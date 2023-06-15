OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES SEVERAL NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced new appointments to Old Republic International Corporation's (ORI) Office of the CEO (OCEO), Old Republic General Insurance Group's (ORGIG) OCEO, and Old Republic National Title Holding Company's (ORNTHC) Board of Directors, all effective July 1, 2023.

Carolyn Monroe, President & CEO of ORNTHC, and Jeff Lange, Sr. Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of ORGIG, have been appointed to ORI's senior policy-making OCEO.

Stephanie Richard, Deputy CFO of ORI, and Veronica Romano, Sr. Vice President – Underwriting and Distribution of ORGIG, have been appointed to ORGIG's senior policy-making OCEO.

Rande Yeager, retiring Executive Chairman of ORNTHC effective June 30, 2023, has been appointed to ORNTHC's Board of Directors as a non-executive Director.

In making this announcement, Craig Smiddy, ORI's President and CEO, noted "All of these associates have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to perpetuating Old Republic's exceptional culture and history of excellence, and their new leadership responsibilities will ensure Old Republic's success continues well into the future. With these appointments, Old Republic continues to demonstrate its commitment to sound governance, continuity, succession, diversity and inclusion."

Old Republic congratulates all of these associates on their new appointments and responsibilities, helping to ensure we continue to meet and exceed our commitments to all of our stakeholders.

About Old Republic
Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

