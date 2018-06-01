DALLAS, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOCCAM and Old Republic Title have partnered in Texas to securely facilitate the electronic deposits of earnest money to Old Republic's escrow accounts.
"Purchasing a home is one of the most significant events that a buyer will experience in their lifetime. Our partnership with Old Republic will save their consumers the heartache associated with loss of funds from wire fraud. It is imperative that we protect that investment," said Ashley Cook, CEO and Founder of ZOCCAM.
ZOCCAM connects directly to the title company and their financial institution to provide a secure, simple method for delivery of payments and documents resulting in a better overall customer experience.
About ZOCCAM
For more information, visit www.ZOCCAM.com, and join us at fb.com/ZOCCAMre and twitter.com/ZOCCAMre.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-republic-partners-with-zoccam-to-receive-earnest-money-deposits-300658144.html
SOURCE ZOCCAM
Share this article