Old Point Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

HAMPTON, Va., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (NASDAQ "OPOF") reported net income of $1.6 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.31 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income of $992 thousand or $0.19 earnings per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2018. Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 were also $1.6 million or $0.31 per diluted common share, which compares to $1.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2018.  Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2018 adjust for certain merger-related costs incurred in the acquisition of Citizens National Bank which closed on April 1, 2018.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $3.7 million or $0.70 earnings per diluted common share. For the comparative 2018 period, net income was $1.9 million or $0.38 earnings per diluted common share. Excluding the effect of $684 thousand in after tax merger costs, net operating earnings (non-GAAP) were $2.6 million, or $0.51 earnings per diluted common share, for the six month period ended June 30, 2018.

Robert Shuford, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO of Old Point National Bank (the Bank) said, "We are pleased to report earnings of $3.7 million, or $0.70 earnings per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2019. Our Company experienced solid revenue growth and expense control during the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 and continued improvement in overall asset quality."

Highlights of the quarter are as follows:

  • Net interest income increased slightly to $8.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively.
  • Net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) improved to 3.68% from 3.67% in the prior quarter and 3.65% in the second quarter of 2018.
  • Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $12.4 million as of June 30, 2019, down from $12.9 million at March 31, 2019 and $16.4 million at June 30, 2018. NPAs as a percentage of total assets improved to 1.21% at June 30, 2019 which compared to 1.26% at March 31, 2019 and 1.59% at June 30, 2018.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.63% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 0.80% in the prior quarter and 0.39% in the second quarter of 2018. Net operating ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.63% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 0.80% and 0.58% in the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively.
  • Return on average equity (ROE) was 6.12% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 7.94% in the prior quarter and 4.06% in the second quarter of 2018. Net operating ROE (non-GAAP) was 6.12% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 7.94% and 6.02% in the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively.
  • The efficiency ratio improved to 78.06% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 78.34% in the first quarter of 2019 and 85.54% in the second quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.5 million, an increase of $172 thousand, or 2.1%, from the prior quarter and $105 thousand, or 1.2%, from the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth was positively impacted by higher average earning asset balances and higher yields which was partially offset by higher funding costs.  The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter was 3.68%, up from 3.67% in the prior quarter and 3.65% in the same period a year ago.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $12.4 million as of June 30, 2019, down from $12.9 million at March 31, 2019 and $16.4 million at June 30, 2018. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 1.21%, which compares to 1.26% at March 31, 2019 and 1.59% at June 30, 2018. Non-accrual loans were $11.2 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, down from $13.9 million at June 30, 2018. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased $456 thousand to $1.2 million at June 30, 2019 from $1.7 million at March 31, 2019 and decreased by $1.1 million compared to $2.3 million at June 30, 2018. Of the loans past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2019, approximately $900 thousand were government-guaranteed student loans.

The provision for loan losses was $787 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $226 thousand for the prior quarter and $575 thousand for the second quarter of 2018.  The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $10.8 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $10.1 million at March 31, 2019 and $9.9 million at June 30, 2018. The ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.41% at June 30, 2019, up from 1.32% at March 31, 2019 and 1.27% at June 30, 2018. Annualized net charge offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.06% for the second quarter of 2019, which compares to 0.13% in the preceding quarter and 0.22% in the second quarter of 2018.  Despite overall improving asset quality which positively impacted the level of provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019, the level of provision in the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by specific impairments of $707 thousand, or a 9 basis point increase in the ratio of the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment, associated with problem credit resolutions.   

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the quarter was $3.6 million, an increase of $157 thousand from the previous quarter and an increase of $149 thousand, or 4.4% from the second quarter of 2018. Increases in other service charges, commissions and fees and mortgage banking income over the preceding quarter and the prior year quarter were partially offset by fluctuations in fiduciary and management fees and service charges on deposit accounts. 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $217 thousand from the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $710 thousand from the second quarter of 2018. Adjusting for the impact of merger expenses of $479 thousand in the second quarter of 2018, adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) decreased $231 thousand comparing second quarter of 2019 to the same period in 2018. For the linked quarter, increases in salaries and employee benefits and data processing were partially offset by decreases in other operating expenses.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets as of June 30, 2019 were $1.0 billion, essentially unchanged from December 31, 2018. Net loans held for investment decreased $13.5 million, or 1.8%, from December 31, 2018 to $750.4 million.  Securities available for sale, at fair value, decreased $2.8 million to $145.5 million at June 30, 2019.

Total deposits as of June 30, 2019 increased $4.6 million, or 0.6%, to $847.8 million from December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $3.4 million, or 1.4%, savings deposits increased $1.6 million, or 0.4%, and time deposits increased $6.5 million, or 2.8%.

The Company's total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2019 increased $5.4 million or 5.3% from December 31, 2018 to $107.4 million.  The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.43% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 10.90% at December 31, 2018. The Bank's leverage ratio was 9.66% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 9.34% at December 31, 2018. 

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except share data)

2019

2018

(unaudited)

Assets






Cash and due from banks

$            15,903

$            19,915

Interest-bearing due from banks

33,868

20,000

Federal funds sold

831

2,302

Cash and cash equivalents

50,602

42,217

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

145,453

148,247

Restricted securities, at cost

3,479

3,853

Loans held for sale

754

479

Loans, net

750,421

763,898

Premises and equipment, net

36,293

36,738

Bank-owned life insurance

27,153

26,763

Goodwill

1,650

1,650

Other real estate owned, net

-

83

Core deposit intangible, net

385

407

Other assets

13,214

13,848

Total assets

$      1,029,404

$      1,038,183




Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity






Deposits:


Noninterest-bearing deposits

$         242,882

$         246,265

Savings deposits

369,477

367,915

Time deposits

235,425

228,964

Total deposits

847,784

843,144

Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings

-

-

Overnight repurchase agreements

18,011

25,775

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

50,000

60,000

Other borrowings

2,250

2,550

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,934

4,708

Total liabilities

921,979

936,177




Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' equity:


Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,202,850 and 5,184,289 shares outstanding (includes 24,511 and 13,689 of nonvested restricted stock, respectively)

25,892

25,853

Additional paid-in capital

20,838

20,698

Retained earnings

60,016

57,611

Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss), net

679

(2,156)

Total stockholders' equity

107,425

102,006

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$      1,029,404

$      1,038,183

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries








Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

                  Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Jun. 30, 2018

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2018










Interest and Dividend Income:








Loans, including fees

$             9,075

$             8,862

$             8,688

$           17,937

$           16,583

Due from banks

111

57

22

168

26

Federal funds sold

6

7

8

13

10

Securities:








Taxable

648

620

499

1,268

993

Tax-exempt

234

266

302

500

646

Dividends and interest on all other securities

59

64

75

123

135

Total interest and dividend income

10,133

9,876

9,594

20,009

18,393










Interest Expense:








Checking deposits

0

0

0



Checking and savings deposits

275

251

141

526

245

Time deposits

947

870

698

1,817

1,314

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under








agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

36

37

42

73

52

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

344

359

287

703

611

Total interest expense

1,602

1,517

1,168

3,119

2,222

Net interest income

8,531

8,359

8,426

16,890

16,171

Provision for loan losses

787

226

575

1,013

1,100

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

7,744

8,133

7,851

15,877

15,071










Noninterest Income:








Fiduciary and asset management fees

929

959

916

1,888

1,899

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,028

1,053

1,078

2,081

1,948

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,026

925

941

1,951

1,795

Bank-owned life insurance income

198

192

173

390

382

Mortgage banking income

302

216

236

518

377

Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities, net

-

26

40

26

120

Gain on acquisition of Old Point Mortgage

-

-

-

-

-

Other operating income

90

45

40

135

45

Total noninterest income

3,573

3,416

3,424

6,989

6,566










Noninterest Expense:








Salaries and employee benefits

5,927

5,699

5,935

11,626

11,412

Pension termination settlement

-

-

-

-

-

Occupancy and equipment

1,405

1,393

1,487

2,798

2,964

Data processing

420

363

373

783

676

FDIC insurance

131

127

186

258

377

Customer development

151

162

135

313

317

Professional services

560

514

537

1,074

1,025

Employee professional development

230

186

208

416

400

Other taxes

149

150

142

299

312

ATM and other losses

53

62

157

115

254

Loss (gain) on other real estate owned

-

(2)

86

(2)

86

Merger expenses

-

-

391

-

596

Other operating expenses

482

637

581

1,119

1,215

Total noninterest expense

9,508

9,291

10,218

18,799

19,634

Income before income taxes

1,809

2,258

1,057

4,067

2,003

Income tax expense

183

231

65

414

69

Net income

$             1,626

$             2,027

$                 992

$             3,653

$             1,934










Basic Earnings per Share:








Weighted average shares outstanding 

5,202,166

5,186,807

5,177,233

5,194,529

5,099,008

Net income per share of common stock

$                0.31

$                0.39

$                0.19

$                0.70

$                0.38










Diluted Earnings per Share:








Weighted average shares outstanding 

5,202,196

5,186,907

5,177,233

5,194,594

5,099,124

Net income per share of common stock

$                0.31

$                0.39

$                0.19

$                0.70

$                0.38










Cash Dividends Declared per Share:

$                0.12

$                0.12

$                0.11

$                0.24

$                0.22

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates












For the quarter ended June 30,

(unaudited)

2019

2018



Interest




Interest


Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate**

Balance

Expense

Rate**

ASSETS










Loans*

$    767,393

$   9,088

4.75%

$    778,033

$   8,702

4.47%

Investment securities:










Taxable

108,060

648

2.40%

95,657

499

2.09%

Tax-exempt*

38,500

296

3.08%

49,879

382

3.06%

Total investment securities

146,560

944

2.58%

145,536

881

2.42%

Interest-bearing due from banks

18,656

111

2.40%

4,656

22

1.89%

Federal funds sold

1,143

6

2.38%

2,079

8

1.54%

Other investments

3,595

59

6.54%

4,314

75

6.95%

Total earning assets

937,347

$ 10,208

4.37%

934,618

$   9,688

4.15%

Allowance for loan losses

(10,331)




(10,125)



Other non-earning assets

104,691




100,098



Total assets

$ 1,031,707




$ 1,024,591















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Time and savings deposits:










Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$      31,050

$          3

0.03%

$      28,875

$          3

0.04%

Money market deposit accounts

254,908

250

0.39%

240,832

117

0.19%

Savings accounts

87,816

22

0.10%

88,904

21

0.09%

Time deposits

232,566

947

1.63%

236,396

698

1.18%

Total time and savings deposits

606,340

1,222

0.81%

595,007

839

0.56%

Federal funds purchased, repurchase










agreements and other borrowings

23,070

36

0.62%

30,125

42

0.56%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

52,747

344

2.62%

64,560

287

1.78%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

682,157

1,602

0.94%

689,692

1,168

0.68%

Demand deposits

239,589




233,931



Other liabilities

3,481




2,897



Stockholders' equity

106,480




98,071



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,031,707




$ 1,024,591



Net interest margin

$   8,606

3.68%


$   8,520

3.65%












*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income by $75 thousand and





 $94 thousand, respectively.










**Annualized








Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates













For the six months ended June 30,

(unaudited)

2019

2018



Interest




Interest


Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS










Loans*

$    769,258

$ 17,964

4.71%

$    761,795

$ 16,612

4.36%

Investment securities:










Taxable

105,676

1,268

2.42%

95,025

993

2.09%

Tax-exempt*

41,059

633

3.11%

53,881

818

3.04%

Total investment securities

146,735

1,901

2.61%

148,906

1,811

2.43%

Interest-bearing due from banks

14,319

168

2.37%

2,913

26

1.79%

Federal funds sold

1,133

13

2.38%

1,271

10

1.57%

Other investments

3,689

123

6.73%

4,365

135

6.19%

Total earning assets

935,134

$ 20,169

4.35%

919,250

$ 18,594

4.05%

Allowance for loan losses

(10,396)




(9,985)



Other nonearning assets

103,374




96,763



Total assets

$ 1,028,112




$ 1,006,028















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Time and savings deposits:










Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$      29,606

$          5

0.04%

$      28,239

$          5

0.04%

Money market deposit accounts

253,007

477

0.38%

235,961

208

0.18%

Savings accounts

87,882

44

0.10%

87,214

32

0.07%

Time deposits

231,335

1,817

1.58%

224,088

1,314

1.17%

Total time and savings deposits

601,830

2,343

0.79%

575,502

1,559

0.54%

Federal funds purchased, repurchase










agreements and other borrowings

24,139

73

0.61%

29,243

52

0.36%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

55,470

703

2.55%

72,403

611

1.69%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

681,439

3,119

0.92%

677,148

2,222

0.66%

Demand deposits

237,496




228,524



Other liabilities

4,186




3,172



Stockholders' equity

104,991




97,184



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,028,112




$ 1,006,028



Net interest margin

$ 17,050

3.68%


$ 16,372

3.56%












*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income by $160 thousand and




 $201 thousand, respectively.










**Annualized








Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

As of or for the quarter ended,

Selected Ratios (unaudited)

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2019

2018






Earnings per common share, diluted

$                0.31

$                  0.39

$                0.19

Return on average assets (ROA)

0.63%

0.80%

0.39%

Return on average equity (ROE)

6.12%

7.94%

4.06%

Net Interest Margin (FTE)

3.68%

3.67%

3.65%

Non-performing assets (NPAs) / total assets

1.21%

1.26%

1.59%

Annualized Net Charge Offs / average total loans

0.06%

0.13%

0.22%

Allowance for loan losses / total loans

1.41%

1.32%

1.27%

Efficiency ratio (FTE)

78.06%

78.34%

85.54%






Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)




Nonaccrual loans

$            11,203

$             11,245

$            13,891

Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest

1,222

1,678

2,295

Other real estate owned

-

-

251

Total non-performing assets

$            12,425

$             12,923

$            16,437






Other Selected Numbers




Loans, net

$         750,421

$           752,799

$         766,344

Deposits

847,784

836,177

840,335

Stockholders equity

107,425

105,019

99,293

Total assets

1,029,404

1,026,880

1,032,130

Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries

118

249

426

Quarterly average loans

767,393

771,143

778,033

Quarterly average assets

1,031,707

1,024,476

1,024,591

Quarterly average earning assets

937,347

932,895

934,618

Quarterly average deposits

845,929

832,652

828,938

Quarterly average equity

106,480

103,486

98,071

Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Jun. 30, 2018

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2018










Net income

$         1,626

$         2,027

$            992

$         3,653

$         1,934

Plus: Merger-related costs (after tax)

-

-

391

-

596

         Merger-related severance costs (after tax)

-

-

88

-

88

         Compensation expense for benefit plan termination (after tax)

-

-

-

-

-

         Tax expenses for tax asset revaluation

-

-

-

-

-

Less: Gain on acquisition of Old Point Mortgage (after tax)

-

-

-

-

-

Net operating earnings

$         1,626

$         2,027

$         1,471

$         3,653

$         2,618










Weighted average shares outstanding (assuming dilution)

5,202,196

5,186,907

5,177,233

5,194,594

5,099,124

Earnings per share (GAAP)

$           0.31

$           0.39

$           0.19

$           0.70

$           0.38

Net operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)

0.31

0.39

0.28

0.70

0.51










Average assets

$   1,031,707

$   1,024,476

$   1,024,591

$   1,028,112

$   1,006,028

ROA (GAAP)

0.63%

0.80%

0.39%

0.72%

0.39%

Net operating ROA (non-GAAP)

0.63%

0.80%

0.58%

0.72%

0.52%










Average stockholders equity

$     106,480

$     103,486

$       98,071

$     104,991

$       97,184

ROE (GAAP)

6.12%

7.94%

4.06%