OLD REPUBLIC DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF 29 CENTS PER SHARE

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 29 cents per share. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 5, 2025. That brings the full year's cash dividend to $1.16 per share compared to $1.06 per share paid in 2024, a 9.4% increase.

2025 marks the 44th consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular cash dividend and the 84th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies are experts in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit www.oldrepublic.com.

