OLD REPUBLIC DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF 24.5 CENTS PER SHARE

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) — today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of 24.5 cents per common share. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 5, 2023. That brings the full year's cash dividend to 98 cents per share compared to 92 cents paid in 2022.

2023 marks the 42nd consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular cash dividend and the 82nd year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

About Old Republic
Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

