Old Republic Partners With ZOCCAM® To Receive Earnest Money Deposits

ZOCCAM

12:12 ET

DALLAS, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOCCAM and Old Republic Title have partnered in Texas to securely facilitate the electronic deposits of earnest money to Old Republic's escrow accounts.

"Purchasing a home is one of the most significant events that a buyer will experience in their lifetime.  Our partnership with Old Republic will save their consumers the heartache associated with loss of funds from wire fraud.  It is imperative that we protect that investment," said Ashley Cook, CEO and Founder of ZOCCAM.

Old Republic Title partners with ZOCCAM in Texas.

ZOCCAM connects directly to the title company and their financial institution to provide a secure, simple method for delivery of payments and documents resulting in a better overall customer experience.

For more information, visit www.ZOCCAM.com

 

