4,896









3,452







Stockholders' equity 103,486









96,286







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,024,476









$ 987,258







Net interest margin



$ 8,444

3.67%





$ 7,852

3.52%























*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income by $85 and $107, respectively.









**Annualized



















Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries As of or for the quarter ended, Selected Ratios (unaudited) March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2018











Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.39

$ 0.27

$ 0.19 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.80%

0.53%

0.39% Return on average equity (ROE) 7.94%

5.45%

3.97% Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.67%

3.69%

3.52% Non-performing assets (NPAs) / total assets 1.26%

1.42%

1.66% Annualized Net Charge Offs / average total loans 0.13%

0.58%

0.13% Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.32%

1.31%

1.33% Efficiency ratio (FTE) 78.34%

78.51%

85.65%











Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)









Nonaccrual loans $ 11,245

$ 12,141

$ 14,131 Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest 1,678

2,497

2,166 Other real estate owned -

83

203 Total non-performing assets $ 12,923

$ 14,721

$ 16,500











Other Selected Numbers









Loans, net $ 752,799

$ 763,898

$ 723,144 Deposits 836,177

843,144

789,027 Stockholders equity 105,019

102,006

94,998 Total assets 1,026,880

1,038,183

993,773 Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries 249

1,132

242 Quarterly average loans 771,143

774,476

745,376 Quarterly average assets 1,024,476

1,035,996

987,258 Quarterly average earning assets 932,895

942,191

903,712 Quarterly average deposits 832,652

848,816

778,834 Quarterly average equity 103,486

100,956

96,286





Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018











Net income $ 2,027

$ 1,388

$ 942 Plus: Merger-related costs (after tax) -

12

205 Net operating earnings $ 2,027

$ 1,400

$ 1,147











Weighted average shares outstanding (assuming dilution) 5,184,599

5,183,909

5,020,146 Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.39

$ 0.27

$ 0.19 Net operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) 0.39

0.27

0.23











Average assets $ 1,024,476

$ 1,035,996

$ 987,258 ROA (GAAP) 0.80%

0.53%

0.39% Net operating ROA (non-GAAP) 0.80%

0.54%

0.47%











Average stockholders equity $ 103,486

$ 100,956

$ 96,286 ROE (GAAP) 7.94%

5.45%

3.97% Net operating ROE (non-GAAP) 7.94%

5.50%

4.83%











Efficiency ratio (FTE) 78.34%

78.51%

85.65% Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) 78.34%

78.41%

83.78%

