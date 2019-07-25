Old Point Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

HAMPTON, Va., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (NASDAQ "OPOF") reported net income of $1.6 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.31 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income of $992 thousand or $0.19 earnings per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2018. Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 were also $1.6 million or $0.31 per diluted common share, which compares to $1.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2018. Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2018 adjust for certain merger-related costs incurred in the acquisition of Citizens National Bank which closed on April 1, 2018.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $3.7 million or $0.70 earnings per diluted common share. For the comparative 2018 period, net income was $1.9 million or $0.38 earnings per diluted common share. Excluding the effect of $684 thousand in after tax merger costs, net operating earnings (non-GAAP) were $2.6 million, or $0.51 earnings per diluted common share, for the six month period ended June 30, 2018.

Robert Shuford, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO of Old Point National Bank (the Bank) said, "We are pleased to report earnings of $3.7 million, or $0.70 earnings per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2019. Our Company experienced solid revenue growth and expense control during the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 and continued improvement in overall asset quality."

Highlights of the quarter are as follows:

Net interest income increased slightly to $8.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively.

for the second quarter of 2019 compared to in the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively. Net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) improved to 3.68% from 3.67% in the prior quarter and 3.65% in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $12.4 million as of June 30, 2019 , down from $12.9 million at March 31, 2019 and $16.4 million at June 30, 2018 . NPAs as a percentage of total assets improved to 1.21% at June 30, 2019 which compared to 1.26% at March 31, 2019 and 1.59% at June 30, 2018 .

as of , down from at and at . NPAs as a percentage of total assets improved to 1.21% at which compared to 1.26% at and 1.59% at . Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.63% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 0.80% in the prior quarter and 0.39% in the second quarter of 2018. Net operating ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.63% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 0.80% and 0.58% in the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively.

Return on average equity (ROE) was 6.12% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 7.94% in the prior quarter and 4.06% in the second quarter of 2018. Net operating ROE (non-GAAP) was 6.12% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 7.94% and 6.02% in the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively.

The efficiency ratio improved to 78.06% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 78.34% in the first quarter of 2019 and 85.54% in the second quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.5 million, an increase of $172 thousand, or 2.1%, from the prior quarter and $105 thousand, or 1.2%, from the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth was positively impacted by higher average earning asset balances and higher yields which was partially offset by higher funding costs. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter was 3.68%, up from 3.67% in the prior quarter and 3.65% in the same period a year ago.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $12.4 million as of June 30, 2019, down from $12.9 million at March 31, 2019 and $16.4 million at June 30, 2018. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 1.21%, which compares to 1.26% at March 31, 2019 and 1.59% at June 30, 2018. Non-accrual loans were $11.2 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, down from $13.9 million at June 30, 2018. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased $456 thousand to $1.2 million at June 30, 2019 from $1.7 million at March 31, 2019 and decreased by $1.1 million compared to $2.3 million at June 30, 2018. Of the loans past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2019, approximately $900 thousand were government-guaranteed student loans.

The provision for loan losses was $787 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $226 thousand for the prior quarter and $575 thousand for the second quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $10.8 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $10.1 million at March 31, 2019 and $9.9 million at June 30, 2018. The ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.41% at June 30, 2019, up from 1.32% at March 31, 2019 and 1.27% at June 30, 2018. Annualized net charge offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.06% for the second quarter of 2019, which compares to 0.13% in the preceding quarter and 0.22% in the second quarter of 2018. Despite overall improving asset quality which positively impacted the level of provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019, the level of provision in the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by specific impairments of $707 thousand, or a 9 basis point increase in the ratio of the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment, associated with problem credit resolutions.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the quarter was $3.6 million, an increase of $157 thousand from the previous quarter and an increase of $149 thousand, or 4.4% from the second quarter of 2018. Increases in other service charges, commissions and fees and mortgage banking income over the preceding quarter and the prior year quarter were partially offset by fluctuations in fiduciary and management fees and service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $217 thousand from the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $710 thousand from the second quarter of 2018. Adjusting for the impact of merger expenses of $479 thousand in the second quarter of 2018, adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) decreased $231 thousand comparing second quarter of 2019 to the same period in 2018. For the linked quarter, increases in salaries and employee benefits and data processing were partially offset by decreases in other operating expenses.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets as of June 30, 2019 were $1.0 billion, essentially unchanged from December 31, 2018. Net loans held for investment decreased $13.5 million, or 1.8%, from December 31, 2018 to $750.4 million. Securities available for sale, at fair value, decreased $2.8 million to $145.5 million at June 30, 2019.

Total deposits as of June 30, 2019 increased $4.6 million, or 0.6%, to $847.8 million from December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $3.4 million, or 1.4%, savings deposits increased $1.6 million, or 0.4%, and time deposits increased $6.5 million, or 2.8%.

The Company's total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2019 increased $5.4 million or 5.3% from December 31, 2018 to $107.4 million. The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.43% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 10.90% at December 31, 2018. The Bank's leverage ratio was 9.66% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 9.34% at December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – In addition to the Company's results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including net operating earnings, net operating earnings per share, net operating ROA, net operating ROE, operating efficiency ratio, and adjusted noninterest expense. A schedule reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures in its internal analysis of financial and operating performance and the Company's management believes that they provide greater transparency regarding management's view of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP results. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,

December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2019

2018

(unaudited)



Assets













Cash and due from banks $ 15,903

$ 19,915 Interest-bearing due from banks 33,868

20,000 Federal funds sold 831

2,302 Cash and cash equivalents 50,602

42,217 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 145,453

148,247 Restricted securities, at cost 3,479

3,853 Loans held for sale 754

479 Loans, net 750,421

763,898 Premises and equipment, net 36,293

36,738 Bank-owned life insurance 27,153

26,763 Goodwill 1,650

1,650 Other real estate owned, net -

83 Core deposit intangible, net 385

407 Other assets 13,214

13,848 Total assets $ 1,029,404

$ 1,038,183







Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity













Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 242,882

$ 246,265 Savings deposits 369,477

367,915 Time deposits 235,425

228,964 Total deposits 847,784

843,144 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings -

- Overnight repurchase agreements 18,011

25,775 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000

60,000 Other borrowings 2,250

2,550 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,934

4,708 Total liabilities 921,979

936,177







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,202,850 and 5,184,289 shares outstanding (includes 24,511 and 13,689 of nonvested restricted stock, respectively) 25,892

25,853 Additional paid-in capital 20,838

20,698 Retained earnings 60,016

57,611 Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss), net 679

(2,156) Total stockholders' equity 107,425

102,006 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,029,404

$ 1,038,183

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

















Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Jun. 30, 2018

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2018



















Interest and Dividend Income:

















Loans, including fees $ 9,075

$ 8,862

$ 8,688

$ 17,937

$ 16,583 Due from banks 111

57

22

168

26 Federal funds sold 6

7

8

13

10 Securities:

















Taxable 648

620

499

1,268

993 Tax-exempt 234

266

302

500

646 Dividends and interest on all other securities 59

64

75

123

135 Total interest and dividend income 10,133

9,876

9,594

20,009

18,393



















Interest Expense:

















Checking deposits 0

0

0







Checking and savings deposits 275

251

141

526

245 Time deposits 947

870

698

1,817

1,314 Federal funds purchased, securities sold under

















agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 36

37

42

73

52 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 344

359

287

703

611 Total interest expense 1,602

1,517

1,168

3,119

2,222 Net interest income 8,531

8,359

8,426

16,890

16,171 Provision for loan losses 787

226

575

1,013

1,100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,744

8,133

7,851

15,877

15,071



















Noninterest Income:

















Fiduciary and asset management fees 929

959

916

1,888

1,899 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,028

1,053

1,078

2,081

1,948 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,026

925

941

1,951

1,795 Bank-owned life insurance income 198

192

173

390

382 Mortgage banking income 302

216

236

518

377 Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities, net -

26

40

26

120 Gain on acquisition of Old Point Mortgage -

-

-

-

- Other operating income 90

45

40

135

45 Total noninterest income 3,573

3,416

3,424

6,989

6,566



















Noninterest Expense:

















Salaries and employee benefits 5,927

5,699

5,935

11,626

11,412 Pension termination settlement -

-

-

-

- Occupancy and equipment 1,405

1,393

1,487

2,798

2,964 Data processing 420

363

373

783

676 FDIC insurance 131

127

186

258

377 Customer development 151

162

135

313

317 Professional services 560

514

537

1,074

1,025 Employee professional development 230

186

208

416

400 Other taxes 149

150

142

299

312 ATM and other losses 53

62

157

115

254 Loss (gain) on other real estate owned -

(2)

86

(2)

86 Merger expenses -

-

391

-

596 Other operating expenses 482

637

581

1,119

1,215 Total noninterest expense 9,508

9,291

10,218

18,799

19,634 Income before income taxes 1,809

2,258

1,057

4,067

2,003 Income tax expense 183

231

65

414

69 Net income $ 1,626

$ 2,027

$ 992

$ 3,653

$ 1,934



















Basic Earnings per Share:

















Weighted average shares outstanding 5,202,166

5,186,807

5,177,233

5,194,529

5,099,008 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.31

$ 0.39

$ 0.19

$ 0.70

$ 0.38



















Diluted Earnings per Share:

















Weighted average shares outstanding 5,202,196

5,186,907

5,177,233

5,194,594

5,099,124 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.31

$ 0.39

$ 0.19

$ 0.70

$ 0.38



















Cash Dividends Declared per Share: $ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.11

$ 0.24

$ 0.22

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates























For the quarter ended June 30, (unaudited) 2019

2018





Interest









Interest





Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance

Expense

Rate**

Balance

Expense

Rate** ASSETS





















Loans* $ 767,393

$ 9,088

4.75%

$ 778,033

$ 8,702

4.47% Investment securities:





















Taxable 108,060

648

2.40%

95,657

499

2.09% Tax-exempt* 38,500

296

3.08%

49,879

382

3.06% Total investment securities 146,560

944

2.58%

145,536

881

2.42% Interest-bearing due from banks 18,656

111

2.40%

4,656

22

1.89% Federal funds sold 1,143

6

2.38%

2,079

8

1.54% Other investments 3,595

59

6.54%

4,314

75

6.95% Total earning assets 937,347

$ 10,208

4.37%

934,618

$ 9,688

4.15% Allowance for loan losses (10,331)









(10,125)







Other non-earning assets 104,691









100,098







Total assets $ 1,031,707









$ 1,024,591































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Time and savings deposits:





















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 31,050

$ 3

0.03%

$ 28,875

$ 3

0.04% Money market deposit accounts 254,908

250

0.39%

240,832

117

0.19% Savings accounts 87,816

22

0.10%

88,904

21

0.09% Time deposits 232,566

947

1.63%

236,396

698

1.18% Total time and savings deposits 606,340

1,222

0.81%

595,007

839

0.56% Federal funds purchased, repurchase





















agreements and other borrowings 23,070

36

0.62%

30,125

42

0.56% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 52,747

344

2.62%

64,560

287

1.78% Total interest-bearing liabilities 682,157

1,602

0.94%

689,692

1,168

0.68% Demand deposits 239,589









233,931







Other liabilities 3,481









2,897







Stockholders' equity 106,480









98,071







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,031,707









$ 1,024,591







Net interest margin



$ 8,606

3.68%





$ 8,520

3.65%























*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income by $75 thousand and











$94 thousand, respectively.





















**Annualized



















Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates

























For the six months ended June 30, (unaudited) 2019

2018





Interest









Interest





Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate ASSETS





















Loans* $ 769,258

$ 17,964

4.71%

$ 761,795

$ 16,612

4.36% Investment securities:





















Taxable 105,676

1,268

2.42%

95,025

993

2.09% Tax-exempt* 41,059

633

3.11%

53,881

818

3.04% Total investment securities 146,735

1,901

2.61%

148,906

1,811

2.43% Interest-bearing due from banks 14,319

168

2.37%

2,913

26

1.79% Federal funds sold 1,133

13

2.38%

1,271

10

1.57% Other investments 3,689

123

6.73%

4,365

135

6.19% Total earning assets 935,134

$ 20,169

4.35%

919,250

$ 18,594

4.05% Allowance for loan losses (10,396)









(9,985)







Other nonearning assets 103,374









96,763







Total assets $ 1,028,112









$ 1,006,028































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Time and savings deposits:





















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 29,606

$ 5

0.04%

$ 28,239

$ 5

0.04% Money market deposit accounts 253,007

477

0.38%

235,961

208

0.18% Savings accounts 87,882

44

0.10%

87,214

32

0.07% Time deposits 231,335

1,817

1.58%

224,088

1,314

1.17% Total time and savings deposits 601,830

2,343

0.79%

575,502

1,559

0.54% Federal funds purchased, repurchase





















agreements and other borrowings 24,139

73

0.61%

29,243

52

0.36% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 55,470

703

2.55%

72,403

611

1.69% Total interest-bearing liabilities 681,439

3,119

0.92%

677,148

2,222

0.66% Demand deposits 237,496









228,524







Other liabilities 4,186









3,172







Stockholders' equity 104,991









97,184







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,028,112









$ 1,006,028







Net interest margin



$ 17,050

3.68%





$ 16,372

3.56%























*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income by $160 thousand and









$201 thousand, respectively.





















**Annualized



















Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries As of or for the quarter ended, Selected Ratios (unaudited) June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2019

2018











Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.31

$ 0.39

$ 0.19 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.63%

0.80%

0.39% Return on average equity (ROE) 6.12%

7.94%

4.06% Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.68%

3.67%

3.65% Non-performing assets (NPAs) / total assets 1.21%

1.26%

1.59% Annualized Net Charge Offs / average total loans 0.06%

0.13%

0.22% Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.41%

1.32%

1.27% Efficiency ratio (FTE) 78.06%

78.34%

85.54%











Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)









Nonaccrual loans $ 11,203

$ 11,245

$ 13,891 Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest 1,222

1,678

2,295 Other real estate owned -

-

251 Total non-performing assets $ 12,425

$ 12,923

$ 16,437











Other Selected Numbers









Loans, net $ 750,421

$ 752,799

$ 766,344 Deposits 847,784

836,177

840,335 Stockholders equity 107,425

105,019

99,293 Total assets 1,029,404

1,026,880

1,032,130 Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries 118

249

426 Quarterly average loans 767,393

771,143

778,033 Quarterly average assets 1,031,707

1,024,476

1,024,591 Quarterly average earning assets 937,347

932,895

934,618 Quarterly average deposits 845,929

832,652

828,938 Quarterly average equity 106,480

103,486

98,071