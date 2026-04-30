OLD REPUBLIC REFRESHES BRAND TO HIGHLIGHT SPECIALTY EXPERTISE AND COLLECTIVE STRENGTH

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced a brand refresh that highlights the specialty expertise and collective strength of its operating companies. The refresh introduces a modernized corporate logo and an expanded visual system that enhances consistency and clarity with customers and distribution partners. These updates are incorporated into its website at www.oldrepublic.com, highlighting the breadth of Old Republic's operating companies and the specialty expertise each brings to its respective market.

As part of the update, operating companies will adopt Old Republic's modernized logo and visual changes. In addition, several operating companies will adopt updated brand names that reflect their identities while emphasizing their shared connection within Old Republic's decentralized environment. These include:

Old Republic Commercial Risk , formerly known as PMA Companies

, formerly known as PMA Companies Old Republic Bitco , formerly known as BITCO Insurance Companies

, formerly known as BITCO Insurance Companies Great West, An Old Republic Company , formerly known as Great West Casualty Company

, formerly known as Great West Casualty Company Old Republic Alternative Markets , formerly known as Old Republic Specialty Insurance Underwriters

, formerly known as Old Republic Specialty Insurance Underwriters Old Republic Home Warranty , formerly known as Old Republic Home Protection

, formerly known as Old Republic Home Protection Old Republic Auto Warranty, formerly known as Old Republic Insured Automotive Services

Implementation will roll out throughout the year, including updates to marketing materials, digital properties, signage, business correspondence, and certain legal entity names.

None of the newly announced changes will affect the insurance companies listed on policies, which will retain their existing insurance company names.

Old Republic's refreshed brand will be officially launched at RISKWORLD, sponsored by RIMS, running May 3-6 in Philadelphia. At this key industry event, and throughout the 2026 rollout, Old Republic will highlight its unique collection of specialty operating companies brought together under a common brand identity that reinforces our collective strength.

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500®, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies offer significant expertise in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit www.oldrepublic.com.



At Old Republic: At Financial Relations Board: Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer Investors: Joe Calabrese/[email protected]







SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation