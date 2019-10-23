Old Point Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

HAMPTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (NASDAQ: OPOF) reported net income of $2.2 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.43 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to net income of $1.6 million or $0.31 earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $5.9 million or $1.13 earnings per diluted common share. For the comparative 2018 period, net income was $3.5 million or $0.69 earnings per diluted common share. Excluding the effect of $732 thousand in after tax merger costs, net operating earnings (non-GAAP) were $4.3 million, or $0.83 earnings per diluted common share, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, which reflects adjustments for certain after tax merger-related costs incurred in the acquisition of Citizens National Bank which closed on April 1, 2018.

Robert Shuford, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO of Old Point National Bank (the Bank) said, "We are pleased to report net income of $5.9 million, or $1.13 earnings per diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2019. Our Company experienced solid revenue growth in both interest income and non-interest income, as well as expense control during the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. We have continued to improve overall asset quality with significant progress in non-performing asset resolution during the third quarter of 2019."

Highlights of the quarter and year to date are as follows:

Net interest income held steady at $8.5 million for the third and second quarters of 2019 as well as the third quarter of 2018. Net interest income year to date 2019 was $25.4 million , increasing $774 thousand or 3.1%, over the comparative 2018 period of $24.7 million .

for the third and second quarters of 2019 as well as the third quarter of 2018. Net interest income year to date 2019 was , increasing or 3.1%, over the comparative 2018 period of . Net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) compressed to 3.58% for the third quarter of 2019 from 3.68% for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.64% for the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 the fully tax-equivalent net interest margin improved to 3.65% from 3.61% for the comparative 2018 period.

the fully tax-equivalent net interest margin improved to 3.65% from 3.61% for the comparative 2018 period. Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $9.1 million as of September 30, 2019 , down from $12.4 million at June 30, 2019 and $17.5 million at September 30, 2018 . NPAs as a percentage of total assets improved to 0.87% at September 30, 2019 which compared to 1.21% at June 30, 2019 and 1.70% at September 30, 2018 .

as of , down from at and at . NPAs as a percentage of total assets improved to 0.87% at which compared to 1.21% at and 1.70% at . Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.85% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 0.63% in the prior quarter and 0.61% in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , ROA was 0.76% compared to 0.47% for the comparative 2018 period. Net operating ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.76% for 2019 year to date compared to 0.56% for 2018 year to date.

, ROA was 0.76% compared to 0.47% for the comparative 2018 period. Net operating ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.76% for 2019 year to date compared to 0.56% for 2018 year to date. Return on average equity (ROE) was 8.13% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 6.12% in the prior quarter and 6.31% in the third quarter of 2018. ROE for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 7.40% and 4.80%, respectively. Net operating ROE (non-GAAP) was 7.40% for the 2019 year to date compared to 5.80% for 2018 year to date.

and 2018 was 7.40% and 4.80%, respectively. Net operating ROE (non-GAAP) was 7.40% for the 2019 year to date compared to 5.80% for 2018 year to date. The efficiency ratio increased to 78.57% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 78.06% for the second quarter of 2019 but improved slightly from 78.69% in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the efficiency ratio was 78.33% and 83.23%, respectively.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.5 million, an increase of $21 thousand, or 0.3%, from the prior quarter and $48 thousand, or 0.6%, from the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, net interest income increased $774 thousand or 3.1% to $25.4 million from $24.7 million. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth was positively impacted by higher average earning asset balances and higher yields which was partially offset by higher funding costs. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter was 3.58%, down from 3.68% in the prior quarter and 3.64% in the same period a year ago; however the tax-equivalent net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.65% compared to 3.61% for the comparative 2018 period.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $9.1 million as of September 30, 2019, down from $12.4 million at June 30, 2019 and $17.5 million at September 30, 2018. NPAs as a percentage of total assets improved to 0.87%, compared to 1.21% at June 30, 2019 and 1.70% at September 30, 2018. Non-accrual loans were $8.0 million at September 30, 2019, down from $11.2 million at June 30, 2019 and $13.0 million at September 30, 2018. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased $126 thousand to $1.1 million at September 30, 2019 from $1.2 million at June 30, 2019 and decreased by $3.2 million compared to $4.3 million at September 30, 2018. Of the loans past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2019, approximately $905 thousand were government-guaranteed student loans.

The Company did not recognize any provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2019 compared to $787 thousand for the second quarter of 2019 and $575 thousand for the third quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $10.6 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $10.8 million at June 30, 2019 and $10.2 million at September 30, 2018. The ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.43% at September 30, 2019, up from 1.41% at June 30, 2019 and 1.31% at September 30, 2018. Annualized net charge offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.08% for the third quarter of 2019, 0.06% for second quarter of 2019 compared to 0.20% in the second quarter of 2018. The Company did not recognize any provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2019, because (i) net loans declined $20.2 million during the third quarter and (ii) one large classified relationship was upgraded to a pass rating, which caused the ratio of ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment to increase from June 30, 2019 to September 30, 2019.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the quarter was $3.7 million, an increase of $164 thousand from the previous quarter and an increase of $353 thousand, or 10.4% from the third quarter of 2018. Increases in other service charges, commissions and fees and fiduciary and management fees over the preceding quarter and the prior year quarter were partially offset by fluctuations in mortgage banking income and service charges on deposit accounts. Total noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased $769 thousand, or 7.7%, to $10.7 million over the comparative 2018 period and is primarily related to increases in other service charges, commissions and fees, mortgage banking income, and gain on sale of available-for-sale securities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $188 thousand from the second quarter of 2019 and $269 thousand from the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $28.5 million and $29.1 million, respectively. Adjusting for the impact of certain after tax merger expenses of $732 thousand in 2018, adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) increased $166 thousand comparing year to date 2019 (for which adjusted noninterest expense was equal to noninterest expense) to the same period in 2018. Quarter over quarter and year over year increases are related to increased salaries and employee benefits, data processing, and professional services which were partially offset by decreases in FDIC insurance for the quarterly comparative periods and occupancy and equipment expense in the yearly comparative periods.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets as of September 30, 2019 were $1.1 billion, a slight increase from December 31, 2018 at $1.0 billion. Net loans held for investment decreased $33.7 million, or 4.4%, from December 31, 2018 to $730.2 million. Securities available for sale, at fair value, decreased $1.8 million from December 31, 2018 to $146.5 million at September 30, 2019.

Total deposits as of September 30, 2019 increased $21.4 million, or 2.5%, to $864.6 million from December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $5.2 million, or 2.1%, savings deposits increased $12.3 million, or 3.3%, and time deposits increased $4.0 million, or 1.8%.

The Company's total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2019 increased $7.1 million or 6.9% from December 31, 2018 to $109.1 million. The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.62% at September 30, 2019 as compared to 10.90% at December 31, 2018. The Bank's leverage ratio was 9.66% at September 30, 2019 as compared to 9.34% at December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – In addition to the Company's results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including net operating earnings, net operating earnings per share, net operating ROA, net operating ROE, operating efficiency ratio, and adjusted noninterest expense. A schedule reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures in its internal analysis of financial and operating performance and the Company's management believes that they provide greater transparency regarding management's view of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP results. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Statements in this press release which use language such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Old Point's management, as well as estimates and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying estimates or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation: statements regarding future financial performance; performance of the investment and loan portfolios, including performance of the consumer auto loan portfolio and the purchased student loan portfolio; the effects of diversifying the loan portfolio; strategic business initiatives; management's efforts to reposition the balance sheet; deposit growth; levels and sources of liquidity; use of proceeds from the sale of securities; future levels of charge-offs or net recoveries; the impact of changes in NPAs on future earnings; write-downs and expected sales of other real estate owned; and changes in interest rates.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to, changes in: interest rates and yields; general economic and business conditions, including unemployment levels; demand for loan products; future levels of government defense spending, particularly in the Company's service area; uncertainty over future federal spending or budget priorities of the current administration, particularly in connection with the Department of Defense, on the Company's service area; the performance of the Company's dealer lending program; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board and any changes associated with the current administration; the quality or composition of the loan or securities portfolios; changes in the volume and mix of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the effects of management's investment strategy and strategy to manage the net interest margin; the U.S. Government's guarantee of repayment of student or small business loans purchased by Old Point; the level of net charge-offs on loans; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in Old Point's market area; technology; cyber threats, attacks and events; implementation of new technologies; the Company's ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; any interruption or breach of security in the Company's information systems or those of the Company's third party vendors or other service providers; reliance on third parties for key services; the use of inaccurate assumptions in management's modeling systems; the real estate market; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors detailed in Old Point's publicly filed documents, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of date of the release.

Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPOF) is the parent company of Old Point National Bank, a locally owned and managed community bank, and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a wealth management services provider, serving the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. Web: www.oldpoint.com. For more information, contact Elizabeth Beale, Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer of Old Point Financial Corporation at 757-325-8123, or Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, Old Point National Bank at 757-728-1743.

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2019 2018

(unaudited)

Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 31,897 $ 19,915 Interest-bearing due from banks 58,591 20,000 Federal funds sold 719 2,302 Cash and cash equivalents 91,207 42,217 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 146,486 148,247 Restricted securities, at cost 3,351 3,853 Loans held for sale 1,578 479 Loans, net 730,198 763,898 Premises and equipment, net 36,361 36,738 Bank-owned life insurance 27,355 26,763 Goodwill 1,650 1,650 Other real estate owned, net - 83 Core deposit intangible, net 374 407 Other assets 12,035 13,848 Total assets $ 1,050,595 $ 1,038,183





Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity









Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 251,419 $ 246,265 Savings deposits 380,178 367,915 Time deposits 232,973 228,964 Total deposits 864,570 843,144 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings - - Overnight repurchase agreements 23,732 25,775 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 47,000 60,000 Other borrowings 2,100 2,550 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,130 4,708 Total liabilities 941,532 936,177





Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:



Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,199,169 and 5,184,289 shares outstanding (includes 19,933 and 13,689 of nonvested restricted stock, respectively) 25,896 25,853 Additional paid-in capital 20,876 20,698 Retained earnings 61,625 57,611 Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss), net 666 (2,156) Total stockholders' equity 109,063 102,006 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,050,595 $ 1,038,183

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2018











Interest and Dividend Income:









Loans, including fees $ 8,972 $ 9,075 $ 8,865 $ 26,909 $ 25,448 Due from banks 257 111 68 425 94 Federal funds sold 10 6 5 23 15 Securities:









Taxable 770 648 510 2,038 1,503 Tax-exempt 146 234 291 646 937 Dividends and interest on all other securities 53 59 64 176 192 Total interest and dividend income 10,208 10,133 9,803 30,217 28,189











Interest Expense:









Checking and savings deposits 291 275 164 817 409 Time deposits 1,012 947 774 2,829 2,088 Federal funds purchased, securities sold under









agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 32 36 41 105 93 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 321 344 320 1,024 931 Total interest expense 1,656 1,602 1,299 4,775 3,521 Net interest income 8,552 8,531 8,504 25,442 24,668 Provision for loan losses - 787 749 1,013 1,849 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,552 7,744 7,755 24,429 22,819











Noninterest Income:









Fiduciary and asset management fees 949 929 904 2,837 2,803 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,001 1,028 1,095 3,082 3,043 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,047 1,026 873 2,998 2,668 Bank-owned life insurance income 201 198 202 591 584 Mortgage banking income 204 302 240 722 617 Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities, net 286 - - 312 120 Gain on acquisition of Old Point Mortgage - - - - - Other operating income 49 90 70 184 122 Total noninterest income 3,737 3,573 3,384 10,726 9,957











Noninterest Expense:









Salaries and employee benefits 5,991 5,927 5,608 17,617 17,020 Pension termination settlement - - - - - Occupancy and equipment 1,484 1,405 1,557 4,282 4,521 Data processing 460 420 317 1,243 993 Customer development 137 151 143 450 460 Professional services 652 560 482 1,726 1,507 Employee professional development 181 230 195 597 595 Other taxes 146 149 134 445 446 ATM and other losses 57 53 103 172 357 Loss (gain) on other real estate owned - - - (2) 86 Merger expenses - - 48 - 644 Other operating expenses 588 613 840 1,965 2,432 Total noninterest expense 9,696 9,508 9,427 28,495 29,061 Income before income taxes 2,593 1,809 1,712 6,660 3,715 Income tax expense 361 183 115 775 184 Net income $ 2,232 $ 1,626 $ 1,597 $ 5,885 $ 3,531











Basic Earnings per Share:









Weighted average shares outstanding 5,198,634 5,202,166 5,182,181 5,195,912 5,127,090 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.43 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 1.13 $ 0.69











Diluted Earnings per Share:









Weighted average shares outstanding 5,198,656 5,202,196 5,182,181 5,195,962 5,127,113 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.43 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 1.13 $ 0.69











Cash Dividends Declared per Share: $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.36 $ 0.33

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries







Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates























For the quarter ended September 30, (unaudited) 2019 2018



Interest



Interest



Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate** Balance Expense Rate** ASSETS











Loans* $ 750,908 $ 8,986 4.75% $ 777,179 $ 8,880 4.53% Investment securities:











Taxable 126,055 770 2.42% 94,674 510 2.14% Tax-exempt* 21,117 185 3.48% 47,458 368 3.08% Total investment securities 147,172 955 2.57% 142,132 878 2.45% Interest-bearing due from banks 48,997 257 2.08% 13,389 68 2.01% Federal funds sold 1,688 10 2.12% 950 5 2.09% Other investments 3,433 53 6.13% 3,869 75 7.69% Total earning assets 952,198 $ 10,261 4.27% 937,519 $ 9,906 4.19% Allowance for loan losses (10,951)



(10,184)



Other non-earning assets 104,939



103,231



Total assets $ 1,046,186



$ 1,030,566

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Time and savings deposits:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 33,320 $ 3 0.04% $ 28,001 $ 2 0.03% Money market deposit accounts 257,627 266 0.41% 243,556 140 0.23% Savings accounts 86,133 22 0.10% 88,345 22 0.10% Time deposits 234,841 1,012 1.71% 235,443 774 1.30% Total time and savings deposits 611,921 1,303 0.84% 595,345 938 0.63% Federal funds purchased, repurchase











agreements and other borrowings 22,114 32 0.57% 32,800 41 0.50% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 48,924 321 2.61% 60,000 320 2.12% Total interest-bearing liabilities 682,959 1,656 0.96% 688,145 1,299 0.75% Demand deposits 250,634



238,592



Other liabilities 3,647



3,382



Stockholders' equity 108,946



100,447



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,046,186



$ 1,030,566



Net interest margin

$ 8,605 3.58%

$ 8,607 3.64%













*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income by $53 thousand and

$92 thousand, respectively.











**Annualized









Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries







Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates























For the nine months ended September 30, (unaudited) 2019 2018



Interest



Interest



Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS











Loans* $ 763,074 $ 26,949 4.72% $ 767,101 $ 25,492 4.44% Investment securities:











Taxable 112,543 2,038 2.42% 94,907 1,503 2.12% Tax-exempt* 34,339 818 3.17% 51,717 1,186 3.07% Total investment securities 146,882 2,856 2.60% 146,624 2,689 2.45% Interest-bearing due from banks 26,005 425 2.19% 6,481 94 1.94% Federal funds sold 1,320 23 2.28% 1,164 15 1.72% Other investments 3,603 176 6.52% 4,160 210 6.75% Total earning assets 940,884 $ 30,429 4.32% 925,530 $ 28,500 4.12% Allowance for loan losses (10,583)



(10,052)



Other nonearning assets 103,901



98,819



Total assets $ 1,034,202



$ 1,014,297

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Time and savings deposits:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 30,858 $ 8 0.03% $ 28,159 $ 8 0.04% Money market deposit accounts 254,564 743 0.39% 238,520 347 0.19% Savings accounts 87,292 66 0.10% 87,596 54 0.08% Time deposits 232,517 2,829 1.63% 227,914 2,088 1.22% Total time and savings deposits 605,231 3,646 0.81% 582,189 2,497 0.57% Federal funds purchased, repurchase











agreements and other borrowings 23,456 105 0.60% 30,442 93 0.41% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 53,264 1,024 2.57% 68,223 931 1.82% Total interest-bearing liabilities 681,951 4,775 0.94% 680,854 3,521 0.69% Demand deposits 241,924



231,916



Other liabilities 4,003



3,243



Stockholders' equity 106,324



98,284



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,034,202



$ 1,014,297



Net interest margin

$ 25,654 3.65%

$ 24,979 3.61%













*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income by $212 thousand and $311 thousand, respectively.











**Annualized









Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries As of or for the quarter ended, Selected Ratios (unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018







Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.85% 0.63% 0.61% Return on average equity (ROE) 8.13% 6.12% 6.31% Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.58% 3.68% 3.64% Non-performing assets (NPAs) / total assets 0.87% 1.21% 1.70% Annualized Net Charge Offs / average total loans 0.08% 0.06% 0.20% Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.43% 1.41% 1.31% Efficiency ratio (FTE) 78.57% 78.06% 78.69%







Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)





Nonaccrual loans $ 7,998 $ 11,203 $ 13,009 Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest 1,096 1,222 4,314 Other real estate owned - - 133 Total non-performing assets $ 9,094 $ 12,425 $ 17,456







Other Selected Numbers





Loans, net $ 730,198 $ 750,421 $ 769,204 Deposits 864,570 847,784 841,311 Stockholders equity 109,063 107,425 99,575 Total assets 1,050,595 1,029,404 1,025,440 Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries 145 118 391 Quarterly average loans 750,908 767,393 777,179 Quarterly average assets 1,046,186 1,031,707 1,030,566 Quarterly average earning assets 952,198 937,347 937,519 Quarterly average deposits 862,555 845,929 833,937 Quarterly average equity 108,946 106,480 100,447

Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2018













Net income (GAAP) $ 2,232 $ 1,626 $ 1,597

$ 5,885 $ 3,531 Plus: Merger-related costs, excluding severance (after tax) - - 48

- 644 Merger-related severance costs (after tax) - - -

- 88 Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2,232 $ 1,626 $ 1,645

$ 5,885 $ 4,263













Weighted average shares outstanding (assuming dilution) 5,198,656 5,202,196 5,182,181

5,195,962 5,127,113 Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.43 $ 0.31 $ 0.31

$ 1.13 $ 0.69 Net operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) 0.43 0.31 0.32

1.13 0.83













Average assets $ 1,046,186 $ 1,031,707 $ 1,030,566

$ 1,034,202 $ 1,014,297 ROA (GAAP) 0.85% 0.63% 0.61%

0.76% 0.47% Net operating ROA (non-GAAP) 0.85% 0.63% 0.63%

0.76% 0.56%













Average stockholders equity $ 108,946 $ 106,480 $ 100,447

$ 106,324 $ 98,284 ROE (GAAP) 8.13% 6.12% 6.31%

7.40% 4.80% Net operating ROE (non-GAAP) 8.13% 6.12% 6.50%

7.40% 5.80%













Efficiency ratio (FTE) 78.57% 78.06% 78.69%

78.33% 83.23% Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) 78.57% 78.06% 78.29%

78.33% 81.13%

SOURCE Old Point Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://www.oldpoint.com

