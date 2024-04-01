OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES AT OLD REPUBLIC AEROSPACE

CHICAGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced changes within the senior management ranks of Old Republic Aerospace.

Old Republic Aerospace has named Gary Churchill (49) as President/Chief Operating Officer and Jeffrey Moitozo (56) as Executive Vice President/Chief Underwriting Officer, effective immediately. Ralph Sohl (64) will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer.

In making this announcement, Craig R. Smiddy, Old Republic International's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "Both Gary and Jeff are talented leaders at Old Republic Aerospace and we congratulate them on their respective accomplishments over the years. We are pleased to see them expand their executive responsibilities with these promotions, which are also part of our ongoing succession planning efforts."

Gary Churchill joined Old Republic in 2009 after having served in various underwriting and management roles of increasing responsibility at USAIG and Travelers Aviation. Gary was promoted to EVP in 2014 and COO thereafter. Gary is a graduate of Western Michigan University and holds a CPCU designation. Gary has also previously served on the Aviation Insurance Association's board of directors and is a commercial/instrument rated pilot.

Jeffrey Moitozo joined Old Republic in 2016 after beginning his career with CIGNA Aerospace and subsequently with AIG Aviation where he was CUO Americas region. Jeff holds a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University and an MBA in finance from Temple University. Jeff is also a licensed private pilot.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents: Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com











Alternatively, please write or call: Investor Relations Old Republic International Corporation 307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601 (312) 346-8100

At Old Republic:

Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer At Financial Relations Board:

Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation