Old Republic Partners With ZOCCAM® To Receive Earnest Money Deposits

DALLAS, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOCCAM and Old Republic Title have partnered in Texas to securely facilitate the electronic deposits of earnest money to Old Republic's escrow accounts.

"Purchasing a home is one of the most significant events that a buyer will experience in their lifetime. Our partnership with Old Republic will save their consumers the heartache associated with loss of funds from wire fraud. It is imperative that we protect that investment," said Ashley Cook, CEO and Founder of ZOCCAM.