OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS CALL

CHICAGO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, July 23, 2026, and will hold a conference call at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic's website at www.oldrepublic.com or by dialing 800-715-9871, passcode 2246765.

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 800-770-2030, passcode 2246765, which will be available through Thursday, July 30, 2026. The replay will also be available on Old Republic's website.

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500®, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies offer significant expertise in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit www.oldrepublic.com.

At Old Republic:

At Financial Relations Board: Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer

Investors: Joe Calabrese/[email protected]

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation